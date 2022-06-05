Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Higher at Start of the Week

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 32899.70 -348.58 -1.05% Nasdaq 12012.73 -304.16 -2.47% S&P 500 4108.54 -68.28 -1.63% FTSE 100 7532.95 -74.71 -0.98% Nikkei Stock 27831.20 69.63 0.25% Hang Seng 21232.52 150.39 0.71% Kospi CLOSED SGX Nifty* 16525.50 -63.5 -0.38% *June contract USD/JPY 130.62-63 -0.16% Range 130.99 130.53 EUR/USD 1.0722-25 +0.05% Range 1.0734 1.0711 CBOT Wheat July $10.400 per bushel Spot Gold $1,850.73/oz Unch Nymex Crude (NY) $120.35 $3.48 U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stock markets are poised for a muted open on Monday ahead of the much-anticipated consumer price index reading for May on Friday.

At 6:26 p.m. Eastern time Sunday night, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded up 20 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq futures were both trading flat.

U.S. stocks dropped Friday and suffered losses for the week after the latest employment report showed the U.S. labor market added jobs at a strong but slower clip in May.

The S&P 500 lost 68.28 points, or 1.6%, to 4108.54, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.58 points, or 1%, to 32899.70 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 304.16 points, or 2.5%, to 12012.73. All three indexes declined 0.9% or more for the week.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were lower in morning trade, dragged by tech and electronics stocks as concerns continued about higher borrowing costs and slower economic growth. Recruit Holdings, the owner of Indeed and Glassdoor, was down 3.2% after U.S. job growth cooled slightly in May. TDK was 2.5% lower and Dentsu Group declined 5.2%. Meanwhile, Eneos Holdings gained 3.3% and Idemitsu Kosan rose 3.2% on higher crude-oil prices. Investors were focusing on bond yields as well as the Russia-Ukraine war and its implications to crude and other commodity prices. The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.2% at 27711.96.

Hong Kong shares rose in early trading, with the Hang Seng Index last 0.3% higher at 21157.03. While a downbeat mood on Wall Street was weighing on sentiment, the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing was providing cause for optimism, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in a note. Oil majors were higher as crude prices gained, with Cnooc adding 2.2%, PetroChina 0.5% higher and Sinopec rising 0.8%. Developers were declining, with Longfor falling 2.9%, Country Garden down 4.0% and China Overseas Land , and 4.8%, respectively.

China stocks were higher in morning trade, as the market resumed trading after a holiday on Friday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3202.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index added 1.0% to 2047.04. The tech-heavy ChiNext Price Index was the best performer with a 2.2% rise to 2512.70, supported by new-energy vehicle companies and suppliers after electric car maker BYD posted resilient sales in May despite China's lockdown. Central China Securities analysts reckoned A shares would likely sustain a broad recovery from the current levels, given a recent host of economic stimulus measures rolled out by the government and easing pandemic curbs.

Markets in South Korea are closed Monday for a holiday.

FOREX

on Friday, the dollar strengthened 0.2% against the euro and 0.7% against the yen, and the WSJ Dollar Index gains 0.5%. Karl Schamotta at Corpay said the economy's momentum remained stronger following a better-than-expected jobs report. Deceleration in coming months could pressure the Fed to slow the pace of rate increases but the labor market is historically tight and policymakers are more worried about price pressures, the chief market strategist said. "Treasury yields are up and the dollar remains higher on the week after the Cleveland Fed's Loretta Mester and Vice Chair Lael Brainard poured cold water on the idea of an early-autumn pause, saying rates would likely continue to climb through September."

METALS

Gold was little changed in early Asian trade. Bullion prices may face downward pressure as a strong U.S. jobs report has reinforced expectations that the U.S. Fed would continue with its aggressive interest-rate rise cycle, analysts from ANZ said in a note. Higher treasury yields as well as a stronger U.S. dollar were also weighing on gold, they added. Spot gold was flitting between positive and negative and was recently flat at $1,850.73/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices were higher in early Asian trading after the world's largest oil producer, Saudi Aramco, raised the official selling price of its flagship Arab light crude for its Asian customers. The July OSP was raised to a $6.50 premium above the Oman-Dubai benchmarks from a $4.40 premium for June, signaling expectations of robust demand for crude. Other boosts to oil demand include the peak U.S. driving season and the emergence of Shanghai and Beijing from Covid-19 lockdowns, CBA analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. Front-month Brent rose 1.4% to $121.43/bbl; WTI gained 1.3% to $120.43/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES China's Private Services Activity Contracts for Third Straight Month White House Set to Pause New Tariffs on Solar Imports for Two Years Dollar's Climb Stalls Amid Mixed Economic Signals Yellen Says She Never Urged Smaller Rescue Package Over Inflation Concerns Individual Income Tax Payments on Pace to Reach Record Level U.S. Added 390,000 Jobs in May Rally in Cathie Wood's Fund Offers Hint of Optimism in Slumping Market Carl Icahn Dropping Proxy Fight Over Pig Treatment at Kroger Elon Musk's Bot Problem on Twitter Is Extraordinary Macy's, Gap and Other Clothing Stores Are Stuck With the Wrong Stuff 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cruises to Another Bumper Box-Office Weekend Baby-Formula Shortage Expected to Persist Weeks Longer Magellan Shares Fall as Its Funds Under Management Decline Vision Deal HK Plans to Raise Over HK$1 Billion in SPAC Listing Gun Reform Legislation Makes Progress in Senate U.S. Urged to Step Up in the Pacific After China's Whirlwind Trip Qantas Super Allocates A$2 Billion to Achieve Zero Carbon Emission Goal by 2050 Ant Group Launches Digital Wholesale Bank in Singapore

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-05-22 2315ET