Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Higher Amid Vaccination Hopes

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 35335.71 215.63 0.61% Nasdaq 14942.65 227.99 1.55% S&P 500 4479.53 37.86 0.85% FTSE 100 7109.02 21.12 0.30% Nikkei Stock 27775.87 281.63 1.02% Hang Seng 25482.28 372.69 1.48% Kospi 3137.09 46.88 1.52% SGX Nifty* 16583.50 88.50 0.54% *Aug contract USD/JPY 109.72-73 +0.03% Range 109.78 109.64 EUR/USD 1.1740-43 -0.03% Range 1.1752 1.1734 CBOT Wheat Sep $7.196 per bushel Spot Gold $1,802.98/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $65.46 $3.32 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks rose, boosted by technology stocks and full approval for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.9%, led by energy, industrials and tech. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.6%, indicating a larger rise in technology stocks. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%.

The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech received full approval from U.S. regulators, which many public health officials and vaccine experts hope will encourage hesitant populations to get the shot.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.9% at 27739.14, led by gains in chip, shipping and airline stocks, thanks partly to hopes for Covid-19 vaccination progress. Investors were focusing on Covid-19 infection trends and political developments.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 1.1% to 3124.99 in early trade, led by tech and transport stocks. Preparation of a 2022 stimulus budget by the Korean government and ruling party lawmakers was fueling risk appetite. Active vaccine rollouts and a slowing pace of fresh local Covid-19 cases were also supporting sentiment.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened 1.3% higher at 25428.68, which signaled that yesterday's technical rebound was likely to continue, KGI Securities said. China has reported no new local Covid-19 cases for the first time since July, which indicates the spread of the virus may be contained, KGI added. The brokerage puts initial resistance for the Hang Seng Index at 25500.

Chinese stocks were broadly higher in morning trade, as sentiment continued to be brightened by the country reporting zero new local cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant on Monday. The news indicated that China's clampdown on the coronavirus seems to be working, and that the government may soon loosen restrictions, OCBC said. Oil stocks were among the best performers. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3498.70, the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.3% to 2453.05 and the ChiNext Price Index--a measure for emerging industries and startups--was flat at 3292.56.

Asian currencies were mixed against USD, but may be supported by the risk-on mood. Optimism over the FDA granting full approval to the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech alleviated some fears of prolonged Covid-19 risks, IG said. With focus on the Jackson Hole symposium, market players may view disappointing U.S. economic data released overnight in a positive light, as it may lower the chance of a Fed tapering announcement this week, IG added. USD/SGD edged 0.1% higher to 1.3573, AUD/USD was little changed at 0.7211, while USD/THB fell 0.2% to 33.18.

Gold was slightly lower in Asia trading, as USD strengthened a little following overnight losses. The precious metal was likely to remain relatively firm above the $1,800/oz level on doubts that the Fed will taper monetary stimulus anytime soon due to rising Covid-19 cases in the U.S., said Phillip Futures. Resistance is at the 200-day exponential moving average of $1,825/oz for the December futures contract, Phillip Futures said. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,802.98/oz.

Oil was lower in a likely technical correction in early Asian trade, after posting the largest daily percentage gain since March on Monday. However, prices are likely to be supported going forward as oil's recent selloff was overdone and as inventories continue to shrink, Oanda said. Oil prices could swiftly rally back to $70.00/bbl if the Fed doesn't send USD higher by formally committing to tapering asset purchases, Oanda added. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.1% lower at $65.60/bbl, while Brent crude oil futures were 0.1% lower at $68.69/bbl.

