Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Lower; BOJ Keeps Rate Unchanged

U.S. stocks ended Thursday mixed after data showed the U.S. economy returned to growth in the third quarter, and investors digested more earnings from big tech companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 194.17 points, or 0.6%, to 32033.28. A jump in Caterpillar shares helped push the blue-chip index to its fifth day of gains. It is up 5.6% over that period, its largest five-day gain since May.

The S&P 500, meanwhile, fell 23.30 points, or 0.6%, to 3807.30. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 178.32 points, or 1.6%, to 10792.67. Both suffered their second straight day of losses.

Japanese stocks were lower in early trade, dragged by falls in electronics and machinery stocks, as caution continues over earnings and the monetary policy outlook of major economies. The Nikkei Stock Average was down 1.2% at 27014.51. The Bank of Japan kept its deposit rate at -0.1% and the 10-year yield target around 0%.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi fell 0.4% to 2279.61 in early trade, as cosmetics and electronics stocks led the retreat. Foreign investors were net sellers on weaker risk appetite as the greenback regained ground against the won. USD/KRW was 0.4% higher at 1,422.60. Memory chip maker SK Hynix and flat-screen maker LG Display slid 4.0% and 3.8%, respectively, extending losses since reporting weak 3Q results earlier this week. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics was down 1.9%.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.4% to 15361.35. Ongoing Covid-19 uncertainties may continue to weigh on sentiment as the risk of renewed Covid restrictions continue to loom, IG said. The U.S. dollar regaining some strength and U.S. equity futures trending in the red could also translate to a lackluster session in Asian markets, it added.

Mainland China shares were lower in early trade amid negative investor sentiment, as a fresh resurgence of Covid cases disrupted businesses in major cities and food supplies in a remote region. Declines were being led by food-related stocks. Chip makers were higher. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.5% at 2967.02, the Shenzhen Composite Index was 0.8% lower and the ChiNext Price Index was off 1.2%.

The U.S. dollar rose to Y146.78 from Y146.49 after the BOJ outcome.

Fresh economic data fueled the U.S. dollar's rise on Thursday. The greenback strengthened versus the euro, even after the ECB raised rates by 75 basis points, as expected. Weekly labor data suggested the U.S. jobs market remains tight, supporting the case for a hawkish Fed, which has been a driver of the dollar strength. Meanwhile, higher-than-expected 3Q U.S. GDP growth could dispel recession fears. Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth, however, warned in a report that the strong dollar posed a risk to U.S. exports.

Gold was higher in early Asian trading, supported by a pullback in the USD. Although the precious metal has risen more than 0.3% since the start of the week, the recovery may be on shaky ground, DailyFX strategist Michael Boutros said. "Gold prices continue to be dictated by competing economic forces as a myriad of risks surround the global economy, but we believe the bearing of these issues is now toward the downside," Fitch Solutions said. Spot gold was 0.2% higher at $1,665.44/oz.

Crude oil prices were lower in early Asian trade. While oil prices rose following the release of U.S. economic data which showed that the economy bounced back last quarter, oil's gains are likely capped as risks of a recession in 2023 continues to loom, Oanda said. The front-month WTI crude contract was down 0.8% at $88.40/bbl while the front-month Brent crude contract eased 0.6% to $96.39/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES BOJ Keeps Deposit Rate at -0.1%; Keeps 10-Year Yield Target Around 0% Elon Musk Twitter Deal Completed, Top Executives Immediately Fired Covid-19 'Most Likely' Leaked From Lab in China, Senate GOP Report Says Apple Reports Record Revenue, Continuing Pandemic Streak Intel to Cut Jobs in Cost-Savings Drive as PC Slump Weighs on Earnings SEC, DOJ Probe Tesla Over Statements About Autopilot Facebook Parent Meta's Shares Fall to Multiyear Lows UOB Third-Quarter Net Rose 34% on Strong Interest Income China CITIC Bank's Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose Slightly U.S. Economy Grew at 2.6% Annual Rate Last Quarter Regulator Warns Hong Kong Companies About Auditor Resignations EU Reaches Deal on Combustion-Engine Vehicle Ban Starting in 2035 China's Covid Fight Disrupts Businesses, Food Supplies as Cases Spread ECB Raises Interest Rates by 0.75 Point U.S. Mortgage Rates Top 7%, Highest in More Than 20 Years Kyiv Faces Lengthier Blackouts as Russia Assaults Ukraine Grid T-Mobile Outlook Improves as Customer Gains Top Rivals Iraqi Parliament Elects Iran-Aligned Mohammed al-Sudani as Prime Minister Iranian Government Shifts Blame for Terrorist Attack to Protesters Israeli Business in Saudi Arabia Emerges From Shadows at Investment Conference U.S. Officials Say Tech Companies Must Build Secure Products

