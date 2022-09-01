Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Broadly Higher

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 31656.42 145.99 0.46% Nasdaq 11785.13 -31.08 -0.26% S&P 500 3966.85 11.85 0.30% FTSE 100 7148.50 -135.65 -1.86% Nikkei Stock 27623.58 -37.89 -0.14% Hang Seng 19438.22 -159.09 -0.81% Kospi 2429.18 13.57 0.56% SGX Nifty* 17587.50 19 0.11% *Sept contract USD/JPY 140.12-13 -0.05% Range 140.26 139.88 EUR/USD 0.9961-64 +0.15% Range 0.9964 0.9943 CBOT Wheat Sept $7.754 per bushel Spot Gold $1,698.80/oz 0.2% Nymex Crude (NY) $86.40 -$3.15 U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks broke their losing streak, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rising slightly even as expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates pummeled other markets.

The S&P 500 added 11.85 points, or 0.3% to 3966.85, after falling as much as 1.3% earlier in the session. The Dow rose 145.99 points, or 0.5%, to 31656.42. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 31.08 points, or 0.3% to 11785.13, a fifth straight down day. In the morning, it fell more than 2%.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average was 0.1% higher at 27680.73 in morning trade, pulling back from Thursday's losses. Yen movements would be closely watched after the currency reached a 24-year low versus the greenback. Investors expect the interest-rate gap between Japan and the U.S. to widen, as the BOJ remains committed to its ultraloose monetary policy while the U.S. Fed signals further rate increases, said Keiya Matsuda, head of sales at Tachibana Securities in Hong Kong. USD/JPY was last at 139.98 versus 139.32 as of Thursday's Tokyo stock-market close. Stocks of precision-instrument makers were broadly higher, with both Hoya and Olympus rising 1.1% each.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 0.5% to 2426.57 in early trade, led by gains in auto and electric-vehicle battery stocks. Data showing increased vehicle sales by local car makers was boosting investor sentiment. The pause in Wall Street's selloff with mixed trade overnight also helped lift the mood. Auto makers Hyundai Motor and Kia rose 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively, after reporting their total vehicle sales in August increased on year globally. Car-parts suppliers Mando advanced 2.5% and tire maker Nexen Tire climbed 6.0%. EV battery maker LG Energy Solution added 1.1%. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics edged 0.1% higher.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.2% at 19554.05. News of a lockdown in the Chinese city of Chengdu was likely to weigh on sentiment as it raises concerns on the economic costs of the country's strict pandemic policies, said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in a morning report. Decliners included property-related stocks, with China Resources Land falling 2.2% and Country Garden Services Holdings declining 2.3%. Other decliners included China Mengniu Dairy, which was 1.0% lower.

Chinese shares rose in early trade, recovering from Thursday's losses. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3190.90, the Shenzhen Composite rose 0.2% to 2084.54 and the ChiNext Price Index added 0.3% to 2540.77. Covid-related developments would likely remain in focus, after Chinese authorities locked down Chengdu, an important transportation hub. "Other major cities including Shenzhen and Dalian have stepped up Covid-19 restrictions as well, overall reinforcing a lower-for-longer stance for China's growth ahead," IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in a note. Stocks of liquor makers were mixed, with Kweichow Moutai rising 0.4% and Wuliangye Yibin slipping 0.3%.

FOREX

USD/CNH was slightly lower in Asian trade after rising overnight on concerns that Chinese authorities have placed Chengdu in a lockdown. "The economic impact of the restrictions are growing," CBA analyst Joseph Capurso said in a note, adding that other Chinese cities such as Shenzhen, Harbin and Tianjin also have movement restrictions. Market participants expect China's zero-Covid policy to be lifted soon after the party congress in October, he said. "If those expectations are not met, USD/CNH could surge through 7.00, and weaken commodity currencies too." USD/CNH was 0.1% lower at 6.9108.

METALS

Gold prices were higher in Asian trade, after declining overnight on expectations that the U.S. Fed is likely to keep interest rates higher for longer. Investors will likely be keeping a close watch on the upcoming U.S. payrolls report, as well as USD movements typically have an inverse relationship with the price of the precious metal. Spot gold was 0.2% higher at $1,698.80/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices were higher in early Asian trade, recovering after settling at their lowest level in about two weeks overnight. China remains a critical factor for the crude demand outlook and it appears that the country's reopening momentum will remain elusive following the lockdown of Chengdu due to a Covid-19 outbreak, Oanda's senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a note. "Oil is looking very vulnerable here as the risk of further Chinese lockdowns grow and as king dollar might be ready for another major run," he added. Front-month WTI futures were up 1.1% at $87.53/bbl and Brent gained 1.0% to $93.28/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES New Dallas Fed Chief Puts Inflation Fight on Front Burner Biden Says Trump and Allies Threaten America's Democracy South Korea's Inflation Eased in August In China, Some Cities Edge Into Covid-19 Lockdowns Ahead of Party Congress Europe Weighs Price Cap to Bring Down Electricity Prices U.K. Commits to Plan to Cap Price of Russian Oil Ukraine Says Russia Uses Cargo Ships to Ferry Weapons to Black Sea Growth in U.S. Factory Activity Stabilized in August; Inflation Pressures Eased Brazil's Economy Continues Strong Expansion in Second Quarter Jobless Claims Declined Last Week Labor Official Says Amazon Union Victory in N.Y. Should Be Upheld Shell, Exxon Mobil Sell California Oil and Gas Producer to German Asset Manager New Starbucks Chief Is Returning to U.S. After Running Lysol Maker Reckitt Benckiser Illumina Wins Case Against FTC on Grail Acquisition Lukoil Executive Dies After Falling From Moscow Hospital Window GM's Driverless-Car Unit Recalls Software Used in Some Robotaxis Ukraine Decries TotalEnergies' Russia Dividend as 'Blood Money' Lufthansa Cancels 800 Flights as Pilots Stage Walkout New Volkswagen CEO Endorses Predecessor's EV Strategy Twitter Tests Long-Awaited Edit Button Toyota Cuts Ties With Its Top Editor Over Sexual-Assault Allegation Wildfires Break Out in California While Heat Wave Stresses Electric Grid

