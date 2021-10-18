Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Gain Ground

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 35258.61 -36.15 -0.10% Nasdaq 15021.81 124.47 0.84% S&P 500 4486.46 15.09 0.34% FTSE 100 7203.83 -30.20 -0.42% Nikkei Stock 29210.11 184.65 0.64% Hang Seng 25696.14 286.39 1.13% Kospi 3028.25 21.57 0.72% SGX Nifty* 18566.00 80.0 0.43% *Oct contract USD/JPY 114.20-21 -0.09% Range 114.35 114.09 EUR/USD 1.1638-41 +0.22% Range 1.1641 1.1609 CBOT Wheat Dec $7.362 per bushel Spot Gold $1,769.14/oz 0.3% Nymex Crude (NY) $82.45 $0.17 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks ended trading mixed as investors weighed a strong start to earnings season against concerns that mounting inflation, supply-chain problems and an energy crunch could be risks for global growth.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%. All three indexes slid to start the day, but pared their losses as the session continued.

"Many of the companies we are looking at are citing very strong demand, and we can work with a situation where demand is strong and supply is problematic because eventually we will work through supply problems," said Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities. "We're trying to ascertain if we've had a peak in supply-chain issues... [and whether] this might be as bad as it gets."

The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.6% at 29209.06, as gains in e-commerce and electronics stocks helped offset some losses in energy and steel shares. Any developments regarding economic and fiscal policies were being closely watched ahead of Japan's lower-house election later this month.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.8% to 3031.57 in early trade, led by tech, internet and shipbuilding stocks. The won's gain against the greenback was supporting appetite for local equities, with foreign and institutional investors remaining net buyers. USD/KRW was at 1,183.75, versus 1,187.60 late Monday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.2% to 25471.25. The index was expected to trade around its 50-day simple moving average of 25407 today, KGI Securities said. While investor sentiment may remain muted on China's disappointing 3Q GDP growth figures, KGI Securities reckoned the government could launch targeted measures to stabilize growth and support consumption.

Chinese stocks rose, driven by gains in renewable-energy companies and coal producers. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was 0.4% higher at 3581.27 and the Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.4% to 2412.28. The ChiNext Price Index--a measure for emerging industries and startups--advanced 0.3%. Renewable-energy shares were supported by China's continued support for the sector that includes solar and wind.

Asian currencies strengthened against USD in the Asian morning session amid risk appetite, driven by gains in most regional and U.S. equity markets. Sentiment in Asia seems to be riding on some positive moves in Wall Street overnight, IG said. USD/KRW fell 0.3% to 1,182.14, USD/THB dropped 0.5% to 33.32 and USD/SGD slipped 0.2% to 1.3466.

Gold rose in the Asian morning session amid mild USD weakness. The price of gold seemed to be reflecting a tug of war between Fed rate-increase expectations, with many traders becoming more confident a rate increase could occur next summer, Oanda said. The precious metal may eventually get steady inflows once investors focus excessive money supply and rising inflation in the U.S., Oanda added. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,769.14/oz.

Oil was lower in the early Asian session after weak U.S. economic data released overnight spurred concerns over crude-oil demand. Industrial production dropped 1.3% on month in September, missing the market's expectations, ANZ said. However, oil losses have been muted amid signs that OPEC+ continues to struggle to increase output, ANZ added. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were down 0.2% at $82.29/bbl, while Brent crude oil futures were 0.3% lower at $84.08/bbl.

