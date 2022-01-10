Log in
India to allow in imports of U.S. pork and products, U.S. officials say

01/10/2022 | 04:54pm EST
Workers cut pork at Park Packing -- one of the Chicago's few remaining slaughterhouses -- in Chicago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India, removing a longstanding barrier to U.S. agricultural trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.

"India's agreement to allow U.S. pork imports for the first time is great news for U.S. producers and for Indian consumers," Tai said in a statement on Monday.

Vilsack said Washington was working to ensure the U.S. pork industry could start shipping products to India as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.14% 162.35 End-of-day quote.-2.86%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.22% 137.65 End-of-day quote.-1.70%
