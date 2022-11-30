Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Gain on Fed Powell's Comments

11/30/2022 | 10:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA         34589.77   737.24  2.18% 
Nasdaq       11468.00   484.22  4.41% 
S&P 500       4080.11   122.48  3.09% 
FTSE 100      7573.05    61.05  0.81% 
Nikkei Stock 28256.33   287.34  1.03% 
Hang Seng    18895.03   297.80  1.60% 
Kospi         2483.93    11.40  0.46% 
SGX Nifty*   18984.50    68     0.36% 
*Dec contract 
 
USD/JPY 136.77-78  -0.92% 
Range   138.12   136.51 
EUR/USD 1.0426-29  +0.17% 
Range   1.0448   1.0402 
 
CBOT Wheat Dec $7.714 per bushel 
Spot Gold  $1,775.15/oz  0.4% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $80.60  $2.40 
 
 
U.S. STOCKS

Stocks rallied Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a potential slowdown in interest-rate increases, powering the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 700 points higher and into a new bull market.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.1% and 4.4%, respectively, and all three indexes ended November with a second consecutive month of gains.

The S&P 500 rose 122.48 points, or 3.1%, to 4080.11. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 737.24 points, or 2.2%, to 34589.77. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 484.22 points, or 4.4%, to 11468.00. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher in early trade, led by gains in electronics and tech stocks, as hopes grew for slower tightening by the Fed. USD/JPY was at 137.46 after falling to a three-month low of 137.28 earlier, down from 138.47 as of Wednesday's Tokyo stock market close. China's Covid measures remained in focus. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 1.6% at 28417.44.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 1.1% to 2499.70 in early trade, tracking Wall Street's rally overnight after Fed Chairman Powell signaled a downshift in policy tightening. His indication that the Fed was on track to raise rates by 50bps in December after a series of 75bp increases was buoying investor sentiment. Tech and internet stocks were leading the gains. USD/KRW was 1.8% lower at 1,294.60 on risk-on sentiment, touching the 1,200 level for the first time since Aug. 12.

Hong Kong stocks rose in morning trade, extending a recent rally following signals of slower interest-rate increases from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.7% at 18906.60. The market was further buoyed by Chinese authorities' latest comments on the country's Covid policy, after Beijing's top official in charge of pandemic control said efforts to combat the virus were entering a new phase. "That seems to hint at some plans being underway for reopening next year," IG said.

Chinese shares rose, tracking broad gains among regional markets, which were buoyed by U.S. Fed Chair Powell's comments overnight signaling that a slowdown in rate increases was coming. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2% to 3190.06, the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 1.5% to 2048.95 and the ChiNext Price Index added 2.0% to 2393.26. Auto stocks advanced, with BYD gaining 4.4% and SAIC Motor adding 0.6%. China appeared to be softening its tone on its Covid-19 policy, after Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said efforts to combat the virus were entering a new phase, IG said. "That seems to hint at some plans being underway for reopening next year," it added. 

FOREX

USD/JPY was at 136.88 after hitting a three-month low of 136.50 earlier, as the prospects of the Fed's slower tightening pushed U.S. Treasury yields lower overnight. USD/JPY was likely to continue trending lower as the pair is susceptible to U.S. bond yield movements, IG said. U.S. inflation data due later in the day would be closely watched as well as several Fed speakers, it added.

NZD/USD traded in a 0.6190-0.6290 range overnight, but shot above 0.6300 after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made unusually frank remarks regarding a potential pivot by the central bank, BNZ said. Powell noted "the time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting." However, BNZ highlighted that Powell reiterated that the U.S. inflation fight was far from over with policy rates to stay at restrictive levels for some time. The last four Fed decisions have seen 75 basis-point increases, with the Fed Funds rate (3.75%-4%) up 375bps so far this year. 

METALS

Gold was higher in early Asian trade, supported by overall weakness in USD and Treasury yields following comments by Fed Chairman Powell who signaled that a slowdown in rate increases is coming. Investors' focus would also likely remain on China's Covid-19 measures. "If China lifts more lockdowns, a risk rally should help keep gold prices supported," Oanda said. Spot gold was 0.4% higher at $1,775.15/oz. 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade, as investors continue to digest data which showed another large weekly drop in U.S. crude inventories. Focus remains on the OPEC+ meeting on Dec. 4, where members will decide on oil-production levels. "The market remains uncertain about OPEC's decision, with some expecting a cut while others suggest a rollover of the current deal is more likely," ANZ said. "If China's Covid rules are slowly eased and OPEC stays the course, crude prices could rally," Oanda said. Front-month WTI futures were 0.1% lower at $80.47/bbl; front-month Brent gained 3.0% to $86.79/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
 
Powell Signals Fed Prepared to Slow Rate-Rise Pace in December 
China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Marks Fourth Straight Month of Contraction 
U.S. Economic Growth Slowed This Fall, Fed's Beige Book Says 
House Approves Imposing Railroad Labor Deal, Paid Sick Leave Measure 
EU Says It Can't Seize Frozen Russian Central-Bank Assets for Ukraine 
BOJ Board Member Noguchi Pledges to Continue Monetary Easing 
U.S. grew 2.9% in third quarter, GDP shows, and there's little sign of recession for now 
South Korea's Exports Contracted for Second Straight Month 
Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Knowing Scale of Bad Alameda Bets 
GE Puts $31 Billion Value on Healthcare Spinoff 
Elon Musk Says Apple, Twitter Have 'Resolved' Differences After Meeting 
Zuckerberg Says Apple Has Too Much Clout Over Apps 
Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor to Step Down 
Twitter Becomes Stage for China Protests Despite Ban by Beijing 
Amazon CEO Has No Regrets on Hiring Spree as Layoffs Start 
Victoria's Secret says inflation likely to hurt  women's-wear shoppers for rest of the year 
Starwood-Backed Reverse Mortgage Originator Files for Bankruptcy

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 2215ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 4.86% 148.03 Delayed Quote.-20.50%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.36% 93.048 Delayed Quote.10.96%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.18% 0.68068 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
AUTO& INC. 3.40% 13700 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BRENT OIL 0.15% 86.7 Delayed Quote.6.82%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.30% 165.355 Delayed Quote.6.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.20954 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.51% 101.861 Delayed Quote.12.15%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.74512 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 2.18% 34589.77 Real-time Quote.-6.84%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.34% 142.698 Delayed Quote.9.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.0438 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
FTSE 100 0.81% 7573.05 Delayed Quote.1.73%
GOLD 0.37% 1779.76 Delayed Quote.-4.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.58% 1.688077 Delayed Quote.9.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.41% 0.012342 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.61% 2472.53 Real-time Quote.-16.93%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.02% 1080.04 Real-time Quote.-8.24%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 4.41% 11468 Real-time Quote.-29.79%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) 4.46% 0.2858 End-of-day quote.-71.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.27% 86.469 Delayed Quote.9.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.20% 0.63247 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
NIKKEI 225 -0.21% 27968.99 Real-time Quote.-2.65%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.02% 440.3703 Real-time Quote.3.98%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.78% 1542.5 Real-time Quote.3.60%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.47% 3575.59 Real-time Quote.-21.61%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.82% 3384.82 Real-time Quote.-20.85%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 2.78% 15.18 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 5.65% 160.25 Delayed Quote.-36.94%
TESLA, INC. 7.67% 194.7 Delayed Quote.-44.73%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.16% 0.958038 Delayed Quote.10.13%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.48% 136.696 Delayed Quote.20.58%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (USD/KRW) 0.16% 1303.67 Delayed Quote.11.56%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.75% 771 End-of-day quote.-1.69%
WTI -0.20% 80.392 Delayed Quote.1.55%
Latest news "Economy"
11/30New home prices in China fall further in November - survey
RE
11/30Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target
RE
11/30Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration- Politico
RE
11/30Singapore's Overall Employment Continued to Improve
DJ
11/30Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target
RE
11/30China softens tone on COVID severity after protests
RE
11/30India's jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov - CMIE
RE
11/30Modi's home state Gujarat votes, seen as easy mid-term test for India's leader
RE
11/30Copper jumps to 2-week high on weak dollar, China reopening hopes
RE
11/30Dollar/yen down 1% to 136.75…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderna exec says COVID trials improved diversity recruiting
2Soybeans fall from 2-month high, China demand hopes limit decline
3Indonesia November inflation cools further but stays above target
4China softens tone on COVID severity after protests
5Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes

HOT NEWS