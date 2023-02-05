Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India to ban Chinese-linked betting and loan lending apps- ANI

02/05/2023 | 03:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Commuters watch videos on their mobile phones as they travel in a suburban train in Mumbai

(Reuters) - India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has begun a process to ban and block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links, India's ANI reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recommended the MeitY ban and block these apps by the coming week under Section 69 of India's IT law, the report said.

The IT law allows the government to block public access to content in the interest of national security, among other reasons. Orders issued under the section are generally confidential in nature.

MeitY and the Ministry of Home Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since the start of political tension with China in 2020 following a border clash, India has banned popular Chinese apps in the country including TikTok and WeChat Messenger.

India last year blocked access to several Chinese mobile apps citing security concerns which was followed by China expressing concerns over bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
06:13aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:57aIran's Supreme leader pardons large number of security-related prisoners linked to protests - state TV
RE
05:44aSaudi minister warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages
RE
05:29aEco-friendly Nigerian artist turns plastic flip-flops into portraits
RE
05:03aLebanon hopes UNESCO danger listing could save crumbling modernist fairground
RE
05:02aPope Francis leaves South Sudan, bound for Rome
RE
04:55aBattlefield strength swiftest way to Ukraine peace - UK Foreign Secretary
RE
04:33aUK's shortest-serving PM Liz Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall
RE
04:03aSouth Korea searches for missing crew after fishing boat capsizes
RE
03:51aPope Francis wraps up South Sudan trip, urges end to 'blind fury' of violence
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Foxconn's January sales surge COVID disruption shaken off
2VDA: Market share for electric cars likely to fall to 28 percent
3Washington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to U.S. forces in J..
4Fierce fighting in north of Ukraine's Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wag..
5MEOG: Maha and Mafraq sign Oman deal

HOT NEWS