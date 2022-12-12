Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Higher Amid Hopes for Fed's Slower Tightening

12/12/2022 | 10:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA              34005.04    528.58     1.58% 
Nasdaq            11143.74    139.12     1.26% 
S&P 500            3990.56     56.18     1.43% 
FTSE 100           7445.97    -30.66    -0.41% 
Nikkei Stock      27951.40    109.07     0.39% 
Hang Seng         19565.68    102.05     0.52% 
Kospi              2374.60      1.58     0.07% 
SGX Nifty*        18631.50      33.5     0.18% 
*Dec contract 
 
USD/JPY     137.62-63    -0.02% 
Range       137.88   137.46 
EUR/USD     1.0550-53    +0.12% 
Range       1.0556   1.0533 
 
CBOT Wheat Dec $7.330 per bushel 
Spot Gold  $1,782.00/oz 0.1% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $73.46  $2.44 
 
 
US STOCKS

U.S. stocks ended higher, as investors geared up for a pivotal week that will include consumer-price data and a Federal Reserve policy update.

The S&P 500 gained 1.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.6%. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.3%. Hopes that the Federal Reserve was winning the fight against inflation helped indexes to rally for most of November, sending the broad S&P 500 to a three-month high.

"We think we've seen peak Fed and peak inflation," said Jason Ware, partner and chief investment officer for Albion Financial Group. "We still have tightening to come, but most of it is behind us. We are much closer to the end than the beginning." 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks rose, led by gains in electronics and trading companies, as hopes continued for the Fed's slower tightening. Investors were focusing on U.S. consumer-inflation data due later in the day, ahead of the Fed rate decision on Wednesday. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.7% at 28028.26.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi edged 0.2% higher at 2376.53 in early trade, as machinery and shipping stocks advanced. Wall Street's gains overnight helped buoy sentiment, although caution ahead of U.S. CPI data and the Fed's rate decision weighed on investor mood. Retail and institutional investors were net buyers and foreigners remained net sellers.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was 0.3% higher at 19523.40 in early trade after opening flat. The market extended its recent rally on hopes for China's economic recovery, after officials scrapped most pandemic curbs. While some analysts point to potential near-term fluctuations as eased restrictions could lead to a winter infection surge, a broad upturn is likely to be sustained in the midterm. "We expect market style rotation to continue in the near term, but foresee a faster shift from value to growth stocks from 2Q," Daiwa analysts said.

Chinese shares opened mixed, as investors await signals from the country's top leaders on the economic growth trajectory as it shifts away from zero-Covid. The transportation and energy sectors wee top gainers. The Shanghai Composite Index and Shenzhen Composite Index opened flat, while the ChiNext Price Index was 0.1% higher. 

FOREX

JPMorgan said in a note late last week a Fed pause isn't sufficient for dollar weakness. "The baseline still calls for dollar strength in 2023 but of lower magnitude and a different composition than in 2022. Low yielders (JPY, CHF) should be more resilient as central banks pause while high beta FX is more vulnerable on recession risks," the firm said. "We forecast the broad dollar to strengthen +2% by end-2023, with greater outperformance vs. high beta FX." The firm sees EUR/USD 0.95 in 1H and USD/JPY 133 at year-end. The WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.3%, the euro was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at $1.05, and the dollar firmed 0.8% against the yen at Y137.68. 

METALS

Gold prices were a tad higher in Asian trade. Prices of the precious metal could trade sideways, while traders await key inflation data and the FOMC decision, said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya in a note. While some traders believe inflation may have peaked, some are hoping that a soft landing is still possible, Moya added. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,782.00/oz. 

OIL SUMMARY

Crude-oil prices wee higher in early Asian trade, as supply side issues offset concerns of weaker demand, said ANZ analysts in a note. Despite reports that the Keystone pipeline was being partially reopened, it remained completely shut on Monday, they said. Uncertainty on when the pipeline can restart is adding to supply worries, as the pipeline is a key conduit for Canadian crude oil into the WTI pricing point of Cushing, ANZ added. The front-month WTI futures contract rose 0.7% to $73.69/bbl, while the Brent crude contract climbed 0.6% to $78.44/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
Federal Deficit Widened to a Record $249 Billion Last Month 
China Says It Has Taken U.S. Semiconductor Rules to WTO 
Bank of Canada Gov. Macklem: Higher Rates Working to Slow Demand 
Slowing Growth Edges Out Inflation as Top Concern 
Zelensky and Biden Discuss Ukraine's Grid as Country Scrambles to Restore Power 
Republicans Intensify Calls for Probe of Twitter After Disclosures of Internal Documents 
U.S. to Announce Nuclear-Fusion Energy Breakthrough 
Schumer Proposes Extending Shutdown Deadline by One Week as Spending Talks Continue 
Indian and Chinese Forces Clash on Border, India Says 
Pakistan Prime Minister Condemns Deadly Cross-Border Fire by Taliban Forces 
Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Draws NASA's Attention 
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas 
Twitter Reintroduces Upgraded Subscription Service 
Oracle Stock Rises as Earnings and Revenue Beat, But Profit Forecast Comes in Slightly Short

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 2216ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.03% 0.64067 Delayed Quote.0.85%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.18% 93.018 Delayed Quote.10.90%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.6753 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
BRENT OIL 1.36% 79.02 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.01% 1.16375 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.12% 168.904 Delayed Quote.7.41%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.22699 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.696098 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.15% 101.008 Delayed Quote.9.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.73363 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
CHAINLINK (LINK/USD) -0.06% 6.7 End-of-day quote.-67.71%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.01% 12935.91 Real-time Quote.6.20%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.58% 34005.04 Real-time Quote.-7.88%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.12% 145.13 Delayed Quote.9.93%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.05426 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
FTSE 100 -0.41% 7445.97 Delayed Quote.1.25%
GOLD 0.05% 1782.67 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.09% 0.011477 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.03% 1.666139 Delayed Quote.7.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012093 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.09% 0.6789 Delayed Quote.-13.69%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.67% 2373.02 Real-time Quote.-20.28%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.72% 1093.18 Real-time Quote.-6.25%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.26% 11143.74 Real-time Quote.-29.66%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) 0.68% 1.625 End-of-day quote.62.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.09% 87.896 Delayed Quote.11.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.02% 0.63854 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
NIKKEI 225 -0.21% 27842.33 Real-time Quote.-3.09%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.51% 676.171 Real-time Quote.-1.77%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.24% 407.3768 Real-time Quote.-5.42%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.38% 1518.42 Real-time Quote.3.17%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.30% 3602.54 Real-time Quote.-18.67%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.13% 3456.49 Real-time Quote.-16.37%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.02% 1.36273 Delayed Quote.8.09%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.00% 0.94856 Delayed Quote.8.07%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.11% 137.657 Delayed Quote.18.81%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.84% 733 End-of-day quote.-7.53%
WTI 0.97% 74.132 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
Latest news "Economy"
12:12aMexico's Televisa offers to combine pay TV unit with Megacable
RE
12:06aU.S. solar installations to fall 23% this year due to China goods ban
RE
12:05aAsian stocks waver ahead of U.S. inflation data and central bank rate decisions
RE
12:04aAs Russia pounds Ukraine civil infrastructure, powers meet to provide aid
RE
12:03aEU unity at stake as countries try to break gas price cap impasse
RE
12/13Countries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions -documents
RE
12/12Copper buoyed by China property shares, but COVID woes weigh
RE
12/12Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council
RE
12/12INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip as inflation below 6%, focus on US CPI, Fed meet
RE
12/12Mexico's Televisa offers to combine pay TV unit with Megacable
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Blue Bird, Trimble, First Solar
2Factbox-Recent high-profile extradition cases
3Wall St rallies with inflation, Fed on tap
4BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS IN DRAFT TESTIMONY: LOANS HE TOOK FROM ALAMED…
5BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS IN DRAFT TESTIMONY: FTX ATTORNEYS SULLIVAN &…

HOT NEWS