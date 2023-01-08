Advanced search
Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Gain on Risk Appetite

01/08/2023 | 10:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA         33630.61   700.53   2.13% 
Nasdaq       10569.29   264.05   2.56% 
S&P 500       3895.08    86.98   2.28% 
FTSE 100      7699.49    66.04   0.87% 
Nikkei Stock  CLOSED 
Hang Seng    21456.63   464.99   2.22% 
Kospi         2334.02    44.05   1.92% 
SGX Nifty*   18084.00   125      0.70% 
*Jan contract 
 
USD/JPY  131.38-39   -0.55% 
Range    132.29   131.37 
EUR/USD  1.0674-77   +0.30% 
Range    1.0679   1.0637 
 
CBOT Wheat March $7.434 per bushel 
Spot Gold   $1,868.69/oz   0.2% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $73.67  $0.00 
 
 
U.S. STOCKS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied about 700 points on Friday after fresh data showed a slowdown in wage growth, an upbeat sign for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation that could ease pressure for further interest-rate increases.

The Dow rose 700.53 points, or 2.1%, to 33630.61. The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 86.98, or 2.3%, to 3895.08. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 264.05, or 2.6%, to 10569.29.

The day's rally put all three major U.S. stock indexes in positive territory for the first week of 2023. All three rose about 1% or more for the week.

The Labor Department's monthly jobs report showed that employers added 223,000 jobs in December, the smallest gain in two years but more than the 200,000 expected by economists. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Markets in Japan are closed Monday for a holiday.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 1.8% to 2331.78 in early trade, led by gains in electronics and internet stocks. Foreign and institutional investors were net buyers. The won strengthened versus the greenback with the USD/KRW falling 1.7% to touch an intraday low of 1,246.80, the lowest since early June 2022. Risk-off sentiment was receding as investors focus on the possibility that the U.S. economy could be on track for a soft landing, NH Futures said.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.2% to 21234.89 as hopes for less Fed tightening helped support risk-on sentiment. Economic data last Friday suggested that the U.S. economy was cooling, easing pressure for further Fed rate increases, the Phillip Securities Research team said. The best performers on the HSI included Sands China, up 4.3%, Alibaba Group, up 4.5%, and Wharf Real Estate Investment, which added 3.1%. The Hang Seng Tech Index was up 1.6% at 4500.65.

?Chinese shares were higher in early trade buoyed by the lifting of border restrictions with Hong Kong from Jan. 8? after being closed for nearly three years. Financial companies and auto makers were leading the gains. CITIC Securities Co. was up 1.0% and Great Wall Motor was 0.7% higher. The rally in property stocks faded, with most trading lower, despite supportive measures announced last week. The Shanghai Composite Index was 0.4% higher at 3169.37, the Shenzhen Composite Index was up 0.3% and the ChiNext Price Index gained 0.5%. 

FOREX

Most Asian currencies strengthened against USD in the early Asian session on risk appetite spurred by U.S. economic data. Supportive macro data in recent days have given risk sentiment a boost, RBC Capital Markets said. Also, Asian currencies have been on a tear since the start of the new year amid growing optimism from China's reopening, it added. USD/KRW fell 0.5% to 1,248.81, USD/SGD dropped 0.3% to 1.3344 while AUD/USD was up 0.4% at 0.6904. 

METALS

Gold prices rose in early Asian trade amid expectations that the Fed might ease up on policy tightening, which is viewed as supportive of the precious metal. The release of the latest nonfarm payrolls report on Friday showed that wages were cooling, backing the idea that the U.S. central bank could be almost done raising rates, Oanda said. Investors were likely to continue to keep a watch for further signs that inflation was continuing to cool, it added, further underpinning policy easing hopes. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,868.69/oz. 

OIL SUMMARY

Crude oil prices were higher in early Asian trade after China's easing of border restrictions took effect Sunday. The upside for oil was clear as it has reached a point where China's growth prospects have become more "meaningfully positive," which should benefit demand, said SPI Asset Management. The front-month WTI contract rose 0.7% to $74.36/bbl, while front-month Brent crude futures were up 0.6% at $79.05/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
China Reopens to the World 
Wall Street Sets Low Bar for Corporate Earnings Season 
Bonds Open 2023 With a Rally 
Retiring Chicago Fed President Sees Path for Slower Pace of Rate Rises 
Australian Home Prices See Record Decline 
SpaceX Aims to Speed Launch Pace as Rivals Prep New Rockets 
Deere to Allow Farmers to Repair Their Own Equipment 
Jack Ma Cedes Control of Fintech Giant Ant Group 
Tech Industry Reversal Intensifies With New Layoffs 
Developing Nations Aren't Ready for EVs-Unless They Are Made in China 
China, a Pioneer in Regulating Algorithms, Turns Focus to Deepfakes 
Musk Seeks to Move Trial Over Tesla Tweets Out of San Francisco 
Disney Princesses Return to Mattel as the Barbie Maker's Turnaround Ambitions Grow 
Jair Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazil's Congress Buildings 
California Braces for More Widespread Flooding, Damaging Winds 
Sweden Can't Meet Turkey's Demands on NATO Expansion, Prime Minister Says 
Egyptians Cut Back on Staples as Inflation Rises

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-23 2215ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 2.70% 107.4 Delayed Quote.21.92%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.44% 0.69256 Delayed Quote.1.21%
BRENT OIL 0.75% 79.4 Delayed Quote.-8.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.21374 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.74594 Delayed Quote.0.72%
CITIC LIMITED 0.84% 8.37 Delayed Quote.0.85%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -0.15% 20.41 End-of-day quote.2.51%
DEERE & COMPANY 2.83% 426.47 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 2.13% 33630.61 Real-time Quote.1.46%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.16% 5.5951 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.0673 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
FTSE 100 0.87% 7699.49 Delayed Quote.3.32%
GOLD 0.34% 1874.8 Delayed Quote.2.32%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -0.79% 10.1 Delayed Quote.0.20%
HONG KONG HANG SENG 1.67% 21336.36 Delayed Quote.6.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.20% 0.012142 Delayed Quote.0.21%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.12% 2289.97 Real-time Quote.2.40%
MATTEL, INC. 3.27% 19.91 Delayed Quote.11.60%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 2.23% 1111.61 Real-time Quote.1.19%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 2.56% 10569.29 Real-time Quote.0.98%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) 1.02% 0.602 End-of-day quote.-61.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.55% 0.63917 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NIKKEI 225 0.59% 25973.85 Real-time Quote.-0.46%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.17% 676.6476 Real-time Quote.-8.54%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.30% 409.5691 Real-time Quote.-7.70%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.85% 1568.83 Real-time Quote.3.25%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.66% 3671.8 Real-time Quote.2.94%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.84% 3574.41 Real-time Quote.2.87%
SANDS CHINA LTD 3.33% 27.9 Delayed Quote.4.25%
TESLA, INC. 2.47% 113.06 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.47% 1.443835 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.13% 0.936768 Delayed Quote.0.57%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.07% 131.77 Delayed Quote.0.71%
US DOLLAR / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (USD/SGD) -0.21% 1.33099 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (USD/KRW) -0.71% 1245.63 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.03% 18.7674 Delayed Quote.0.34%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.18% 93.92 Delayed Quote.8.10%
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 2.33% 46.25 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.50% 743 End-of-day quote.-5.71%
WTI 0.86% 74.849 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
