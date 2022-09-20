Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Fall Ahead of Fed Decision

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 30706.23 -313.45 -1.01% Nasdaq 11425.05 -109.97 -0.95% S&P 500 3855.93 -43.96 -1.13% FTSE 100 7192.66 -44.02 -0.61% Nikkei Stock 27303.00 -385.42 -1.39% Hang Seng 18560.96 -220.46 -1.17% Kospi 2343.93 -23.92 -1.01% SGX Nifty* 17725.00 -70 -0.39% *Sept contract USD/JPY 143.71-72 -0.01% Range 143.82 143.49 EUR/USD 0.9965-68 -0.03% Range 0.9979 0.9958 CBOT Wheat Dec $8.936 per bushel Spot Gold $1,664.40/oz Unch Nymex Crude (NY) $84.45 -$1.28 U.S. STOCKS

Stocks fell and Treasury yields rose to multiyear highs on expectations the Federal Reserve will unveil more forceful monetary tightening to curb inflation this week.

The major U.S. indexes opened Tuesday morning in the red and stayed there through the closing bell, a reversal of Monday's gains. The S&P 500 lost 43.96 points, or 1.1%, to end at 3855.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 313.45 points, or 1%, to 30706.23 and the Nasdaq Composite retreated 109.97 points, or 1%, to 11425.05.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were lower, dragged by falls in auto and pharmaceutical stocks, as concerns persist over the Fed's further, aggressive tightening. Meanwhile, bank and insurance stocks were higher thanks partly to gains in U.S. Treasury yields overnight. The Nikkei Stock Average was 0.9% lower at 27434.78.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi fell 0.6% to 2352.91 ahead of the FOMC decision. While the Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 75bps, some observers are speculating about a possible 100bp increase, given Fed officials have vowed to raise rates to bring down soaring inflation, said Phillip Securities Research team in morning commentary.

Hong Kong stocks declined, putting the brakes on the previous day's brief recovery. The benchmark index shed 1.2% to 18562.79, with losses spread across sectors, including solar-panel makers, electronics suppliers and real estate names. Industrial Securities International analysts said in a note that trading sentiment remains muted, as indicated by low daily turnover volumes in recent sessions. The soft momentum is likely to drag on in the near term, given the worries over the Fed's upcoming interest rate decision, as well as fears of a global recession, the analysts said.

Chinese shares fell in early trade. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4% to 3111.06, the Shenzhen Composite Index declined 0.7% to 1997.78 and the ChiNext Price Index was off 0.5% at 2354.13. "Market sentiment in Asia is likely to be listless after another session of declines on Wall Street overnight and ahead of the US Fed's FOMC rate decision," UOB analysts said in a note. While there is continued pressure on the Chinese government and the PBOC to provide even more support for the Chinese economy, it would also depend on the Fed's bias and the USD, Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

FOREX

Asia currencies consolidated against USD ahead of the FOMC meeting later in the day. MUFG Bank sees scope for further USD strength as the FOMC is poised to increase its policy rate by 75 basis points and raise its dot plot, currency analyst Sophia Ng said in a research report. Asia ex-Japan currencies are poised to be under pressure, which could prompt a few USD/Asia ex-Japan currency pairs to break above some key levels, Ng added. USD/TWD edged 0.1% higher to 31.40 while USD/JPY was little changed at 143.71 and AUD/USD was down 0.1% at 0.6682.

METALS

Gold was steady early in Asia, but it may face downward pressure ahead of the FOMC decision later today. Another large rate increase by the Fed is expected, while inflation-adjusted yields on Treasurys have risen, putting more pressure on the precious metal, ANZ Research analysts said in a research report. Spot gold was little changed at $1,664.40/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices edged lower in the early Asian session ahead of interest-rate decisions by some central banks including the Fed. These decisions may trigger mid-cycle economic slowdowns that could cripple the short-term crude oil demand outlook, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, in an email. Commodities are broadly weaker as this week is all about aggressive monetary policy tightening to combat inflation, Moya added. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.2% lower at $83.74/bbl and Brent crude oil futures were down 0.3% at $90.35/bbl.

