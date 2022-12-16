Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India to remain top buyer of Russia's Urals crude in Dec -sources, data

12/16/2022 | 09:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil tankers lie at anchor in Nakhodka Bay

MOSCOW (Reuters) - India is taking most of Russia's Urals crude oil loading in December as it remains top buyer for a second month in a row, according to traders and Refinitiv data.

Volumes and India's share of the exports are expected to rise month on month despite a shorter loading plan for Russia's Western ports, traders said.

In November India accounted for about 53% of the total tanker shipments of the grade - the highest level on the record.

India's share may exceed 70% of total loadings in December, according to market participants.

The EU, G7 nations and Australia introduced the $60 per barrel price caps on Russian oil, effective from Dec. 5, on top of the EU's embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea.

India is buying the Urals crude at deeper discounts this month well below $60, four market sources said.

HANDFUL OF BUYERS

Russian Urals used to be one of Europe's favourite grades due to short trading cycle, cheap shipping and attractive refinery yields. The blend was purchased on a regular basis by dozens of countries across the globe.

This month the number of countries buying may fall to just four, data from Refinitiv Eikon and traders show.

At least 2 million tons of the grade has already been sent to India, while market players expect the monthly volume to jump as more shipping data emerges.

Bulgaria, which was excluded from EU oil ban, may become the second largest destination for Urals crude in December with shipments of up to 800,000 tonnes.

Urals loadings bound for China remain low with only one Urals cargo of 140,000 tonnes sent as of Dec. 16, but traders expect more Urals supply to China to emerge this month.

Turkey, which actively bought Russian oil in 2022, has taken just one December cargo of 140,000 tonnes.

The destinations for at least one third of Urals parcels in December has yet to be identified, though traders expect most of them will end up in India.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -3.27% 78.83 Delayed Quote.4.48%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.26% 408.4181 Real-time Quote.2.74%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.44% 63.86 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.06% 18.6407 Delayed Quote.39.90%
WTI -3.17% 73.868 Delayed Quote.2.50%
Latest news "Economy"
09:50aU.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses
RE
09:49aGerman Finance Minister: Commission proposals aren't end of debate on EU budget rules
RE
09:48aVolkswagen to refocus on raising productivity, warns of challenging 2023 - finance chief
RE
09:48aCommodity stocks drag TSX lower as recession fears mount
RE
09:43aWall St extends losses as recession fears weigh
RE
09:42aKevin Spacey appears remotely in UK court over sex offence charges
RE
09:41aApp store avalanche forecast as Apple bows to EU demands
RE
09:39aBritain sets out new legally binding environmental targets
RE
09:37aCancer researchers question antitrust arguments against Illumina-Grail deal
RE
09:34aGoldman Sachs to cut thousands of employees - source
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
2Annual report for 2021/22
3For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
4Analysis: Deutsche Bank's rollercoaster ride towards more stability
5ENEL : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS