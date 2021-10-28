Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed Amid Earnings Reports

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 35730.48 239.79 0.68% Nasdaq 15448.12 212.28 1.39% S&P 500 4596.42 44.74 0.98% FTSE 100 7249.47 -3.80 -0.05% Nikkei Stock 28695.63 -124.46 -0.43% Hang Seng 25393.63 -162.10 -0.63% Kospi 2990.70 -18.85 -0.63% SGX Nifty* 17908.50 +28.0 0.16% *Nov contract USD/JPY 113.58-59 +0.00 Range 113.72 113.39 EUR/USD 1.1676-79 -0.05 Range 1.1692 1.1673 CBOT Wheat Dec $772.4 per bushel Spot Gold $1,795.89/oz -0.2% Nymex Crude (NY) $83.10 $0.44 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks rose, buoyed by a string of solid earnings reports.

The S&P 500 advanced 1% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4% in 4 p.m. trading, with both indexes closing at record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%.

Forecast-beating results have helped ease investors' worries that supply-chain difficulties would dent profits, sending stocks higher throughout the month of October. So far this reporting season, with nearly half of S&P 500 companies having posted results, about 82% of companies have managed to beat analysts' expectations for earnings, according to FactSet.

Apple and Amazon.com reported their latest quarterly results after markets closed.

"Earnings growth has been very strong," said Kiran Ganesh, multiasset strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management, adding that investors had also taken comfort from slow progress in Washington toward legislation that would raise taxes on companies and wealthy individuals.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.7% at 28609.33, dragged by companies posting weak earnings, as concerns continued about higher costs of borrowing and raw materials. Panasonic slid 6.2% after its 2Q adjusted operating profit fell 15% on year due partly to the Covid impact and higher costs of materials.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5% to 2994.28 in early trade, dragged by biotech, internet and electronics stocks. A second straight month of decline in September for the country's factory output, due to supply-chain disruptions, damped investor sentiment. Foreign and institutional investors remained net sellers in morning trade.

Hong Kong shares were lower in morning trade, as the market extended its recent muted trading pattern. The benchmark Hang Seng index was down 0.7% at 25368.19. Chinese insurers led the downturn after weak 3Q earnings from the sector. KGI Securities expected range-bound trade to persist, as investors were likely to stay on the sidelines amid a lack of clear market drivers.

Chinese stocks were broadly higher, partly helped by baijiu stocks. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1% to 3521.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index was 0.2% higher at 2366.58. The ChiNext Price Index declined 0.2% to 3272.33. Attention will likely be on China Evergrande, after news that it is repaying another overdue interest payment and avoiding another official default, IG said. "This may aid to restore some confidence [in the] near-term by buying more time for further restructuring, which may come in the form of asset sales," IG added.

FOREX

The WSJ Dollar Index was down 0.32 point, or 0.36%, at 87.84, reaching its weakest level since Sept. 23. The dollar has lost 0.42% over the last two days. Data showed U.S. gross domestic product slowed sharply to a 2% annualized rate in the third quarter, down from a 6.7% rate in the April-June quarter. It was the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession. However, initial jobless claims fell to a new pandemic low of 281,000 for the week ended Oct. 23, as the labor market continued to recover.

METALS

Gold was lower in early Asian trade, after gaining some support overnight from data that showed U.S. economic growth significantly slowed in the third quarter. Investors were likely to focus on next week's FOMC meeting, Oanda said. The expectation of a Fed taper of asset purchases may limit gains for the precious metal, it said. Oanda expected gold to trade in a tight range of $1780.00 to $1820.00 an ounce ahead of the meeting. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,795.89/oz

OIL SUMMARY

Oil declined in early Asian trade, following signals of Iran's renewed interest in talks which are aimed at reviving its nuclear accord. A surge in Covid-19 cases worldwide may weaken demand for oil, ANZ said. China, one of the world's largest oil importers, remains committed to stamping out Covid-19 outbreaks with lockdowns, which crimp demand for crude. As Beijing is hosting the Winter Olympics in February next year, it is unlikely to deviate from its zero-Covid strategy for now, ANZ said. Front-month WTI crude and front-month Brent each declineed 0.1%, to $82.69/bbl and $84.24/bbl, respectively.

TOP HEADLINES Stocks Rise With Earnings in Focus U.S. Economy Slowed on Delta Surge, Supply Crunch Biden Framework for Social-Climate Package Fails to Ease Passage of Infrastructure Bill Natural Gas Prices Fall on Putin Order for More Russian Exports Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank U.S. Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly Fell in September ECB, Diverging From Fed, Sticks With Negative Rates Jobless Claims Fall to New Pandemic Low Florida Sues U.S. Over Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate U.S. in Talks to Pay Hundreds of Millions to Families Separated at Border Coronavirus Study of Bats in China Met NIH Grant Requirements, EcoHealth Says Justice Department Vows Tougher Action Against White-Collar Crime Apple Warns of Supply Chain Woes While Amazon Faces Increased Labor Costs Amazon Earnings Suffer as Growth Slows, Costs Rise Facebook Rebrands Company as Meta in Focus on Metaverse Starbucks's China Sales Slow With Covid-19 Bout Analysis: Apple's and Amazon's Physical Footprints Become Weakness in Shortage Economy Italy's Agnelli Family Nears Sale of Reinsurance Company Vale's Net Income Rises on Higher Iron-Ore Prices Ford's Dividend Is Back, Stoking Optimism on Wall Street

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-21 2314ET