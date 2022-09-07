Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed Ahead of ECB Rate Decision

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 31581.28 435.98 1.40% Nasdaq 11791.90 246.99 2.14% S&P 500 3979.87 71.68 1.83% FTSE 100 7237.83 -62.61 -0.86% Nikkei Stock 27992.36 562.06 2.05% Hang Seng 18996.15 -48.15 -0.25% Kospi 2381.61 5.15 0.22% SGX Nifty* 17741.00 110.5 0.63% *Sep contract USD/JPY 144.18-19 +0.30% Range 144.53 143.72 EUR/USD 0.9989-92 -0.17% Range 1.0015 0.9984 CBOT Wheat Sep $8.264 per bushel Spot Gold $1,715.88/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $82.09 -$4.79 US STOCKS

Major U.S. stock benchmarks moved higher even as investors considered risks to the global economy.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 2.1%. Each of the S&P 500's 11 sectors notched gains, besides energy stocks.

Stocks and commodities have fallen for three consecutive weeks on three-pronged concerns for the world economy. In China, Covid-19 lockdowns are curtailing activity and disrupting international supply chains. Europe's energy crisis is shutting down parts of industry and saddling governments with enormous bills.

In the U.S., the problem for markets is different. Some investors say the economy is too strong, encouraging the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to curb inflation. Wednesday's move might suggest that sentiment is changing.

"For the last several weeks, the market read positive economic news as bad news, because it meant further tightening from the Fed," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR "That counterintuitive reaction can only last for so long-today investors are realizing they overreacted."

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher, led by gains in airline and tech stocks, as concerns ease somewhat about costs of fuel and borrowing. Meanwhile, energy stocks were lower, following drops in crude-oil prices overnight. Investors were closely watching movement of bond yields ahead of the European Central Bank's rate decision later in the day. The Nikkei Stock Average was 1.7% higher at 27897.08.

South Korea's Kospi Index rose 0.6% to 2389.93 in morning trade, as sentiment was supported by a positive performance in U.S. markets overnight, as the global bond selloff paused and inflation concerns eased slightly.Global investor sentiment could be affected by the upcoming European Central Bank rate decision, and investors will likely pay attention to a moderated discussion with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in an upcoming conference on monetary policy, UOB analysts said in a morning report.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged 0.1% higher to 19066.50 amid a broadly positive start in Asian markets. Investor sentiment likely improved after Wall Street stocks gained overnight due to lower U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, KGI Securities analysts said in a note.

Chinese shares were mixed in early trade and were struggling for direction after gains this week. Chinese oil majors weakened, with Cnooc down 4.3% and PetroChina 2.0% lower, after global oil prices settled at their lowest levels since January, while a drop in China's oil imports suggested a slowdown in energy demand. Coal miners continued to retreat from recent gains. The Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3246.21, the Shenzhen Composite Index was flat at 2122.90 and the ChiNext Price Index was 0.5% lower.

FOREX

USD/JPY rose in the Asian morning session, as the yen continued to weaken versus the U.S. dollar. "Any trepidation around 140 in USD/JPY was somewhat short-lived with the pair bursting through here over the last couple of days to hit 144, the highest since 1998," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a research note. "It may be time to act or see further sharp declines in the yen against the dollar," he added. USD/JPY was 0.3% higher at 144.1990.

METALS

Gold prices were slightly lower in early Asian trade. "A late selloff in the USD saw gold end the session higher. With bond yields showing little sign of easing lower, downside pressure is likely to remain," ANZ analysts said in a note. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,715.88/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Crude oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade. The price of WTI crude is likely to hold above $80/bbl, thanks to the strength of the U.S. economy and now that most of the demand shock from China's Covid situation has been priced in, wrote Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya in a note. The front-month contract for WTI futures rose 0.6% to $82.43/bbl, while the front-month Brent crude contract was up 0.4% at $88.32/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES Businesses Expect Economy to Lose More Steam, Fed's Beige Book Says Japan's Economy Grew Faster Than Initially Estimated in Second Quarter Fed Appears on Path for Another 0.75-Point Rate Increase Fed's Top Banking Regulator Signals Tougher Merger Reviews, 'Living Wills' Bank of Canada Raises Rates to 14-Year High Europe Considers Windfall Levies on Electricity Producers India's Silicon Valley Flooded, Exposing Infrastructure Woes Democrats Are Set to Narrow Priorities for Short-Term Spending Bill Judge Rules Against Health Law's Requirement to Cover HIV-Prevention Drugs U.K. Prime Minister to Announce Energy Bailout Funded by Borrowing Ukrainian Troops Advance in East as Kyiv Seizes the Initiative Inside Bed Bath & Beyond, Concerns Over Mounting Stress for CFO GameStop Sales Slipped Last Quarter as Loss Widened Amazon CEO Charts Slower Hiring Following Pandemic Boom Google's 'News Showcase' Stalls in U.S. as Media Outlets Balk at Terms Tencent Deal Cools Investors' Hopes of Ubisoft Takeover Apple Unveils iPhone 14 Lineup

