Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Lower; Focus on Next Fed Reserve Meeting

U.S. stocks dropped, with investors mulling how this week's inflation report likely cements the Federal Reserve's path to continue raising interest rates aggressively.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% after data showed a strong economy that could encourage the Fed to keep raising interest rates at a rapid pace. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%.

The market is going to be choppy between now and the Fed meeting next week, said Ava Trade analyst Naeem Aslam. Mixed economic data and stubbornly high inflation make the Fed's job harder, though he said that talk of a full percentage-point interest-rate raise is likely overdone. But another raise of 0.75 percentage point is probable - much to the market's chagrin.

Japanese stocks were lower in morning trade, dragged by falls in electronics and shipping stocks, as concerns persisted over further aggressive tightening from the Fed. Financials were higher, following gains in U.S. Treasury yields overnight. Investors were focusing on Japanese government officials' comments on the yen and Covid-related border rules. The Nikkei Stock Average was down 1.0% at 27590.06.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi was 0.7% lower at 2384.78, tracking U.S. stocks which declined overnight as investors look toward the next Fed Reserve meeting. Market reactions to South Korea's employment data may also be closely watched. While the country's August seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell from July, the pace of jobs growth slowed for the third month.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.3% to 18688.68, reversing gains in the previous session and tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. Chinese oil majors retreated after weakness in oil futures overnight, with PetroChina down 2.0% and Cnooc 1.9% lower. Property developers gave up some gains from Thursday. The benchmark index's current level suggests it may close at a six-month low.

Chinese shares declined in early trade. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3% to 3191.22 and the Shenzhen Composite Index slipped 0.3% to 2046.96, while the ChiNext Price Index was off 0.2% at 2429.33. While the PBOC left the benchmark one-year medium-term lending facility rate unchanged at 2.75% on Thursday, the rate cut cycle isn't necessarily over, given current economic weakness, Commerzbank analysts said in a note. The PBOC is "likely to proceed at a cautious and measured manner," Commerzbank said, adding that aggressive rate cuts may do more harm than good. Meanwhile, market reactions to China's series of economic data, including August retail sales, will be closely watched.

Asian currencies were mixed against the USD in the Asian morning session, with the market's focus on a string of economic data out of China. The slew of key data releases, such as retail sales and industrial production, will set the mood for Asia ex-Japan currency trades today, said MUFG Bank currency analyst Sophia Ng in a research report. Any surprises to the downside are likely to spur risk-off trading not just for CNY but also for rest of Asia, Ng said. USD/KRW fell 0.1% to 1,396.47 while USD/CNH was up 0.1% at 7.0178 and AUD/USD edged 0.1% higher to 0.6706.

Gold prices were little changed in Asian trade, after settling overnight at the lowest price in over two years on a stronger USD and rise in Treasury yields. The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting will be closely watched, with investors expecting the Fed will raise the funds rate even more to combat surging inflation, CBA strategist Vivek Dhar saidn a note. "Next week could see gold drift even lower if the Fed hikes the Fed Funds rate by 100bps--market pricing is currently around +81bps," he added. Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $1,663.31/oz.

Oil prices were lower in early Asian trade, weighed by demand concerns amid expectations the Fed will deliver another big interest-rate increase next week. "An ongoing economic slowdown and fears of recession in key markets including the U.S. and the EU continues to weigh heavily on prices, undercutting the outlook for demand," Fitch Solutions analysts said in a research note. The analysts noted that the oil market remains fundamentally tight, and reckoned that supply could tighten further,after the EU imposes its ban on imports of seaborne Russian crude on Dec. 5. Front-month WTI futures fell 0.2% to $84.91/bbl and Brent slipped 0.1% to $90.71/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES China's Economic Activity Showed Signs of Improvement in August U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week Mortgage Rates Hit Over 6% for First Time Since the 2008 Financial Crisis Foreign Investors Sell China Bonds Amid Taiwan Tensions, Yuan Weakness China's Yuan Breaks Key Level Against Dollar Serbia Asks For IMF Help Amid Bond-Market Squeeze Special Master Appointed to Review Records Seized at Mar-a-Lago Ukraine Battles Flooding After Russian Strike on Dam U.S. Railroad Strike Averted as Tentative Deal Is Reached Pakistan's Flood Losses Deal Crushing Blow to Ailing Economy Putin Says Xi Raised Concerns on Ukraine War FedEx to Reduce Operations After Sales Warning Twilio Lays Off 11% of Workers Adobe to Buy Figma for About $20 Billion Cheniere CFO Aims for Investment-Grade Credit Rating as Natural-Gas Prices Soar

