Eastern. U.S. stock exchanges and most markets were closed Friday, but U.S. stock-index futures on the CME remained open until 9:15 a.m., giving investors a 45-minute window to trade the employment data.

Stock index futures saw a largely uneventful session Friday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average , S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 flipped from small losses to small gains after data showed the U.S. added 236,000 new jobs in March, largely in line with the consensus forecast of 238,000 produced by a survey of economists by The Wall Street Journal. The unemployment rate ticked down unexpectedly to 3.5% from 3.6%.

With the exception of the Dow industrials, U.S. stocks finished the holiday-shortened week lower on Thursday after three consecutive weekly gains for the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The Dow rose 0.6% for the week, while the S&P 500 shed 0.1% and the Nasdaq slumped 1.1%, after scoring its best quarter since 2020.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were broadly higher in early trade, as the yen weakened after data showed the U.S. labor market cooled in March. Slower U.S. wage gains may allow Fed officials to hint at a pause in tightening after a possible rate increase in May. Stock gains were led by especially strong rises in shipping, game and utility stocks. USD/JPY was at 132.41, up from 131.77 as of Friday's Tokyo stock market close. Economic data remained in focus for their policy implications. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.8% at 27727.14.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi was 0.5% higher at 2503.24 in early trade as battery and electronics stocks advanced. Retail and foreign investors were net buyers. USD/KRW was flat at 1,316.70 with the Bank of Korea expected to stand pat at Tuesday's rate-setting meeting. Electric-vehicle battery makers LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI rose 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively. Posco Holdings, which is expanding its battery-material business, jumped 6.5%.

Chinese shares were higher in early trade, with the country's first batch of registration-based initial public offers debuting Monday after Beijing overhauled the IPO system. Zhongzhong Science & Technology was up by 40% in its debut in Shanghai, while Shenzhen CECport Technologies was 160% higher in its debut. Decliners includes liquor makers and hardware makers. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was 0.1% higher at 3331.51. The Shenzhen Composite Index was also up 0.1% while the ChiNext Price Index gained 0.4%.

Markets in Hong Kong are closed Monday for a holiday.

FOREX

Most Asian currencies weakened against USD in the morning session amid rising bets for a 25bp rate increase at the FOMC's May meeting, which could boost the appeal of U.S. fixed-income assets and thereby the greenback. U.S. labor-market data released Friday was sufficient to bolster these bets to around 70% from about 50% previously, the OCBC Treasury Research team said. USD/KRW rose 0.4% to 1,322.15 and USD/SGD gained 0.2% to 1.3323 while AUD/USD edged 0.1% lower to 0.6659.

METALS

Gold edged lower in the early morning Asian session as traders weighed the implications of Friday's U.S. jobs report, which showed some signs of cooling in the labor market but was solid overall. The data is certainly going to set the trading tone for this week, with focus now on what the Fed will have to say on the back of the release, said Zaye Capital Markets, noting that market participants had been pricing in a slowdown in the pace of rate increases. But Friday's figures could boost bets for a rate hike. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,003.18/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil edged higher in the early Asian session, supported by positive sentiment. Oil continued to hold onto recent price gains as market participants focus on recent EIA data showing inventory declines and the unexpectedly large production cuts announced by OPEC+ members, said TD Securities. A combination of factors including an upcoming sharp rise in Chinese demand could lift WTI crude oil into $90-plus a barrel territory in 2H, with Brent not far off triple-digit levels, it added. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.2% higher at $80.84/bbl; front-month Brent crude oil futures were up 0.1% at $85.21/bbl.

