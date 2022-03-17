Log in
Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Gain After Fed Raises Rates

03/17/2022 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
SUBSCRIBER NOTICE: This newsletter will resume at 0300 GMT Monday. Markets in India are closed on Friday, March 18, in 
observance of Holi. 
 
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA             34063.10    518.76     1.55% 
Nasdaq           13436.55    487.93     3.77% 
S&P 500           4357.86     95.41     2.24% 
FTSE 100          7291.68    115.98     1.62% 
Nikkei Stock     26525.04    763.03     2.96% 
Hang Seng        20876.93    789.43     3.93% 
Kospi             2702.09     42.86     1.61% 
SGX Nifty*       17275.50     268.5     1.58% 
*March contract 
 
USD/JPY    118.79-80  +0.04% 
Range      119.03   118.72 
EUR/USD    1.1032-35  -0.01% 
Range       1.1054   1.1009 
 
CBOT Wheat May $10.692 per bushel 
Spot Gold $1,934.0/oz 0.4% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $94.91 -$1.53 
 
 
US STOCKS

U.S. stocks climbed in a volatile session after the Federal Reserve officially said it would raise interest rates for the first time since 2018.

The S&P 500 finished the day up 2.2%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 3.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6%. The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter-percentage-point as officials look to keep the economy from overheating and reduce inflation.

"It seems very much like they wanted to send a message that they're fighting inflation and they're going to fight it fast and get it under control ," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average surged 3.4% to 26644.34, led by sharp gains in chemical, tech and electronics stocks, as the yen weakened and crude oil prices declined. USD/JPY was at 118.99, up from 118.20 as of Wednesday's Tokyo stock market close. Investors were focusing on the impact of a strong earthquake that hit northeastern Japan late Wednesday, as well as headlines on the war in Ukraine.

South Korea's Kospi rose 1.9% to 2709.85 in early trade, tracking Wall Street's gains. Tech, transport and energy stocks were higher on expectations that global supply disruptions could ease. Risk appetite was kicking in, fueled by growing hopes that a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine war could be possible as negotiators continue cease-fire talks, a Kiwoom Securities analyst said. USD/KRW fell 0.9% to 1,224.30, as the greenback lost ground against the won on optimism over the Ukraine developments.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 5.0% to 21095.76 on hopes for supportive policies from China. China's state news agency Xinhua on Wednesday reported Chinese officials as saying they will introduce market-friendly policies and keep the capital market running smoothly. This provides a major boost to investor confidence, KGI Research said, referring to the Xinhua report. The Hang Seng TECH Index was 8.7% higher at 4613.53.

Chinese stocks were higher in morning trade, following a special meeting Wednesday at which officials made a number of sentiment-buoying comments, including pledging support for overseas stock listings and capital markets. They also promised to implement measures to help tame risks for property developers and said that talks with U.S. regulators regarding ADRs are progressing. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.4% to 3216.25, the Shenzhen Composite Index added 1.6% to 2119.23 and the ChiNext Price Index was 1.9% higher at 2685.80. 

 
FOREX

After spiking following the Fed's quarter-point rate increase and Powell's subsequent Q&A, the WSJ Dollar Index was 0.6% lower for the day. "USD broadly appreciated following release of the hawkish dot plot as US interest rate differentials rose, but price action subsequently reversed into the press conference," Bank of America said. The firm sees only modest dollar tailwinds from the monetary policy-expectations channel "as the market has mostly priced in a Fed path consistent with the BofA US econ call and, now as of today, the dot plot." Bofa said the Ukraine war likely will continue to be the dominant FX driver due to risk sentiment and high commodity prices. "If risk aversion subsides, recent USD strength is at risk of reversal, in particular vs. cyclical higher beta FX supported by recent terms of trade improvement." 

 
METALS

Gold edged higher in the Asian morning session after volatile moves overnight caused by the Fed's first rate increase since 2018. Gold initially tumbled on the hawkish Fed statement and economic projections, but trimmed a good amount of losses after Fed Chair Powell signaled that the balance-sheet runoff announcement could occur as soon as May, Oanda said. Investors don't need to look hard to find a reason to go defensive and buy gold, Oanda added, citing reasons such as lingering stagflation risks. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,934.0/oz. 

 
OIL SUMMARY

Oil rose in the Asian morning session following an overnight decline that was partly spurred by U.S. government data showing the first rise in domestic crude supplies in three weeks. A one-off build in U.S. inventories shouldn't be interpreted as demand destruction, although this may assuage concerns about tight U.S. supply for a bit, SPI Asset Management said. Also, there could be a belief that even if once the Ukraine war ends, sanctions on Russia will likely continue, making oil supplies tougher to source for longer, SPI Asset Management added. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.6% higher at $95.65/bbl; front-month Brent was 0.5% higher at $98.51/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
Fed Raises Interest Rates for First Time Since 2018 
Stocks Close Sharply Higher As Fed Raises Interest Rates 
Senate Panel Approves Jerome Powell's Renomination as Fed Chairman 
Putin Acknowledges Impact of Sanctions on Russian Economy 
Bond Market Delivers Mixed Verdict on Fed Rate Forecasts 
Russia Blames Sanctions for Pushing It Toward First Default Since 1998 
Brazil's Central Bank Raises Benchmark Interest Rate to 11.75%, Signals More Tightening 
Australia Unemployment Rate Falls to Lowest Since 2008 
Barclays Move Leads to Wild Swings in Volatility Product 
Some Afghan Evacuees Head Home After Months of Waiting for U.S. Entry 
World Court Orders Russia to Suspend Military Action in Ukraine 
Ukraine Mounts Counteroffensive to Drive Russians Back From Kyiv, Key Cities 
India to Buy Russian Oil at Discount 
Ukraine's Zelensky Invokes 9/11, Pearl Harbor in Plea to Lawmakers for More Weapons 
Microsoft Faces Antitrust Complaint In Europe About Cloud Services 
DB Schenker Set to Book Over EUR1 Billion in FY 2021 Operating Profit 
Canadian Pacific Railway Threatens Lockout in Labor Dispute 
Xerox Has Stopped Shipments to Russia, CFO Says 
Lyft to Impose Surcharge to Offset Higher Gasoline Prices 
Clayton Dubilier & Rice Preps $20 Billion Fundraising Pitch 
Sycamore and Hudson's Bay Prepare Kohl's Bids

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-22 2315ET

