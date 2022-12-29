Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

India to require COVID test for arrivals from China, four other Asian countries

12/29/2022 | 05:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test swab sample from a woman at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - People arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to show a negative COVID-19 test from Sunday, India's health minister said.

Travellers from those countries would have to upload their test result on an India government website before their departure, the minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"This is being done in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation across the world, particularly in the aforesaid countries," the health ministry said in a statement, adding that the test should be taken within 72 hours of travel to India.

The new requirement for a COVID test would be in addition to the random tests on 2% of all international passengers arriving in India.

India joins the United States, Japan, Italy and Taiwan in imposing mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China, amid a COVID surge there after authorities relaxed strict "zero-COVID" rules.

Top health officials from the European Union were holding talks on Thursday to try to coordinate very different views on how to respond to China's decision to lift its COVID-19 restrictions amid a wave of infections there.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel; editing by Sudipto Ganguly, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.33% 5553.75 Real-time Quote.-11.52%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.21% 505.454 Real-time Quote.-31.32%
Latest news "Economy"
06:02aBolivia to protect big-state economic model, plans'aggressive' gas push: minister
RE
06:00aIN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
05:58aKremlin says it is concerned about Karabakh blockade after Armenian criticism
RE
05:54aBulgaria summons Russian envoy over Bellingcat journalist Grozev
RE
05:53aItaly's parliament gives final approval to government's 2023 budget
RE
05:51aEM equities buckle under China COVID worries, rouble bounces off 8-month low
RE
05:50aBank of Israel to hike key rate by 1/2 pct point to 14-year high
RE
05:50aReuters poll: 10 of 11 economists expect bank of israel to raise…
RE
05:47aSOFTS-Robusta coffee prices ease, sugar edges higher
RE
05:32aCopper slides as focus shifts to poor demand prospects
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
2Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Danaher, Next, Tesla...
3Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors
4TSMC starts volume production of most advanced chips in Taiwan
5APPLE INC : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS