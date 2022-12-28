Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall as China Reopening Remains in Focus

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 32875.71 -365.85 -1.10% Nasdaq 10213.29 -139.94 -1.35% S&P 500 3783.22 -46.03 -1.20% FTSE 100 7497.19 24.18 0.32% Nikkei Stock 25970.24 -370.26 -1.41% Hang Seng 19612.69 -286.22 -1.44% Kospi 2247.39 -33.06 -1.45% SGX Nifty* 18169.00 -72.5 -0.40% *Jan contract USD/JPY 133.62-63 -0.64% Range 134.46 133.50 EUR/USD 1.0626-29 +0.14% Range 1.0639 1.0610 CBOT Wheat March $7.854 per bushel Spot Gold $1,805.40/oz 0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $78.60 -$0.93 US STOCKS

U.S. stock indexes pulled back as investors assessed the global-growth implications of China's easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The S&P 500 closed 1.2% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite Index ticked down 1.4%.

Investors are contending with the effects of China's reopening and rising global interest rates. "The way [China has opened up] has been quite surprising ... I think that's why markets are going backward and forward," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy and research for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, at State Street Global Advisors.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks fell, dragged by declines in energy, cosmetics and electronics stocks, as uncertainty continued over the global economic outlook amid high inflation and policy tightening by central banks. Investors are focusing on bond yields, economic data and their implications for monetary policy. The Nikkei Stock Average was down 1.1% at 26060.97.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi declined 0.7% to 2263.66 in early trade as travel and semiconductor stocks retreated. The U.S. decision to require travelers from China to submit a negative Covid-19 test beginning Jan. 5 is weighing on sentiment, which was recently buoyed by China's easing of its pandemic-related restrictions.

Hong Kong stocks fell in morning trade, pulling back after the market rose to a two-week high yesterday. The benchmark Hang Seng Index drops 1.1% to 19675.99. Central China International analysts said the index may continue to fluctuate in the near term due to a mixed bag of signals. On the bright side, sentiment is brightened by China's fast reopening. But high interest rates globally and strong U.S. Treasury yields could discourage investors from putting their money into riskier assets such as Hong Kong equities, Central China noted.

Chinese shares opened lower, tracking Wall Street's losses overnight as the optimism from China's reopening is overshadowed by the country's short-term economic pain and worries about a potential global recession. The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.35% to 3076.73. Both the ChiNext Price Index and the Shenzhen Composite Index are down 0.4%.

FOREX

JPY strengthened against other G-10 and Asian currencies as concerns over China's Covid-19 outbreak spur safe-haven demand for the Japanese currency. Many countries are adopting an additional layer of testing for travelers arriving from China, which reflects the hobbled resumption of travel amid China's outbreak, said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics & strategy for Asia & Oceania Treasury Dept. at Mizuho Bank, in an email. This could also fuel fears of new strains of Covid-19 that might once again disrupt the global recovery, Varathan added. USD/JPY fell 0.6% to 133.62, AUD/JPY dropped 0.4% to 90.14 and EUR/JPY was down 0.4% at 142.05.

METALS

Gold edged higher as the dollar weakened slightly amid continued China reopening optimism, which is likely to boost demand and the yuan. Gold prices are set to end the year flat, a surprising performance given persistently high inflation. Looking ahead, some investors think prices of the precious metal will climb due to a potentially less hawkish Fed in 2023. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,805.40/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil fell in Asian trade amid an uncertain outlook. While China's reopening plans have spurred optimism over oil demand, concerns have also emerged that the country's loosening of Covid-19 restrictions on international travel could lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases worldwide, analysts said. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.65% lower at $78.45/bbl; front-month Brent crude oil futures were 0.65% lower at $82.72/bbl.

