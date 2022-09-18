Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Lower at Start of the Week

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 30822.42 -139.40 -0.45% Nasdaq 11448.40 -103.95 -0.90% S&P 500 3873.33 -28.02 -0.72% FTSE 100 7236.68 -45.39 -0.62% Nikkei Stock Closed Hang Seng 18589.31 -172.38 -0.92% Kospi 2367.64 -15.14 -0.64% SGX Nifty* 17580.00 17 0.10% *Sept contract USD/JPY 143.14-15 +0.15% Range 143.21 142.65 EUR/USD 0.9998-1.0001 -0.16% Range 1.0031 0.9995 CBOT Wheat Dec $8.596 per bushel Spot Gold $1,677.84/oz 0.2% Nymex Crude (NY) $85.34 $0.24 U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks are poised for a mixed open on Monday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting and decision this week.

On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 13 points, or 0.06%, while the S&P 500 futures lost 0.06%, and Nasdaq Composite futures lost 0.32%.

U.S. stocks closed lower Friday as investors came to grips with corporate warnings that paint an increasingly dire outlook for the health of the U.S. economy.

In the past week, companies including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. prepared to cut jobs, exacerbating fears of an impending recession. FedEx cautioned late Thursday that it is closing offices to offset declining demand, and General Electric said supply-chain problems were weighing on profits.

The news pushed down stocks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 139.40 points, or 0.5%, to 30822.42. The S&P 500 dropped 28.02 points, or 0.7%, to 3873.33. For the week, the Dow lost 4.1%, while the S&P retreated 4.8%.

The Nasdaq Composite declined 103.95 points, or 0.9%, to 11448.40. It fell 5.5% for the week, its worst since June. All three indexes are down four of the past five weeks.

ASIAN STOCKS

Markets in Japan are closed Monday for a holiday.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi was 0.4% lower at 2374.00 in morning trade after opening higher, as investors keep a wary eye on the upcoming U.S. Fed meeting. Electronics stocks were mixed, with LG Electronics slipping 0.3% and Samsung Electronics up 0.7%. Hyundai Engineering & Construction fell 0.5% despite a Yonhap report saying that the builder has received a KRW1.9 trillion railway order in the Philippines. Markets were likely to pay close attention to North Korea-related developments amid growing geopolitical tensions, after Pyongyang announced a new nuclear law.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.8% at 18611.07, following Wall Street losses on Friday and the World Bank's latest warning of a global recession. A mixed bag of sectors were weighing on the index, with drugmaker Sino Biopharm falling 4.6%, property manager Country Garden Services losing 4.3% and exporter Techtronic Industries down by 2.9%. KGI Securities analysts said that while overall investor sentiment may remain low amid U.S. consumption weakness and interest rate increases, China's consumer goods and services sector may enjoy some recovery momentum, after latest official data showed a better-than-expected consumer spending trend in August.

Chinese shares were mostly lower in early trade, in line with broad losses among other Asian equities amid fears of a global recession. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% to 3123.48 and the Shenzhen Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 2001.70, while the ChiNext Price Index gained 0.2% to 2372.48. Developments relating to China's property sector would remain in focus, after data showed residential property sales were still down by around 30% so far this year, Commerzbank said. "The weak property sector may only raise calls for the government to do more to support growth, both on the fiscal and monetary side," it added. China State Construction Engineering was 0.2% lower and Shanghai Construction Group fell 1.1%.

FOREX

Most Asian currencies weakened against the USD in the Asian morning session ahead of the FOMC two-day meeting that begins Tuesday. Except for the BOJ, central banks such as the Fed and the BOE were expected to continue to raise rates this week, which would further tighten financial conditions and lend support to the USD, MUFG Bank analysts said in a research report. With risks tilted toward USD's upside for the week ahead, Asia ex-Japan currencies were poised to be under pressure, the analysts added. USD/KRW rose 0.4% to 1,391.78 and AUD/USD fell 0.2% to 0.6703, while USD/SGD was little changed at 1.4076.

The NZD/USD has held above support at 0.5940 but Australia & New Zealand Banking Group noted that these technical levels can be quickly overcome by macroeconomic events. And with the Fed's September meeting happening on Wednesday, there's plenty of scope for volatility on FX markets this week. "With 80bps priced in, whatever the Fed chooses (likely 75bps or 100bps) will require markets to adjust, but the Fed's tone and its dot-plot projections will be more important insofar as how markets react," ANZ said. If the Fed opts for either a 75bps or 100bps rise then it will put the Fed Funds rate above the RBNZ's official cash rate. "That's the NZD's challenge," ANZ adds. NZD/USD was at 0.5990 early on Monday.

METALS

Gold prices were higher in early Asian trade. "Gold's fate will likely be determined by the FOMC decision, which means if the Fed signals they are stepping up their fight against inflation further pain could be ahead for the precious metal," Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a note. Spot gold was 0.2% higher at $1,677.84/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices were higher in early Asian trade. Oil futures rose slightly on Friday but marked a third weekly loss in a row. Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note that reopening of the Chinese economy "would boost oil demand and also be positive for regional currencies and equities, in all likelihood." There were reports that the lockdown in Chengdu would be lifted starting Monday. Front-month WTI futures rose 0.8% to $85.82/bbl and Brent gained 0.9% to $92.14/bbl.

