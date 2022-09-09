Log in
India to prepare a 'whitelist' of digital lending apps

09/09/2022 | 05:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks behind the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian government is stepping up scrutiny on digital lending apps in an attempt to weed out ones which indulge in unethical lending and recovery practices, the government said in a notification on Friday.

The central bank has been asked to prepare a list of legal digital lending apps while the government will help ensure that only such apps conduct lending, it said.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
