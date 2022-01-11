Log in
Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Higher; China Inflation Eased in December

01/11/2022 | 10:16pm EST
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA         36252.02   183.15   0.51% 
Nasdaq       15153.45   210.62   1.41% 
S&P 500       4713.07    42.78   0.92% 
FTSE 100      7491.37    46.12   0.62% 
Nikkei Stock 28718.76   496.28   1.76% 
Hang Seng    24148.34   409.28   1.72% 
Kospi         2964.60    37.22   1.27% 
SGX Nifty*   18221.50   130.5    0.72% 
*Jan contract 
 
USD/JPY 115.36-37   +0.06% 
Range   115.40   115.23 
EUR/USD 1.1370-73   +0.01% 
Range   1.1376   1.1365 
 
CBOT Wheat March $7.702 per bushel 
Spot Gold    $1,820.94/oz  Unch 
Nymex Crude (NY) $81.39   $3.16 
 
 
U.S. STOCKS

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for the first time in days, led by a rebound in shares of technology companies, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's efforts to corral inflation.

Stocks opened lower and dipped further as senators peppered Mr. Powell with questions during his reconfirmation hearing for a second term as Fed chair. Indexes later recovered.

The S&P 500 added 42.78 points, or 0.9%, to 4713.07, snapping a five-day losing streak. The Nasdaq Composite added 210.62 points, or 1.4%, to 15153.45, building on Monday's midday turnaround. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 183.15 points, or 0.5%, to 36252.02, its first gain in five days. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher in morning trade, led by gains in energy, electronics and tech stocks as bargain hunting kicked in following selloffs driven by concerns about stimulus reduction by global central banks. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday the central bank was preparing to raise interest rates because the economy no longer needed emergency support. Covid-19 infection trends were in focus, as are the Japanese government's countermeasures. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 1.2% at 28549.31.

South Korea's Kospi rose 1.1% to 2958.17 in early trade, led by gains in energy and internet stocks. Wall Street's gains overnight following Fed Chair Powell's testimony was helping buoy investor sentiment. However, trading volume remained thin in morning trade as investors await new U.S. inflation data. Some growth stocks regained ground after recent falls, with Oil refiner SK Innovation climbing 4.4%. Battery and chemical maker LG Chem gained 2.7%. Meanwhile, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and Hyundai Heavy Industries retreat 3.8% and 2.3%, respectively, after a media report that EU competition officials were preparing to block their merger.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 1.4% at 24081.76 in morning trade as tech stocks rallied following gains in the U.S. ADR market, KGI Securities said. The Hang Seng Tech Index was up 2.9% at 5783.57. Gains were being led by JD.com, which is up 8.1% following its positive performance in the U.S. session. Among other tech stocks, Meituan rose 4.6% while NetEase traded 3.9% higher. CNOOC also rose 6.9% after the oil major said it planned to increase production. KGI Securities reckoned CNOOC shares could continue to perform well due to the recent uptrend in oil prices.

Chinese stocks were higher in morning trade, recovering slightly from Tuesday's losses, as electric-vehicle suppliers strengthened. Data released yesterday showed China's passenger car sales rose 4.4% in 2021, snapping a three-year decline, with EV sales driving the increase. Battery maker CATL gained 3.1%, Zijin Mining was 3.2% higher while auto maker BYD Co. advanced 3.6%. Sectors weighing on the market include steelmakers, home appliances and property developers. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%, the Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 0.7% and the ChiNext Price Index gained 1.3%. 

FOREX

JPY weakened against most G-10 and Asian currencies as Fed Chair Powell's comments overnight triggered a risk-on mood, undermining the safe-haven appeal of the Japanese yen. Powell's comments indicated that Fed officials have afforded themselves maximum flexibility to deal with changing dynamics, while seeking to remove a belief that they are stuck on a set path, Pepperstone said. While Powell didn't really push back on market pricing around Fed rate increases, relief has certainly played out across markets, Pepperstone said. USD/JPY edged 0.1% higher to 115.38, SGD/JPY was up 0.1% at 85.44 and AUD/JPY was 0.1% higher at 83.20. 

METALS

Gold prices were flat in early Asian trade. U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank is likely to begin normalizing policy this year, Oanda said. Spot gold was flat at $1,820.94/oz. 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices were higher in early Asian trade due to global supply risks, ANZ said. Oil production in Libya rose after it reopened its Sahara oil field, but exports from some of the country's shipping terminals could be shut due to bad weather, the bank said. OPEC has been struggling to deliver a monthly production increase of 400,000 barrels a day as a few members have been unable to deliver targeted volumes, ANZ said. The front-month WTI contract was recently 0.4% higher at $81.52/bbl while front-month Brent Crude added 0.2% to $83.88/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
 
China's Inflation Pressure Eased in December 
Fed's Powell Says Economy No Longer Needs Aggressive Stimulus 
Southern California Ports Struggle to Trim Cargo Backlog as Omicron Surges 
Covid-19 Hospitalizations Reported in U.S. Hit New High 
After Months of Ethics Controversy, Fed's New Trading Rules Will Be Implemented Soon, Powell Says 
Fed's Bostic: 'I'm Totally Open' to Prospect of March Rate Rise 
China Covid-19 Lockdowns Hit Factories, Ports in Latest Knock to Supply Chains 
Covid-19's Economic Fallout Seen Lingering 
Facebook Owner Meta Names DoorDash CEO Tony Xu to Board 
Federal Judge Rejects Facebook's Request to Dismiss FTC's Latest Antitrust Lawsuit 
Afterpay's Acquisition by Block Cleared for Completion 
GM Takes Aim at Carvana, Vroom With Used-Car Website 
United Airlines Reports No Covid-19 Deaths Among Vaccinated Employees in Past Eight Weeks 
Citigroup to Exit Mexico Consumer Banking Business 
Boeing Loses Ground to Airbus on Jet Deliveries 
Amazon Warehouse Workers in Alabama to Hold Second Union Vote 
Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Others Sued Over Cryptocurrency Promotion 
J.C. Penney Names Two Retail Veterans to Boost Digital Efforts

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 2215ET

