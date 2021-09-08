Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Lower After Wall Street Decline

SUBSCRIBER NOTICE: This newsletter will resume at 0300 GMT Monday. Markets in India are closed on Friday, Sept. 10, in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi. GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 35031.07 -68.93 -0.20% Nasdaq 15286.64 -87.69 -0.57% S&P 500 4514.07 -5.96 -0.13% FTSE 100 7095.53 -53.84 -0.75% Nikkei Stock 30043.70 -137.51 -0.46% Hang Seng 26007.54 -313.39 -1.19% Kospi 3137.84 -25.15 -0.80% SGX Nifty* 17332.50 -50.0 -0.29% *Sep contract USD/JPY 110.15-16 -0.11 Range 110.30 110.10 EUR/USD 1.1821-24 +0.04 Range 1.1828 1.1813 CBOT Wheat Sep $6,982 per bushel Spot Gold $1,789.64/oz 0.1% Nymex Crude (NY)$69.34 $0.99 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks fell on investors' concerns that Covid-19 cases remain elevated and uncertainty about when central banks may dial back easy-money policies.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% as of the 4 p.m. close of trading in New York. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.2%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6% as large technology stocks fell.

Stocks have lost steam in recent days as investors assessed the rise in coronavirus cases and a weaker-than-expected jobs report on Friday. Money managers are awaiting fresh cues from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank about how signs of a slowing economic recovery and high inflation levels may influence their plans to taper monetary stimulus.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were lower, dragged by falls in pharmaceutical and tech stocks, as some profit-taking kicked in following the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average's rise on Wednesday to its highest level in nearly six months. Any developments over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election are being closely watched. The Nikkei Stock Average was 0.5% lower at 30028.88.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.3% lower at 3153.96 in early trade, tracking U.S. stocks that declined overnight on coronavirus concerns and uncertainties over when central banks might tighten policy. Internet services providers Kakao Corp. and Naver Corp. extended losses from Wednesday's session amid regulatory concerns. Car maker Hyundai Motor declined following news that it will, together with General Motors and Jaguar, voluntarily recall about 500 vehicles to fix faulty components.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 1.0% lower at 26059.81 in early trade, tracking a decline in Wall Street overnight. The index was being weighed by a selloff in tech shares after Chinese authorities called on online-game companies to ensure they implement stricter rules for minors in the sector, KGI Securities said. The Hang Seng Tech Index was trading 2.5% lower at 6701.84.

Chinese stocks were mixed, amid broad declines among other Asian equities. The Shanghai Composite Index was 0.2% lower at 3668.46. The Shenzhen Composite Index edged down 0.1% to 2491.18 and the ChiNext Price Index--a measure for emerging industries and startups--rose 0.4% to 3231.31. Market reactions to China's inflation figures for August will be in focus, IG said, adding that the divergence between CPI and PPI appears to be persistent. This may suggest that companies are facing challenges in passing on some costs to consumers, IG added.

FOREX

AUD/USD was trading heavy near 0.7370. The outlook for FOMC tapering and concerns about the global economic impact of the Delta variant can continue to drive AUD in the near term, said CBA. Chinese economic activity is also worth monitoring closely because slowing Chinese growth is a major downside risk to AUD. CBA said it is watching closely whether the expected increase in China's local government bonds to finance infrastructure spending comes through. RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle also speaks at 0830 GMT.

METALS

Gold was little changed in early Asian trade after declining overnight on pressure by further strength of the greenback. The precious metal's upward momentum appeared to have waned significantly as a severe bout of USD strength set a downward correction in motion, Oanda said. It put support for gold at $1,780.00 an ounce. Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,789.64/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil declined in early Asia trade, reversing some overnight gains spurred by a sluggish energy output recovery in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida. The global oil demand recovery is facing setbacks with the growing number of Covid-19 Delta cases in Asia, Commonwealth Bank said. Although OECD commercial stockpiles of crude oil and other liquids are expected to fall to a 61-day low by November, oil demand still remains uncertain due to the pandemic. "It's difficult to have conviction that demand will be strong enough to drive shortages in coming months." Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.2% lower at $69.19/bbl, while Brent crude fell 0.1% to $72.53/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES China's Producer Prices Rose at Faster-Than-Expected Pace in August U.S. Economic Growth Slowed Over the Summer Due to Delta Variant Stocks Decline as Nasdaq Fades From Record Oxford Economics Expects 10-Year Treasury Yield to Start Modest March Higher Democrats Jockey Over Taxes, Healthcare in $3.5 Trillion Plan Fed's John Williams: Economy Appears on Track for Fed Taper This Year Democrats' Split Deepens Over Powell Fed Reappointment Coinbase Says SEC Is Investigating Its Crypto Lending Program Yellen Says Treasury Could Exhaust Cash-Conservation Measures in October Afghanistan Evacuation Efforts Snarled by New Taliban Rules Biden Administration Seeks New Law to Ease Afghan Refugees' Path to Green Cards Boston Beer Pulls Guidance as Hard Seltzer Demand Fizzles United Gives Staff More Time To Get Covid-19 Vaccines Energy Vault Reaches $1.6 Billion SPAC Deal to Go Public Goldman Hires Former McKinsey Chief to Help Run Asia Business Perrigo to Buy Héra for $2.1 Billion, Furthering Nonprescription Focus Boeing Board to Face 737 MAX Lawsuit

