India to spend $200 mln in next 5-7 years to promote hydrogen use

CHENNAI, April 15 (Reuters) - India will spend $200 million
over the next five to seven years to promote the use of
hydrogen, Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, the top bureaucrat at India's
Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said at a virtual industry
event on Thursday.
India has asked its state-run oil and gas companies to set
up seven hydrogen pilot plants by the end of this financial
year, India's oil secretary Tarun Kapoor also said at the
Hydrogen Economy - New Delhi Dialogue event.
Governments and energy companies around the world are
betting on clean hydrogen playing a leading role in efforts to
lower greenhouse gas emissions, though its future uses and costs
remain uncertain.
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at the online
conference the government planned to scale up use of hydrogen
blended with compressed natural gas (H-CNG) as a transportation
fuel.
"We are looking forward to introducing H-CNG as an
intermittent technology in a big way for both automotive and
domestic cooking applications," Pradhan said on Thursday
