Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed Amid Concerns Over Energy Prices, Ukraine

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 34358.50 -448.96 -1.29% Nasdaq 13922.60 -186.21 -1.32% S&P 500 4456.24 -55.37 -1.23% FTSE 100 7460.63 -16.09 -0.22% Nikkei Stock 27736.27 -303.89 -1.08% Hang Seng 22001.17 -152.91 -0.69% Kospi 2714.03 -21.02 -0.77% SGX Nifty* 17197.50 -58.5 -0.34% *March contract USD/JPY 121.25-26 +0.08% Range 121.29 120.97 EUR/USD 1.0982-85 -0.20% Range 1.1015 1.0983 CBOT Wheat May $11.056 per bushel Spot Gold $1,948.44/oz 0.3% Nymex Crude (NY) $114.58 $5.31 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks declined, as concerns about rising energy prices, supply shortages and inflation rattled investors once again.

The S&P 500 ticked down about 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.3%. Major U.S. stock indexes jumped Tuesday, as investors shrugged off worries that inflation will push the nation's economy into a recession.

Some of that confidence faded, however, after Brent crude, the international benchmark, moved higher again. Brent crude has surged 56% this year amid an expanding global economy and concerns about supplies due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Adding to those concerns: Russia said on Tuesday that oil exports via a pipeline from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea may temporarily fall by around 1 million barrels a day -- representing about 1% of global oil demand -- citing storm damage. Repairs could take up to two months, Russian officials said.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were lower in morning trade, dragged by falls in electronics and financial stocks, as overnight gains in crude-oil prices stoked concerns about higher costs of raw materials. Investors remained focused on the war in Ukraine and its impact on commodity prices. Some profit-taking was kicking in after the Nikkei Stock Average rose to a two-month high on Wednesday. The Nikkei Stock Average was down 1.2% at 27715.77 following a 3.0% rise on Wednesday.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.6% to 2717.63 in early trade, dragged by tech and airline stocks. Renewed concerns about rising crude prices and the war in Ukraine were weighing on sentiment, a Kiwoom Securities analyst said, as some investors booked profit from growth stocks after recent gains. Foreign investors were net sellers. USD/KRW was 0.4% higher at 1,218.50 on risk aversion.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.7% at 22022.87, tracking a weak performance on Wall Street. U.S. markets performed poorly on Wednesday after a sharp rise in oil prices, KGI Securities said. Stocks in the property sector could face pressure, thanks to debt concerns, KGI noted.

Chinese stocks were lower in early trade, tracking broad declines among other Asian equities. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7% to 3248.84, the Shenzhen Composite Index declined 1.1% to 2138.48. and the ChiNext Price Index was 1.5% lower at 2675.63. Auto stocks led the declines, after China's passenger car sales fell almost 30% on year in the third week of March. This suggests that the lockdowns in the country have weighed on consumer activities, Commerzbank said.

FOREX

How the NZD/JPY performs today will be a bit of a litmus test for the New Zealand dollar in general, ANZ said. The NZD/JPY was at 84.46 early today after rallying to a seven-year high in the prior session. "Much depends on how AUD and AUD/JPY perform/if commodities can hold up," ANZ said. "Technically, looks strong."

METALS

Gold rose in early Asian trade, as investors continued to look out for an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve while keeping a close watch on developments in the Russia-Ukraine war. Strong demand for safe-haven assets such as gold are likely to persist, driven by higher energy prices, which will put further pressure on inflation, ANZ said. "Gold seems to be catching the attention of market tourists as there was a burst of sudden demand, and it feels as if something is cooking," SPI Asset Management noted. Spot gold was 0.3% higher at $1,948.44/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices extended their gains in early Asia trade, after reaching their highest settlement overnight in just over two weeks. U.S. crude inventories posted a weekly decline amid persistent supply concerns as the war in Ukraine drags on. A sharp rise in oil prices overnight was also driven by a surge in European natural gas prices, after President Vladimir Putin said Russia will demand payments for natural gas in roubles, ANZ said. Oil prices may rise further. Markets are still digesting reports that a major Black Sea oil export terminal halted loadings and faces weeks of disruptions, ANZ added. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.3% higher at $115.26/bbl, while Brent rose 0.5% to $122.45/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES Stocks Close Lower as Oil Prices Jump U.S. Renews Tariff Exemptions for Some Chinese Imports Putin Wants Europe to Pay for Gas in Rubles Fed's Mester Says 50-Basis-Point Rate Rise Is on the Table NATO Estimates Steep Russian Losses in Ukraine as Biden Arrives in Europe Steel Giant Set to Be First Major Russian Debt Default of Ukraine War U.K. Cuts Fuel Tax as Consumer Prices Rise at Fastest Rate in 30 Years Biden, Allies Aim to Project United Front Against Russia at NATO Meeting Ukrainian President Asked Biden Not to Sanction Abramovich New York Mayor to Lift Vaccine Requirement for Professional Athletes Crown Ruled Unfit to Hold Perth Casino License, Given Time to Improve China Eastern Airlines Crash: One of Plane's Black Boxes Is Found Uniti Receives $2.55 Billion Takeover Bid From Rival Suitor Former Boeing Pilot Found Not Guilty in 737 MAX Criminal Trial Olam Food Ingredients Delays London IPO Haidilao Swung to Loss in 2021 Despite Higher Revenue Okta Under Fire Over Handling of Security Incident Google to Allow Alternative In-App Payments for Spotify Users Nestlé to Stop Selling Pet Food, Coffee and KitKat in Russia General Mills Raises 2022 Guidance on Strength in Demand, Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 2315ET