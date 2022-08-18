Log in
News: Latest News
Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed

08/18/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA             33999.04     18.72     0.06% 
Nasdaq           12965.34     27.22     0.21% 
S&P 500           4283.74      9.70     0.23% 
FTSE 100          7541.85     26.10     0.35% 
Nikkei Stock     28975.92     33.78     0.12% 
Hang Seng        19797.88     33.97     0.17% 
Kospi             2502.92     -5.13    -0.20% 
SGX Nifty*       17968.00     -36.0    -0.20% 
*Aug contract 
 
USD/JPY   136.12-13      +0.17% 
Range     136.37   135.73 
EUR/USD   1.0082-85      -0.04% 
Range     1.0130   1.0071 
 
CBOT Wheat Sept $7.314 per bushel 
Spot Gold  $1,754.46/oz  -0.3% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $90.65  $2.54 
 
 
US STOCKS

U.S. stocks edged higher as investors parsed earnings reports, economic data and minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for clues about the trajectory of the economy and interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose about 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up around 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite added about 0.2%.

"The rather vanilla nature of yesterday's Fed minutes directly plays into the directionlessness of today's markets," said Eric Leve, chief investment officer at investment-management firm Bailard. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.5% at 29096.73, led by gains in electronics and energy stocks, thanks partly to a weaker yen, despite continuing uncertainty over costs of business operations. USD/JPY was at 136.09, up from 135.21 as of Thursday's Tokyo stock market close.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5% to 2495.63 in early trade, dragged by losses in fintech and airline stocks. The index was heading for a weekly loss after its four-week winning streak. Internet-based lender KakaoBank slumped 8.8% after news reports overnight that local regulators are seeking to limit online money-transfer services in the country. Its parent internet group Kakao Corp. also dropped 2.8% and its mobile-payments affiliate Kakaopay was down 0.7%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 0.2% lower at 19721.34, as property developers dragged on the market amid a continued bleak outlook for China's property market. The Asian session was off to a mixed start, and KGI Securities analysts reckoned the HSI could consolidate today, with focus likely on China's power supply issues. "Authorities in several parts of China [are] facing scorching heat have issued electricity supply alerts, which will have [an] impact on industrial production," they added.

Chinese shares were mixed in early trade on power supply worries amid an unusual heat wave. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3278.25, the Shenzhen Composite gained 0.1% to 2237.40 and the ChiNext Price Index was down 0.2% at 2768.44. China's sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks and property market will likely remain in focus. "The property sector downturn continues to weigh on overall construction activity," CBA's strategist Carol Kong said in a note, adding that China's zero-Covid policy may hinder any meaningful recovery in domestic demand. 

FOREX

Most Asian currencies weakened against the USD in the Asian morning session, weighed by hawkish Fed officials' comments overnight. Hawkish FOMC member James Bullard said he backed another 75bp rate increase at the FOMC's September meeting, while non-voting member Mary Daly said "a little" above 3% by year-end is needed and pushed back against aggressive rate cuts next year, said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, in an email. Market focus is likely to be on Jackson Hole Symposium due next week, the strategist added. USD/JPY rose 0.2% to 136.10 and USD/CNH gained 0.2% to 6.8175, while AUD/USD edged 0.1% lower to 0.6909. 

METALS

Gold prices were lower in early Asian trade after suffering a fourth straight session loss overnight due to a stronger USD. "The U.S. dollar might continue to strengthen if U.S .economic data continues to surpass expectations," Oanda market analyst Edward Moya said in a note. "After breaking below $1,800, gold has been struggling to regain its footing," he added. Spot gold was 0.3% lower at $1,754.46/oz. (justina.lee@wsj.com) 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices were slightly lower in early Asian trade, after finishing higher overnight on data that showed a sharp drop in U.S. inventories. "Recession fears remain elevated for key markets, including the U.S. and EU, raising concerns over the strength of future oil demand," Fitch Solutions analysts said in a note. Meanwhile, developments relating to a potential renewed nuclear deal with Iran will also likely be closely watched. Front-month WTI crude-oil futures and Brent were each 0.1% lower at $90.37/bbl and $96.48/bbl, respectively. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
Fed's Bullard Leans Toward 0.75-Point Increase in September 
Japan's Consumer Price Index Rose 2.6% in July 
U.K. Consumer Confidence Hits Record Low in August 
Analysis: RBA Widens Dialogue With Economists to Head Off Critics 
Wall Street Bets the Fed Is Bluffing in High-Stakes Inflation Game 
U.S. Mortgage Rates Slip to 5.13% 
U.K. Regulator Requires Audit Firms, Individual Auditors to Apply to Join New Register 
Ukraine Presses U.N. Over 'Nuclear Blackmail' at Russian-Occupied Plant 
Trump Organization Ex-CFO Pleads Guilty to Tax Crimes 
Biden Plan Would Return Student Loan Borrowers in Default to Good Standing 
U.S. Plans to Shift Bill for Covid Shots and Treatments to Insurers, Patients 
U.S. Extradited Russian Accused of Money-Laundering Tied to Ryuk Ransomware Gang 
Accused Rushdie Attacker Claims Novelist Disrespected Islam, Prosecutors Say 
China's GigaCloud Goes Public in U.S., Bucking Delisting Trend 
Cohen Sells Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, Pressuring Shares 
TPG Telecom Raises Dividend After Profit More Than Doubles 
AGL Energy Returns to Full-Year Profit 
Toyota Executive Warns EVs Face Obstacles to Wider Adoption 
Lloyd's to Exclude Catastrophic Nation-Backed Cyberattacks From Coverage 
Kohl's Posts Drop in Quarterly Earnings and Sales

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-22 2315ET

HOT NEWS