Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Lower at Start of the Week

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 34326.46 482.54 1.43% Nasdaq 14566.70 118.12 0.82% S&P 500 4357.04 49.50 1.15% FTSE 100 7027.07 -59.35 -0.84% Nikkei Stock 28468.97 -302.10 -1.05% Hang Seng 23916.85 -658.79 -2.68% Kospi Closed SGX Nifty* 17544.00 14 0.08% *Oct contract USD/JPY 111.01-02 -0.05% Range 111.08 110.87 EUR/USD 1.1596-99 +0.03% Range 1.1615 1.1594 CBOT Wheat Dec $7.552 per bushel Spot Gold $1,763.40/oz 0.2% Nymex Crude (NY) $75.73 $0.70 U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks rose on Friday, as investors displayed a little risk appetite, thinking a new page in the calendar might push the market past the issues that drove it down earlier in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average-which snapped a five-quarter winning streak Thursday-rose 482.54 points, or 1.4%, to 34326.46. The S&P 500 rose 49.50 points, or 1.1%, to 4357.04 after the broad stocks index closed out its biggest monthly loss since March last year. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index rose 118.12 points, or 0.8%, to 14566.70.

For the week, the S&P 500 lost 2.2%, and the Nasdaq fell 3.2%, their largest drops since the week ended Feb. 26, 2021. The Dow lost 1.4%, its largest drop since the week ended Sept. 10.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks turned lower after opening higher on gains led by railway and airline stocks, amid hopes for economic reopening and fiscal stimulus by a new government led by Fumio Kishida. Investors were focusing on any policy-related developments with Kishida expected to be selected as Japan's new prime minister later in the day. The Nikkei Stock Average was recently 1.1% lower at 28455.58.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 1.8% to 24123.19, after a public holiday on Friday. Sentiment was weighed by media reports that Biden's administration may announce that China isn't complying with Phase One of the trade deal reached under Trump, KGI Securities said. The brokerage said it expected Hong Kong stocks to consolidate and put support for the HSI at 24000. Tech stocks were lower. Property stocks also declined amid ongoing concerns over the Evergrande crisis.

Markets in mainland China and South Korea are closed Monday for a holiday.

FOREX

JPY weakened against most G-10 and Asian currencies in the Asian morning trade. News about Merck's anti-Covid-19 pill has helped boost market sentiment, NAB said. To the extent that hospital and ICU capacity is a key constraint to countries removing or needing to keep in place Covid-related restrictions, prospects of a drug that could potentially halve the risk of hospitalization for those with mild or moderate symptoms would be a major positive, NAB added. USD/JPY edged 0.1% higher to 111.09, AUD/JPY was 0.1% higher at 80.70, while SGD/JPY was little changed at 81.84.

Malaysia's ringgit may strengthen further against the U.S. dollar this week given the government was expected to ease more restrictions on social and economic activities, said Kenanga Research. Malaysia intends to allow interstate and overseas travel for its citizen once the local adult vaccination rate hits 90%. Nonetheless, Kenanga said the ringgit's direction would continue to be influenced by external factors such as the U.S. jobs report, progress on the U.S. debt ceiling, the OPEC+ meeting outcome and China's economic performance. Kenanga said the ringgit managed minor appreciation last week, despite a strengthening U.S. dollar, because of elevated crude oil prices and stronger Malaysian exports. USD/MYR was recently down 0.2% at 4.1755.

METALS

Gold rises in early Asia trade, after flat trade on Friday amid mixed economic data, ANZ says. A rise in the U.S. personal consumption expenditures index is providing some support for gold, as the precious metal is seen as a hedge against inflation, ANZ says. "I would certainly agree that the uncertainty sweeping the world has prompted risk-hedging buying and rightly so," says Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda. He puts long-term support for gold at $1,680.00/oz and resistance at $1,780.00/oz. Spot gold gains 0.2% to $1,763.40/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil fell in early Asian trade ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later Monday on expectations that the group could raise crude production beyond its planned 400,000-barrel-a-day increase, Rystad Energy said. Traders were "pricing in reports that OPEC+ may consider an option to hike output more than planned in its coming meeting," the energy consultancy firm said. However, Rystad said that outcome wasn't likely. Despite a tight energy market, "it would be uncharacteristic for OPEC+ to implement a knee-jerk policy in reaction to the energy crisis just yet." Front-month Brent was 0.2% lower at $79.09/bbl and front-month WTI declined 0.3% to $75.65/bbl.

