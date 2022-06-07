Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Higher, Tracking Wall Street Gains

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 33180.14 264.36 0.80% Nasdaq 12175.23 113.86 0.94% S&P 500 4160.68 39.25 0.95% FTSE 100 7598.93 -9.29 -0.12% Nikkei Stock 28184.22 240.27 0.86% Hang Seng 21948.85 417.18 1.94% Kospi 2634.29 7.95 0.30% SGX Nifty* 16497.00 72.5 0.44% *June contract USD/JPY 132.93-94 +0.25% Range 133.22 132.56 EUR/USD 1.0691-94 -0.13% Range 1.0712 1.0685 CBOT Wheat July $10.716 per bushel Spot Gold $1,851.83/oz Unch Nymex Crude (NY) $119.99 $1.49 U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stock indexes climbed in a volatile session Tuesday as investors continued to assess the outlook for inflation and economic growth.

The S&P 500 rose 39.25 points, or 1%, to 4160.68, driven by gains in 10 of the index's 11 sectors. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 113.86 points, or 0.9%, to 12175.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 264.36 points, or 0.8%, to 33180.14. All three indexes had opened modestly lower after a profit warning from Target cast a pall over the retail sector.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher, led by gains in tech and real-estate stocks, as declines in U.S. Treasury yields overnight eased some concerns about borrowing costs. Medical-information platform operator M3 added 4.6% and major property developer Mitsui Fudosan was 3.7% higher. Meanwhile, Dai-ichi Life Holdings fell 2.5% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was 1.2% lower. Investors were focusing on easing of China's Covid-19 restrictions, the war in Ukraine and their implications for crude-oil prices and bond yields. The Nikkei Stock Average was 0.8% higher at 28174.28.

South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.1% to 2628.93 in early trade, supported by gains in defense, electronics and biotech stocks. A rebound on Wall Street overnight was helping boost investor sentiment, but the upward momentum was capped by the World Bank's lowered global growth forecast and the Bank of Korea's slight downward revision to 1Q GDP growth. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics was 0.2% higher. Armored-vehicle and rolling-stock manufacturer Hyundai Rotem rose 7.6% after media reported that Poland was intending to buy 180 K2 tanks from the company.

Hong Kong shares were higher in early trading as the tech sector leads gains following a solid performance by Chinese tech stocks performed in the U.S. ADR market overnight. The Hang Seng Index was up 1.3% at 21791.39. Gaming-related stocks were on the move, after China on Tuesday granted publishing licenses to 60 online games after a long period of restricted approvals. Analysts from KGI Securities said in a note that the move signals a loosening of regulatory control on the country's online-gaming sector, which was boosting sentiment. It could also support cautious optimism that Beijing's crackdowns on other sectors are easing. Meituan added 4.2%, Alibaba Group rose 4.1%, NetEase gained 2.4% and Tencent advanced 2.0%. The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 2.9% to 4732.93.

Chinese stocks were building on opening gains, extending this week's recovery amid rising hopes of the country's further economic reopening. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5% to 3257.65 and the Shenzhen Composite Index gains 0.5% to 2083.72. The tech heavy ChiNext Price Index lagged behind with a 0.3% increase to 2562.84. Central China Securities analysts said they expected the upbeat momentum to continue as production and economic resumption accelerates. But it warned of potential fluctuations in the market given risk factors such as profit-taking and possible new small-scale pandemic outbreaks.

FOREX

Expectations of a higher peak for the RBA's cash rate following its surprise 50 bps increase on Tuesday would provide some support to AUD/USD, but offshore influences will remain the major drivers, CBA currency strategist Joseph Capurso said in a market commentary. "AUD/USD has had a volatile 24 hours ... AUD has returned to its post-Reserve Bank of Australia meeting highs of around 0.7235 because of a weaker USD," he said. AUD/NZD remained near 1.115 after its RBA-inspired jump. AUD/NZD was still undervalued according to CBA's fair value equation, but was approaching the lower edge of a fair-value range of 1.17 to 1.26.

METALS

Gold was flat in early Asian trading on a stronger U.S. dollar and a rise in risk sentiment. The growing risk-on mood is "due to a more positive China tilt where the outlook is set to brighten up as Covid restrictions ease, and state-owned banks are obliged to increase lending again," SPI Asset Management managing partner, Stephen Innes, said in a note. That said, the precious metal could find support from macroeconomic headwinds, analysts from ANZ said. "Talk of high inflation, geopolitical turmoil and growing talk of recessions" could lend support, they said in a note. Spot gold was flat at $1,851.83/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices were higher in early Asian trading on signs of increased demand. Not only is news of China easing its lockdowns boosting sentiment, but demand in the U.S. also appears to be robust, SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note. The U.S. crack spreads--the price difference between crude and refined oil products--are "exploding, implying the highest-ever processing margins," he said. However, the much higher end-demand costs for consumers could belie more stable oil prices, he reckoned. Front-month Brent and WTI were both 0.2% higher, at $120.79/bbl and $119.65/bbl, respectively.

