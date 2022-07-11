Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed Amid Concerns Over China's Covid-19 Cases

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 31173.84 -164.31 -0.52% Nasdaq 11372.60 -262.71 -2.26% S&P 500 3854.43 -44.95 -1.15% FTSE 100 7196.59 0.35 0.00% Nikkei Stock 26345.71 -466.59 -1.74% Hang Seng 21023.10 -101.10 -0.48% Kospi 2311.70 -28.57 -1.22% SGX Nifty* 16077.00 -121.5 -0.75% *July contract USD/JPY 137.14-15 -0.20% Range 137.47 137.04 EUR/USD 1.0024-27 -0.17% Range 1.0057 1.0007 CBOT Wheat July $8.436 per bushel Spot Gold $1,732.10/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $103.68 -$1.11 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks fell to start the week as investors prepared for fresh inflation data and corporate earnings that could influence the Federal Reserve's path for interest-rate increases.

The S&P 500 fell about 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 2.3% as technology stocks lost ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.5%.

Stocks staged a recovery in recent days, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 2% last week. The rally cooled on Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report showed the labor market is still hot, raising the probability that the Fed could continue with aggressive interest rate increases and potentially cause a recession. The next key data release, the U.S. consumer-price index for June, is on Wednesday.

"It'll be interesting to see how the market trades following that news," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. "It doesn't appear like we're going to have a decline in inflation any time soon."

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were lower, dragged by falls in electronics and tech stocks, as enthusiasm following the ruling coalition's election victory in Japan ran its course. Economic policies were in focus, following the election and the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.0% to 26535.08, following a 1.1% rise on Monday.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi fell 0.8% to 2321.31 in early trade, as airline, retail and travel stocks retreated. Renewed concerns about the resurgence in coronavirus infections at home and in China weighed on sentiment. Wall Street's retreat overnight also added to the downbeat mood, as investors refrained from big bets ahead of the Bank of Korea's rate decision on Wednesday. USD/KRW gained 0.5% to 1,311.00 on risk aversion.

Hong Kong shares fell in early trade, dragged by auto and tech stocks, extending Monday's weakness amid concerns about rising Covid-19 infections in China and related lockdowns. The Hang Seng Tech index was 0.6% lower at 4593.30. The benchmark Hang Seng Index weakened 0.2% to 21074.74.

China stocks were lower in morning trade, extending a broad downturn so far this month, as the market pulls back from substantial gains in June. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.1% to 3309.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index was down 0.2% at 2183.90. The ChiNext Price Index, which measures the performance of emerging industries and startups, fell 0.5% to 2752.93. While investor worries have been rising due to the recent uptick in China's Covid-19 infections, Central China Securities analysts in a note said the market should be able to sustain a general recovery in the mid-term despite such near-term uncertainties. They pointed out that Beijing's policy stimulus and growth-boosting plans should continue to support valuations.

FOREX

Most Asian and G-10 currencies weakened against the USD in the Asian morning session on safe-haven demand for the greenback amid losses in U.S. stock futures and some regional equity markets. The USD is a big momentum trade this time around, as USD holds some true qualities right now, Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, said in an email. These qualities include USD as the default portfolio hedge against equity drawdowns and relative nominal and real rate differentials now working in favor of long USD positions, Weston added. USD/KRW edged 0.1% higher to 1,312.40, USD/SGD rose 0.2% to 1.4064 and EUR/USD fell 0.1% to 1.0031.

METALS

Gold edged lower in the early morning Asian session, weighed down by the strength of the dollar. Going forward, the price of the precious metal will likely fall further as its usual inverse relationship with longer-dated yields on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities partially reasserts itself, Kieran Tompkins, assistant economist at Capital Economics, said in a research report. The 10-year TIPS yield will probably resume rising during the rest of this year and the gold price will likely drop in tandem, Tompkins added, forecasting gold at $1,650/oz for end-2022. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,732.10/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil fell in the early morning Asian session amid continued worries over the latest Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions in China. Markets are bracing for another round of mass Covid testing in China that could hit demand for oil, Phillip Securities Research said in morning commentary. That worry is outweighing concerns about tight supply, it said. The country's cases are rising at the quickest pace since late May, unnerving traders wary of a repeat of Shanghai's two-month lockdown. Front-month WTI crude-oil futures were 1.1% lower at $102.90/bbl; front-month Brent crude was 1.0% lower at $106.02/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES Fed's George Concerned About Effect of Aggressive Rate Rises on Economy June UK Retail Sales Declined as Households Cut Spending Australian Consumer Sentiment Falls Sharply as RBA Swings Rates Bat Casino Stocks Fall as Macau Shuts Businesses Amid Covid-19 Outbreak New York Fed Survey Finds Long-Term Inflation Expectations Falling Yellen Seeks Support in Asia for Russian-Oil Price Cap Analysis: Euro Parity Versus Dollar Looms Iran Set to Provide Russia With Armed Drones, White House Says Potential Boris Johnson Successors Crowd U.K. Prime Minister Race Ukraine Digs for Survivors in Rubble of Residential Attacks by Russian Missiles 7-Eleven Shootings in Southern California May Be Linked Bernie Ecclestone, Former F1 Boss, Faces Fraud Charge in U.K. Firefighters Make Headway Against Yosemite Blaze Starbucks Closing Some Stores, Citing Safety Concerns in Certain Cafes Twitter Sends Letter to Elon Musk Saying Effort to Terminate Deal 'Invalid and Wrongful' PC Shipments Suffer Steepest Decline in Years Buy-Now-Pay-Later Providers Zip, Sezzle Scrap Merger Plans Gap CEO Sonia Syngal Is Stepping Down Meta Engineers Urged to Identify, Push Out Low Performers Netflix Interviewing External Candidates for New Role Overseeing Ad-Supported Tier Drugmaker Aims to Offer First Over-the-Counter Birth-Control Pill in U.S.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 2315ET