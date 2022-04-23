Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

India wants to be friends with West but needs Russian help to defend borders, says Finance Minister -Bloomberg

04/23/2022 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of Indias logo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India wants to be strong friends with the "liberal world" but it needs Russia's assistance to defend its borders, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Bloomberg in an interview in Washington.

India procures most of its military hardware from Russia and in recent weeks has rejected appeals from Western nations to limit bilateral relations with Moscow in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has faced criticism from Western allies with regard to its refusal to outright condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin over the devastating conflict in Ukraine.

Sitharaman said India, which has long-standing border disputes with neighbouring Pakistan and China and in the past has gone to war with both, was focused on protecting its own regional interests.

Alluding to Pakistan and China, Sitharaman told Bloomberg: "You have a neighbour who joins hands with another neighbour, both of whom are against me. In the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, God forbid, if there are alliances created, India has to be strong enough to protect itself.

"India wants to be friends with the European Union and the Western, free, liberal world," she added, "but not as a weak friend that needs desperate help here and there."

Sitharaman made the remarks on Friday in the United States where she attended the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

While the United States has traditionally sought to balance relations between arch regional rivals India and Pakistan, in recent years it has also improved strategic ties with New Delhi to counter China.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in India this week to ramp up security and trade relations, said that it was unlikely India would end its long-standing ties with Russia.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rupam Jain)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aRussia renews assault on Mariupol and missiles hit Odesa, Ukraine says
RE
10:40aRussia renews assault on Mariupol and missiles hit Odesa, Ukraine says
RE
10:05aUkrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland
RE
10:01aUkrainian refugees queue for food in wealthy Switzerland
RE
09:56aJapan intensifies search for missing tour boat with 26 on board
RE
09:52aJapan intensifies search for missing tour boat with 26 on board
RE
09:51aStrike causes chaos at Amsterdam airport as holiday begins
RE
09:32aSix people killed in blast at restaurant in Somalia's capital -ambulance official
RE
09:30aJapan's foreign minister promises a stronger military in visit to US carrier
RE
09:22aJapan's foreign minister promises a stronger military in visit to U.S. carrier
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's CNOOC starts production at 2 Bohai Sea oil blocks
2EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content
3Reliance calls off $3.4 billion retail deal with India's Future Group
4Credit Agricole S A : Communique
5Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021 of Aluminum Corporation..

HOT NEWS