Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India to offer 2 million T more wheat to cool prices

02/21/2023 | 09:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker sifts wheat before filling in sacks at a market yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India will provide an additional 2 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers, as part of efforts to lower prices, which jumped to a record high last month, the government said on Tuesday.

The allocation, on top of 3 million tonnes announced last month, could help in dampening local prices, which are ruling above the government-fixed buying price of 21,250 rupees ($256.77) per tonne and lifted retail inflation in January.

India, also the world's second-biggest consumer of wheat, banned exports in May 2022 after a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures clipped output, even as export demand picked up to meet the global shortfall triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Wheat prices have corrected nearly a quarter since the government last month announced release of stocks in the open market.

The government has been trying to bring down prices further near the floor price to ensure it can buy ample quantity from farmers in the new season, said a New-Delhi-based dealer with a global trading firm.

"Farmers will not sell to government if open market prices remain above government buying price," the dealer said.

Last year, state purchases of wheat fell by 53% to 18.8 million tonnes, as open market prices rose above the rate at which the government buys the staple from domestic farmers.

The country grows only one wheat crop in a year, with planting in October and November, and harvesting from March.

Wheat growing north-western states have been witnessing sudden rise in the temperature, which could curtail wheat output like last year, said a Mumbai-based dealer.

Maximum temperatures in some states this week jumped to 39 degrees Celsius, which is up to 9 degrees Celsius above normal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Monday.

($1 = 82.7580 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; Additional reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Louise Heavens)

By Rajendra Jadhav


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.38% 74.7449 Delayed Quote.0.42%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.03% 765.25 End-of-day quote.-3.35%
Latest news "Economy"
09:25aIndonesia president to back c.bank chief Warjiyo for rare second term - sources
RE
09:21aIreland hails protocol progress, says Sunak deserves space to seal deal
RE
09:17aFarmers seek energy price aid as UK salad production wilts
RE
09:15aIndia to offer 2 million T more wheat to cool prices
RE
09:10aSix killed in Russian rocket attack as Putin delivers speech, Ukraine says
RE
09:09aMadagascar suspends schools as cyclone Freddy approaches
RE
09:02aCanada Inflation Cools to 5.9% in January -- Update
DJ
09:01aCanada Retail Sales Rise in December -- Update
DJ
09:00aPaxos engaged in 'constructive discussions' with U.S. SEC over Binance stablecoin- internal email
RE
08:57aPutin suspends last U.S. nuclear treaty
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC Q4 profit soars 92% as rising interest rates boost revenue
2Analyst recommendations: Asos, EasyJet, Glacier Bancorp, Mosaic, Trustm..
3China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources
4Nokia and Bosch set a new bar for 5G positioning and look ahead to 6G #..
5Dollar hovers at six-week highs ahead of data blast

HOT NEWS