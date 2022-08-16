Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed Ahead of FOMC Minutes

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 34152.01 239.57 0.71% Nasdaq 13102.55 -25.50 -0.19% S&P 500 4305.20 8.06 0.19% FTSE 100 7536.06 26.91 0.36% Nikkei Stock 29114.78 245.87 0.85% Hang Seng 19836.02 5.50 0.03% Kospi 2519.95 -13.57 -0.54% SGX Nifty* 17892.00 36.0 0.20% *Aug contract USD/JPY 134.12-13 -0.08% Range 134.43 133.92 EUR/USD 1.0169-72 -0.03% Range 1.0181 1.0166 CBOT Wheat Sept $7.860 per bushel Spot Gold $1,774.31/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $86.43 -$2.98 US STOCKS

U.S. stock indexes were mixed as investors parsed earnings from major retailers that showed consumers are still shopping despite higher inflation.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7%.

Stocks have largely rallied in recent days, with the S&P 500 climbing for four straight weeks as of last Friday. Some investors view the rally as a sign of easing negative sentiment. Others believe that the momentum may be fading, citing recent weak data on China's economy and U.S. manufacturing.

"Every time we're seeing a dip, the buyers show up and I think that's more a reflection of the fact that far too many managers were way underweight equities for the reality and now they're chasing momentum," said Derek Amey, partner & co-chief investment officer of StrategicPoint Investment Advisors.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher, led by gains in steel and auto stocks, as concerns have eased about costs of energy and raw materials. Investors were focusing on geopolitical developments around Taiwan, the war in Ukraine and their implications for global trade, as the earnings season comes to an end. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.5% at 29012.20.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 0.3% to 2541.17 in early trade, led by gains in energy, shipbuilding and retail stocks. A recent downturn in global crude prices was easing concerns about inflation, supporting investor sentiment in the local equities market. But investors are refraining from big bets ahead of the Fed's minutes release later in the global day.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged 0.2% higher to 19876.31 in morning trade amid hopes the Chinese government will roll out more economic support, boosting equities. China's Premier Li Keqiang acknowledged that Covid-19 lockdowns exerted more downward pressure than expected in 2Q and has asked local officials to help spur consumption and offer more fiscal support, Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, said in an email.

Chinese shares were mixed in early trade after opening higher, amid concerns over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3274.26, the Shenzhen Composite was 0.2% lower at 2223.31 and the ChiNext Price Index was 0.1% higher at 2734.68. Developments relating to stimulus measures will be closely watched, following reports that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang promised more fiscal support via government bond issuance for investments and has asked local officials from six provinces to adopt more pro-growth measures, Commerzbank analysts said in a note. The six provinces--Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong, Henan, and Sichuan--account for almost 40% of China's GDP, they noted.

FOREX

Asian currencies were mixed against the USD in the Asian morning session ahead of the release of the FOMC July meeting minutes due later today. Given Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's post-FOMC meeting comments that it will be "appropriate to slow the pace of rate increases", the minutes may also give the same signal and reinforce market expectations of a smaller rate increase next month versus another over-sized 75bps increase, said MUFG Bank currency analyst Sophia Ng in a research report. The USD is likely to range-trade against Asia ex-Japan currencies in view of the flattish profile of the USD Index, the analyst added. USD/KRW edged 0.1% lower to 1,310.31 while AUD/USD fell 0.2% to 0.7006 and USD/SGD was little changed at 1.3783.

METALS

Gold prices were lower in early Asian trade, amid some pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar. Near-term demand for precious metals like gold may be dented by concerns over further rate increases by the U.S Fed Reserve to cool down inflation, ICICI Securities analysts said in a note. They reckon that investors will remain cautious ahead of a series of upcoming macroeconomic data from the U.S. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,774.31/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices were higher in early Asia trade, after declining overnight on China's weak economic data which dimmed the global economic outlook. "The crude demand outlook is taking a big hit" after a raft of disappointing Chinese economic data and as Germany's economy struggles, Oanda's senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a markets commentary. "Oil won't catch a bid here as China's recovery is weakening and Germany continues to underperform in the EU," he said. Meanwhile, developments relating to a draft Iran nuclear deal will be closely watched. Front-month WTI crude-oil futures rose 0.4% to $86.84/bbl. Brent gained 0.2% to $92.53/bbl.

