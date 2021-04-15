Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India to spend $200 mln in next 5-7 years to promote hydrogen use

04/15/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHENNAI, April 15 (Reuters) - India will spend $200 million over the next five to seven years to promote the use of hydrogen, Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, the top bureaucrat at India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said at a virtual industry event on Thursday.

India has asked its state-run oil and gas companies to set up seven hydrogen pilot plants by the end of this financial year, India's oil secretary Tarun Kapoor also said at the Hydrogen Economy - New Delhi Dialogue event.

Governments and energy companies around the world are betting on clean hydrogen playing a leading role in efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions, though its future uses and costs remain uncertain.

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at the online conference the government planned to scale up use of hydrogen blended with compressed natural gas (H-CNG) as a transportation fuel.

"We are looking forward to introducing H-CNG as an intermittent technology in a big way for both automotive and domestic cooking applications," Pradhan said on Thursday

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58pMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FOOD OF KINGDOM OF  : Presented on Thursday April 15. at the ministerial round table meeting - 8th Ministerial Conference - Forest Europe
PU
12:56pTechnology stocks lead S&P 500, Dow to record highs
RE
12:53pIndia to spend $200 mln in next 5-7 years to promote hydrogen use
RE
12:52pCanada's main opposition party changes climate change tack, backs carbon pricing
RE
12:47pAroundtown chief capital markets officer massatschi tells reuters takeover bid for globalworth to be subject to 90% acceptance threshold
RE
12:47pAMAZON COM  : Bezos says Amazon needs to do better for employees in last investor letter as CEO
RE
12:46pUSTR Tai calls for bold action to put climate at center of trade policy
RE
12:46pMultiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report
RE
12:46pWith flagship electric car, Mercedes takes fight to Tesla
RE
12:40pE-commerce pioneer Wenzel launches 'Amazon on steroids'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Cathie Wood's Ark buys into Coinbase, sells some Tesla stock
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto flagship Coinbase jumps 11% after stormy Nasdaq debut
3DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
4Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ