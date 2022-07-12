Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 30981.33 -192.51 -0.62% Nasdaq 11264.73 -107.87 -0.95% S&P 500 3818.80 -35.63 -0.92% FTSE 100 7209.86 13.27 0.18% Nikkei Stock 26448.50 111.84 0.42% Hang Seng 20935.28 90.54 0.43% Kospi 2335.25 17.49 0.75% SGX Nifty* 16120.00 60.0 0.37% *Jul contract USD/JPY 137.15-16 +0.21% Range 137.26 136.70 EUR/USD 1.0030-33 -0.07% Range 1.0047 1.0023 CBOT Wheat July $8.014 per bushel Spot Gold $1,727.66/oz 0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $95.60 -$8.49 US STOCKS

Fears about a recession on the horizon weighed on stocks, oil and bond yields, continuing a volatile stretch for global markets.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.6%. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite was down 1%. Losses accelerated in the final hour of the trading session.

Many investors are waiting for fresh inflation data due on Wednesday, and major indexes, oil prices and bond yields have fallen ahead of the release. Some investors appeared reluctant to make big moves in the market ahead of the inflation data, leading to modest moves in the market throughout the session before major indexes turned lower late in the trading day. Losses accelerated in the final hour of the session.

"We don't really see anybody making any big bets right now in equities," said R.J. Grant, director of equity trading at KBW. "Nobody wants to be heroic right now."

Some traders attributed the worsening declines late-afternoon to a tweet from the White House Director of the National Economic Council, saying that the upcoming inflation figures would be "significantly affected by stale gas price data." Some traders interpreted the message as a sign that tomorrow's data would be worse than many had expected.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher, led by gains in auto and airline stocks, as concerns eased somewhat about costs of fuel and borrowing. Any developments related to economic policies are in focus following the ruling coalition's election victory in Japan on Sunday. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.5% at 26471.92.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 0.3% to 2325.44 in early trade as airline and electronics stocks advanced. Investors await fresh U.S. inflation data amid lingering fears over the Fed's aggressive rate increases and a possible recession. Institutional investors were net buyers as bargain hunting kicked in after a two-session losing streak.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.4% to 20922.51 in a possible technical rebound following two straight trading sessions of declines. The market is likely to range-trade today, KGI Research said in morning commentary. However, the recent rural-banking crisis in Henan, China, has spurred investor concerns about the effects that the real-estate sector slowdown may have on the banking system, KGI added. The Hang Seng Tech Index was up 1.2% at 4579.87.

Chinese stocks were lower in early trade, extending recent weakness amid renewed pandemic fears. Property-related sectors were among the gainers, while banks and miners dragged on the market. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.1% to 3276.77, the Shenzhen Composite Index was 0.1% lower and the ChiNext Price Index declined 0.5%.

FOREX

Asian currencies consolidated against USD in the morning Asian session ahead of the U.S. June CPI report due later today. However, ongoing recession fears may keep Asia ex-Japan currencies under pressure, said MUFG Bank currency analyst Sophia Ng in a research report. Investors are anticipating an erosion of corporate earnings for the 2Q reporting season and there are fears of inflation continuing to head higher in the U.S., Ng added. USD/JPY rose 0.2% to 137.15, USD/SGD was little changed at 1.4073 and AUD/USD was up 0.1% at 0.6757.

METALS

Gold wavered in Asian trading amid mild USD strength. The recent strength of the greenback has stifled demand for the precious metal, which is priced in U.S. dollars, Phillip Securities Research said in morning commentary. The strong USD makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, the research team noted. Spot gold was recently up 0.1% at $1,727.66/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil recovered in midmorning Asian trading after falling earlier on prospects for weaker demand. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.2% higher at $96.02/bbl; front-month Brent crude oil futures were 0.3% higher at $99.80/bbl. The demand outlook could get slashed after the World Health Organization late Tuesday advised governments to take steps to curb Covid-19 transmissions as the new wave progresses across Europe and the U.S., said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya in an email.

