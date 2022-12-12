Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Higher Amid Hopes for Fed's Slower Tightening

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 34005.04 528.58 1.58% Nasdaq 11143.74 139.12 1.26% S&P 500 3990.56 56.18 1.43% FTSE 100 7445.97 -30.66 -0.41% Nikkei Stock 27951.40 109.07 0.39% Hang Seng 19565.68 102.05 0.52% Kospi 2374.60 1.58 0.07% SGX Nifty* 18631.50 33.5 0.18% *Dec contract USD/JPY 137.62-63 -0.02% Range 137.88 137.46 EUR/USD 1.0550-53 +0.12% Range 1.0556 1.0533 CBOT Wheat Dec $7.330 per bushel Spot Gold $1,782.00/oz 0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $73.46 $2.44 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks ended higher, as investors geared up for a pivotal week that will include consumer-price data and a Federal Reserve policy update.

The S&P 500 gained 1.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.6%. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.3%. Hopes that the Federal Reserve was winning the fight against inflation helped indexes to rally for most of November, sending the broad S&P 500 to a three-month high.

"We think we've seen peak Fed and peak inflation," said Jason Ware, partner and chief investment officer for Albion Financial Group. "We still have tightening to come, but most of it is behind us. We are much closer to the end than the beginning."

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks rose, led by gains in electronics and trading companies, as hopes continued for the Fed's slower tightening. Investors were focusing on U.S. consumer-inflation data due later in the day, ahead of the Fed rate decision on Wednesday. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.7% at 28028.26.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi edged 0.2% higher at 2376.53 in early trade, as machinery and shipping stocks advanced. Wall Street's gains overnight helped buoy sentiment, although caution ahead of U.S. CPI data and the Fed's rate decision weighed on investor mood. Retail and institutional investors were net buyers and foreigners remained net sellers.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was 0.3% higher at 19523.40 in early trade after opening flat. The market extended its recent rally on hopes for China's economic recovery, after officials scrapped most pandemic curbs. While some analysts point to potential near-term fluctuations as eased restrictions could lead to a winter infection surge, a broad upturn is likely to be sustained in the midterm. "We expect market style rotation to continue in the near term, but foresee a faster shift from value to growth stocks from 2Q," Daiwa analysts said.

Chinese shares opened mixed, as investors await signals from the country's top leaders on the economic growth trajectory as it shifts away from zero-Covid. The transportation and energy sectors wee top gainers. The Shanghai Composite Index and Shenzhen Composite Index opened flat, while the ChiNext Price Index was 0.1% higher.

FOREX

JPMorgan said in a note late last week a Fed pause isn't sufficient for dollar weakness. "The baseline still calls for dollar strength in 2023 but of lower magnitude and a different composition than in 2022. Low yielders (JPY, CHF) should be more resilient as central banks pause while high beta FX is more vulnerable on recession risks," the firm said. "We forecast the broad dollar to strengthen +2% by end-2023, with greater outperformance vs. high beta FX." The firm sees EUR/USD 0.95 in 1H and USD/JPY 133 at year-end. The WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.3%, the euro was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at $1.05, and the dollar firmed 0.8% against the yen at Y137.68.

METALS

Gold prices were a tad higher in Asian trade. Prices of the precious metal could trade sideways, while traders await key inflation data and the FOMC decision, said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya in a note. While some traders believe inflation may have peaked, some are hoping that a soft landing is still possible, Moya added. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,782.00/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Crude-oil prices wee higher in early Asian trade, as supply side issues offset concerns of weaker demand, said ANZ analysts in a note. Despite reports that the Keystone pipeline was being partially reopened, it remained completely shut on Monday, they said. Uncertainty on when the pipeline can restart is adding to supply worries, as the pipeline is a key conduit for Canadian crude oil into the WTI pricing point of Cushing, ANZ added. The front-month WTI futures contract rose 0.7% to $73.69/bbl, while the Brent crude contract climbed 0.6% to $78.44/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES Federal Deficit Widened to a Record $249 Billion Last Month China Says It Has Taken U.S. Semiconductor Rules to WTO Bank of Canada Gov. Macklem: Higher Rates Working to Slow Demand Slowing Growth Edges Out Inflation as Top Concern Zelensky and Biden Discuss Ukraine's Grid as Country Scrambles to Restore Power Republicans Intensify Calls for Probe of Twitter After Disclosures of Internal Documents U.S. to Announce Nuclear-Fusion Energy Breakthrough Schumer Proposes Extending Shutdown Deadline by One Week as Spending Talks Continue Indian and Chinese Forces Clash on Border, India Says Pakistan Prime Minister Condemns Deadly Cross-Border Fire by Taliban Forces Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Draws NASA's Attention FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas Twitter Reintroduces Upgraded Subscription Service Oracle Stock Rises as Earnings and Revenue Beat, But Profit Forecast Comes in Slightly Short

