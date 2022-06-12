Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Fall Tracking Wall Street Selloff

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 31392.79 -880.00 -2.73% Nasdaq 11340.02 -414.20 -3.52% S&P 500 3900.86 -116.96 -2.91% FTSE 100 7317.52 -158.69 -2.12% Nikkei Stock 27032.29 -792.00 -2.85% Hang Seng 21225.29 -580.89 -2.66% Kospi 2524.29 -71.58 -2.76% SGX Nifty* 15868.50 -316.5 -1.96% *June contract USD/JPY 134.82-83 +0.31% Range 135.00 134.30 EUR/USD 1.0489-92 -0.26% Range 1.0522 1.0477 CBOT Wheat July $10.706 per bushel Spot Gold $1,873.87/oz 0.2% Nymex Crude (NY) $120.39 -$1.12 U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday after Wall Street's worst week since January.

By midmorning in Hong Kong on Monday, futures tied to three major U.S. equity indexes had fallen between 1.2% and 2%.

A fresh inflation shock hammered stock and bond prices anew on Friday, heightening investors' fears that the Federal Reserve could be forced into more drastic action to tame surging consumer-price increases.

Declines hit across the board, with rising interest-rate expectations increasing worries about the possibility of the economy slipping into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 880 points, or 2.7%, to 31392.79. Technology shares slid along with banks and consumer stocks, sending the S&P 500 down 116.96 points, or 2.9%, to 3900.86, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbling 414.20 points, or 3.5%, to 11340.02. All three indexes declined for a second-consecutive week.

ASIAN STOCKS

Stock indexes in Asia weakened, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi Composite all retreating by more than 2.5%. In mainland China, the blue-chip CSI 300 index lost about 1.5%.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 2.3% to 27180.04. Higher-than-expected U.S. CPI data has completely killed the "Fed pause" bets that had boosted the short-lived market rebound, said Tina Teng, markets analyst at CMC Markets. Yields on short-dated Treasurys rose above those on long-dated Treasurys, flagging an economic recession alert, the analyst added. Worst performers on the Nikkei included Renesas Electronics declining 4.4%, Shimano Inc. falling 4.2% and Denso Corp. down 4.1%. USD/JPY was at 134.88, compared with 133.77 as of Friday's Tokyo stock market close.

South Korea's Kospi fell 2.4% to 2533.98 in early trade, dragged by losses in tech, steel and auto stocks. Korean truckers staging a weeklong strike and renewed concerns about the Fed's policy tightening after U.S. inflation hit a new 40-year high in May were weighing on investor sentiment. USD/KRW rose 1.2% to 1,284.30 on risk aversion. Truckers' strike was crippling cargo transport to and from industrial hubs and ports, affecting steelmakers and auto makers. Steel giant Posco Holdings fell 2.9%. Car maker Hyundai Motor lost 3.5%. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics shed 2.0% and memory-chip maker SK Hynix was down 2.9%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 3.1% to 21131.24. The rise in Treasury yields and the stronger U.S. dollar may depress the local stock market, which could suffer profit-taking pressure in the near term, said KGI Research in its morning commentary. Losses on the HSI were broad-based, with Wuxi Biologics declining 6.8%, Alibaba Group falling 6.2% and Techtronic Industries down 5.0%. The Hang Seng TECH Index was 4.0% lower at 4635.16.

Chinese shares fell in early trade, tracking broad declines among Asian equities amid concerns over a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8% to 3259.36, the Shenzhen Composite Index declined 0.4% to 2076.82 and the ChiNext Price Index slipped 1.0% to 2529.87. Coronavirus developments would likely remain in focus. "Previous optimism surrounding China's reopening may also take a pause, as the resumption of mass testing in Beijing and Shanghai seems to place Covid-19 risks at the forefront once again," IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in a note. Chinese liquor makers declined, with Kweichow Moutai falling 1.0% and Wuliangye Yibin dropping 0.8%.

FOREX

The dollar strengthened broadly, gaining ground in Asia against currencies including the Japanese yen, South Korean won, Australian dollar and offshore Chinese yuan. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index added nearly 0.4% to 104.52. The yen, a standout loser in major currencies against the dollar in recent months, weakened nearly 0.4% to 134.833 yen per dollar.

The greenback was up 0.2% at 1.3906 Singapore dollars after hitting S$1.3916, the highest intraday level since May 19, and gained 0.3% to 4.4135 Malaysian ringgit, the highest intraday level since March 2020.

METALS

Gold prices were higher in early Asian trade, as investors focus on economic risks after elevated U.S. inflation readings support bets for aggressive interest rate increases, Phillip Securities analysts said in a note. Demand for safe- haven assets like gold may be supported in the near term. More investors were likely to turn to gold, as the precious metal could offer a safe harbor against stagflation risks, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in an email. Spot gold was 0.2% higher at $1,873.87/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil fell in early Asia trading on recession concerns sparked by higher-than-expected U.S. inflation for May. Expectations for more aggressive Fed policy tightening have hit fresh highs, driving recession fears to "multi-storey levels" amid clouds forming again over China's reopening from its Covid-19 outbreak, said SPI Asset Management's managing partner Stephen Innes in an email. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 1.8% lower at $118.53/bbl; front-month Brent crude oil futures were 1.7% lower at $119.93/bbl.

