India unveils higher spending for infrastructure in growth budget- Instant View

The government has projected growth at 8% to 8.5% compared with an estimated 9.2% for the current fiscal year and a 6.6% contraction the previous year.

All macro indicators indicated Asia's third-largest economy was well-placed to face challenges, helped by improving farm and industrial output growth, the government's annual economic survey said on Monday.

Here are some reactions from Indian businesses, economists and analysts:

RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, MUMBAI

"The budget has consciously recognised the need to nurture growth and its fiscal deficit levels for FY22 & FY23 are growth-supportive. Measures announced for infra building including roads and railways and renewable energy sectors, MSMEs, farm sector represent the need of the hour. Measures to reduce the imports of oilseeds and defence equipment are positive for rupee in the long term."

UPASNA BHARDWAJ, SENIOR ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"The fiscal outcome is broadly in line with our expectations with the government having continued its focus on infrastructure and rural demand. As expected, the government has refrained from a sharp consolidation. While the fiscal expansion is expected to be pro-growth, the heavy supply is expected to worry the bond markets."

