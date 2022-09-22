Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Broadly Lower

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 30076.68 -107.10 -0.35% Nasdaq 11066.81 -153.39 -1.37% S&P 500 3757.99 -31.94 -0.84% FTSE 100 7159.52 -78.12 -1.08% Nikkei Stock Closed Hang Seng 18136.43 -11.52 -0.06% Kospi 2305.64 -26.67 -1.14% SGX Nifty* 17565.00 -75 -0.43% *Sept contract USD/JPY 142.06-07 -0.21% Range 142.60 141.77 EUR/USD 0.9828-31 -0.08% Range 0.9854 0.9825 CBOT Wheat Dec $9.106 per bushel Spot Gold $1,669.99/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $83.43 $0.49 U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks dropped following the latest interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve and other central banks, which have added to fears that the battle to control rising prices could bring a recession.

The S&P 500 lost 31.94, or 0.8%, closing at 3757.99. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 153.39, or 1.4%, to 11066.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 107.10, or 0.4%, to 30076.68.

ASIAN STOCKS

Markets in Japan were closed Friday for a holiday.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.6% to 2317.51, tracking Wall Street losses overnight. Central-bank rate increases have continued to weigh on sentiment, said Tina Teng, markets analyst at CMC Markets, in an email, citing rate increases by the Fed, SNB and BOE. Given high inflation, major central banks appeared to be quickening the pace of rate increases, which could lead to a global economic recession, Teng added.

Hong Kong stocks were lower in early trade, extending a downturn along with most Asian equities. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.4% at 18085.27. Chinese consumer goods companies were leading the declines. Cinda International analysts say they expected the HSI to remain under pressure for a while amid high interest rates globally and political uncertainties in China ahead of the Party Congress in October. They pegged HSI's support level at 17661.

Chinese shares were little changed in early trade. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1% to 3111.39, the Shenzhen Composite Index was flat at 1991.82 and the ChiNext Price Index was little changed at 2320.36. Chinese liquor stocks advanced, with Kweichow Moutai rising 0.5% and Wuliangye Yibin gaining 0.1%. China-Taiwan relations could be in focus, following comments by a representative for China's Taiwan Affairs Office that China was willing to make efforts for a peaceful "reunification" with the island.

FOREX

Most Asian currencies strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the early Asian session, in a likely technical rebound after their broad weakness overnight and after some central banks in the region raised rates on Thursday. There could be calmer foreign-exchange markets today after all of the central-bank moves and updates, said MUFG Bank analysts in a research report. However, USD strength may be difficult to avoid in the near term, they added. USD/SGD edged 0.1% lower to 1.4176 and USD/PHP fell 0.5% to 58.37 while AUD/USD gained 0.1% at 0.6652.

Japan's forex intervention, if sustained, may be able to keep USD/JPY from rising above 145, as the headwind for the yen as a result of U.S.-Japan interest rate differentials will likely abate eventually, Capital Economics economists Thomas Mathews and Jonas Goltermann said in a research note. In the near term, divergent monetary stances seem set to keep piling downward pressure on the yen, they said. Yet, with inflationary pressures starting to ease in the U.S., Capital Economics expects the Fed to be cutting rates by the end of next year, and that U.S. yields will begin falling ahead of that as the Fed turns less hawkish. USD/JPY was recently at 141.91.

METALS

Gold was slightly lower in early Asian trade. The precious metal could become a safe-haven as the global outlook deteriorates and as Wall Street grows confident that the peak in Treasury yields is approaching, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, in an email. Gold has huge support at the $1,660/oz level, and if it can stabilize above there, gold prices could eventually rise above the $1,700/oz level, Moya added. Spot gold was recently down 0.1% to $1,669.99/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil edged lower in the early Asian trade but may be supported by potential production cuts by OPEC. Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva has said that OPEC would consider additional output reductions if crude oil prices fall as current levels are affecting the budget of some member states, ANZ Research analysts said in a report, citing a media report. Front-month WTI crude oil futures are 0.4% lower at $83.16/bbl. Front-month Brent crude oil futures are down 0.5% at $90.03/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES Tesla Countersues California Agency That Filed Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Costco Sales Rise as Inflation Continues to Weigh on Consumers Oz Minerals Approves $1.1 Billion West Musgrave Copper-Nickel Project Snap Hires New Compliance Chief From Peloton Walmart to Offer Free Return Pickups at Home for Some Members Boeing to Pay $200 Million to Settle SEC Investigation Related to Crashes Jana Partners Has Nearly 10% Stake in Freshpet, Sources Say Reliance Industries: Unit to Acquire 20% Stake in U.S.-Based Caelux Corp. for $12M Humana, CVS Circle Cano Health as Potential Buyers World's Central Banks Race to Raise Rates After Fed Increase U.K. Consumer Confidence Hit Record Low in September Audits of Chinese Companies Start to Face U.S. Inspections Yen Rallies After Japan Intervenes for First Time in 24 Years Mortgage Rates Rise for Fifth Week in a Row, Hitting 6.29% Russians Fear a Wider Call-Up After Putin Orders Reservists to Mobilize Covid-19 Unemployment Fraud May Have Topped $45 Billion, Watchdog Estimates Israel's Prime Minister Endorses Palestinian State in U.N. Speech U.K. Leader Liz Truss's Plan for Tax Cuts and New Spending Takes a Page From Reaganomics Japan to Reopen to Tourists After 2 1/2 Years of Mostly Closed Borders

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-22 2315ET