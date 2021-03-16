India to set up development finance institution to fund infra projects

"I expect the institution to raise up to 3 trillion rupees ($41.36 billion) in the next few years," Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister told reporters, after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her annual budget for 2021/22 presented on Feb. 1, Sitharaman had proposed to allocate 200 billion rupees for setting up a development finance institution, with a view to partly fund proposed $1.5 trillion in infrastructure projects over the next few years.

($1 = 72.5350 Indian rupees)

