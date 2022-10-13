Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Higher After Wall Street Surge

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 30038.72 827.87 2.83% Nasdaq 10649.15 232.05 2.23% S&P 500 3669.91 92.88 2.60% FTSE 100 6850.27 24.12 0.35% Nikkei Stock 27088.64 851.22 3.24% Hang Seng 16889.80 500.69 3.06% Kospi 2217.31 54.44 2.52% SGX Nifty* 17287.00 330 1.95% *Oct contract USD/JPY 147.33-34 +0.08% Range 147.45 147.04 EUR/USD 0.9792-95 +0.14% Range 0.9810 0.9762 CBOT Wheat Dec $8.922 per bushel Spot Gold $1,662.12/oz -0.2% Nymex Crude (NY) $89.09 $1.82 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks turned sharply higher, a head-spinning reversal after major indexes spent much of the morning deep in negative territory.

Stocks tumbled in early trading after new data showed that inflation remains persistently high, strengthening expectations for continued large interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve. At their lows, the Nasdaq Composite had fallen more than 3%, the S&P 500 had dropped more than 2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had declined nearly 2%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Traders appeared to decide that the selling had gone too far. Stocks pared their losses throughout the morning, then turned green shortly after 11 a.m. The S&P 500 gained 2.6% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended about 2.8% higher. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.2%.

"What the market is experiencing is the influences of a lot of short-term traders," said Tom Galvin, chief investment officer at wealth management firm City National Rochdale. While some traders dumped stocks after the inflation data, "once they were done selling, I think markets started to stabilize."

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher, led by gains in tech and electronics stocks, thanks to hopes for earnings growth and following gains on Wall Street. Investors are focusing on the yen and comments from Japanese government officials after the USD/JPY hit a 32-year high. USD/JPY was recently at 147.28, compared with 146.89 as of Thursday's Tokyo stock market close. The Nikkei Stock Average was 2.2% higher at 26814.50.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 1.5% to 2195.33 in early trade, led by gains in internet and energy stocks. Sentiment was buoyed by Wall Street's rebound overnight from early losses after new U.S. data showed that inflation remained persistently high.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 2.0% to 16721.13 in early trade, rebounding from an 11-year low and tracking stronger regional equities. Gains were broad-based, led by financials and property developers. Investors are parsing China's inflation data released this morning, which show consumer prices rose 2.8% on year in September. Developments related to China's party congress, which kicks off on Sunday, are also likely to be closely watched.

Chinese shares rose in early trade. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3037.45, the Shenzhen Composite Index rose 0.9% to 1951.27 and the ChiNext Price Index was 1.2% higher at 2378.51. Market reactions to China's inflation data will be closely watched today, but IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong reckons that the inflation environment may not be much of an issue for China for now. The country's party congress starting later this week will also remain in focus, as it will offer guidance on the policy priorities for the future, including hints on the leadership's views on economic development and national security, Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

FOREX

AUD/USD was down more than 15% since its early April peak. It has also experienced some weakness against the crosses, but the unit hasn't reached a level that will have a material impact on the RBA's inflation forecasts in November, said David Plank, head of Australian economics at ANZ. This may not remain the case and it is possible that AUD weakness could ultimately limit the extent to which the RBA can lag behind the rate increases of other central banks, he added. Plank said he struggles to see the RBA getting the policy traction it needs to get core inflation sustainably within the 2%-3% target without taking policy into restrictive territory. That is a cash rate north of 3%.

Asian currencies were mixed against the USD in the Asian morning session, but may strengthen on possible short-covering. Given the surprise positive reaction overnight to the U.S. CPI report, markets may try to follow through with the recovery, as the possibility of further unwinding of shorts remains, Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, said in an email. The highly feared CPI report is now over, which has provided some breathing room for risk sentiment before the FOMC meeting in November, the strategist added. USD/KRW fell 0.3% to 1,427.48, while USD/JPY edged 0.1% higher to 147.19 and AUD/USD gained 0.6% to 0.6337.

METALS

Gold declined amid concerns over large Fed rate increases that diminish the appeal of the non-interest-bearing precious metal. The U.S. inflation report will likely continue to weigh on the precious metal in coming days, said CBA analyst Vivek Dhar in a research report. Market participants now believe the Fed needs to raise rates even more to battle soaring inflation, the analyst added. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,662.12/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil edged lower amid mild USD strength. Prices may also be weighed by the Energy Information Administration's report on Thursday saying that U.S. crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 7, compared with analysts' average forecast for an increase of 2.2 million barrels. Front-month WTI futures were 0.1% lower at $88.99/bbl; front-month Brent futures were 0.1% lower at $94.44/bbl.

