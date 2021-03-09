India to levy import tax on solar modules, cells from April 2022 -memo

CHENNAI, March 9 (Reuters) - India will levy a customs duty
of 40% on solar modules and 25% on solar cells from April 2022,
according to a government document and two industry sources
familiar with the matter, as it looks to cut imports and boost
local manufacturing.
India wants to ramp up its renewable capacity to 175
gigawatts by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030, from about 93 GW
currently, as part of its commitment under the Paris climate
accords.
"Proposal of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to
impose Basic Customs Duty on solar cells and modules (without
grandfathering of bid out projects) has been agreed to by the
Ministry of Finance," the MNRE said in a memo dated March 9.
India does not currently levy a customs duty on imports of
solar cells and modules, but has a safeguard duty to protect its
local industry which expires in July.
The government spokespeople did not respond to calls beyond
usual business hours.
The energy-hungry nation imports most of its solar cells and
modules from China, in a bid to meet Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's target of installing 100 gigawatts of solar energy by
2022. Tensions between India and neighbouring China have been
high in the recent past.
India is targeting ramping up its solar capacity to 280 GW
by 2030-31 from about 39 GW currently, making it over a third of
its overall power requirement, according to the memo.
