Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Lower at Start of the Week

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 34607.72 -271.66 -0.78% Nasdaq 15115.49 -132.76 -0.87% S&P 500 4458.58 -34.70 -0.77% FTSE 100 7029.20 4.99 0.07% Nikkei Stock 30349.40 -32.44 -0.11% Hang Seng 25778.80 -427.11 -1.63% Kospi 3111.35 -14.41 -0.46% SGX Nifty* 17356.50 -84 -0.48% *Sept contract USD/JPY 109.94-95 +0.04% Range 109.98 109.84 EUR/USD 1.1803-06 -0.05% Range 1.1818 1.1802 CBOT Wheat Sept $6.750 per bushel Spot Gold $1,786.32/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $69.66 $1.52 U.S. STOCKS

The S&P 500 Index slumped to its worst weekly showing since February, with a broad pullback Friday highlighting investor concerns about a volatile fall ahead.

Major indexes wavered for much of the trading session before turning lower late in the day. The S&P 500 dropped 34.70 points, or 0.8%, to 4458.58, falling for the fifth consecutive session, its longest losing streak since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 271.66 points, or 0.8%, to 34607.72. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 132.76 points, or 0.9%, to 15115.49.

The S&P 500 and Dow fell 1.7% and 2.2%, respectively, for the week, their biggest such declines since June. The Nasdaq lost 1.6% this week, finishing its worst week since July.

ASIAN STOCKS

The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.2% at 30317.29, as falls in auto stocks offset gains in chip stocks. Toyota Motor slips 2.0% after it cut fiscal-year vehicle production forecast, due to a supply shortage of chips and other parts. Investors were focusing on any developments over the election of a ruling-party head in Japan.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.2% lower at 3118.38 in early trade, weighed by tech and aviation stocks. Tech stocks were among the worst performers amid ongoing regulatory pressures in the sector. Kakao Corp. lost 2.3% following local media reports that a financial unit Kakaopay Corp. would suspend its car insurance comparison service later this month after providing an unauthorized brokerage service. Engineering company Doosan Infracore fell 9.5% after saying late Friday that it would sell stocks to raise KRW800 billion to be mainly used to pay off debts.

Hong Kong shares slipped on worries over China's regulatory crackdown, with the Hang Seng Index down 1.5% at 25812.24 and the Hang Seng TECH Index down 2.2% at 6598.19. Continuous regulatory control over Chinese Internet platform enterprises would affect the companies' share-price performance, KGI Research said. Losses on the HSI were led by tech and Internet names. Meituan dropped 4.2%, Alibaba Group fell 3.4% and Tencent declined 2.7%. Other top decliners include Galaxy Entertainment, which slid 4.4% and Haidilao International, which shed 4.5%.

Chinese stocks were broadly lower in early trade, tracking losses among other Asia equities amid coronavirus concerns. The Shanghai Composite Index was 0.1% lower at 3698.75, the Shenzhen Composite Index was down 0.1% at 2498.58, while the ChiNext Price Index--a measure for emerging industries and startups--was 0.3% higher at 3240.06. U.S.-China relations would likely remain in focus. OCBC said that although a recent call between Biden and Xi appeared positive for the two countries, news that the Biden administration was considering investigating Chinese subsidies under Section 301 of the U.S. trade law suggested that tensions were unlikely to fade anytime soon.

FOREX

Most Asian currencies consolidated against USD, but may weaken amid risk-off sentiment caused by concerns over U.S. economic growth and China's regulatory clampdown. There appear to be growth worries, along with rising inflationary pressures, IG said. China's regulatory crackdown also seems to be far from over, IG said, adding that a slew of Chinese data due this week will likely be the market highlight, with a further slowdown in growth is expected. USD/KRW rose 0.4% to 1,174.77 while USD/SGD was little changed at 1.3422 and AUD/USD was steady at 0.7356.

USD may struggle to gather momentum in either direction this week amid competing cross-currents. The Delta situation in the U.S. is more serious than in other major economies and is a weight on the USD, CBA said. Still, the FOMC still looks to be readying to taper asset purchases. The taper is likely to be announced in November rather than next week, CBA said. The FOMC's taper this year stands in contrast to extreme easy policy in Europe and Japan. U.S. CPI data this week would likely reaffirm that the FOMC's inflation threshold for tapering asset purchases has been met. A softer-than-expected CPI print could temporarily weigh on the USD, the bank added.

Risks around AUD/NZD remain firmly skewed to the downside, CBA said. So far, New Zealand's lockdown hasn't unravelled expectations that the RBNZ would tighten its cash rate next month. In contrast, the Australian states of New South Wales and Victoria would remain in lockdown until vaccination thresholds have been met, likely in late October or November, CBA said. The prospect for RBA rate increase remains years away. The policy divergence is reflected in the very negative Australia-New Zealand one-year OIS spread.

METALS

Gold declined in early Asia trade, weighed by higher U.S. treasury yields after data showed U.S. producer prices rose in August, Oanda said. The precious metal wasn't acting like an inflation hedge currently and for the moment would likely struggle to get its groove back, Oanda says. "Gold needs to see strong demand for Treasuries (to) send yields back down before investors get behind bullion again," Oanda said. It puts initial support for gold at $1,750 an ounce. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,786.32/oz and has fallen about 1.8% so far this month.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil gained in early Asian trade, as the U.S. oil industry struggles to get back on its feet following Hurricane Ida, ANZ said. More than one million barrels/day of capacity are still offline, nearly two weeks after the storm hit the Gulf of Mexico, ANZ noted. Meanwhile, market focus will also be on disruptions in Libya, where the oil ministry is trying to wrestle control of the industry from Mustafa Sanalla, the chair of the National Oil Corp., it said. "This could see more than 1.2mb/d disrupted," it added. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.8% higher at $70.25/bbl, while Brent crude rose 0.7% to $73.43/bbl.

