Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed; China Evergrande's Debt Woes in Focus

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 33919.84 -50.63 -0.15% Nasdaq 14746.40 32.49 0.22% S&P 500 4354.19 -3.54 -0.08% FTSE 100 6980.98 77.07 1.12% Nikkei Stock 29631.70 -208.01 -0.70% Hang Seng Closed Kospi Closed SGX Nifty* 17532.50 -29.0 -0.17% *Sep contract USD/JPY 109.41-42 +0.18 Range 109.49 109.12 EUR/USD 1.1725-28 -0.01 Range 1.1732 1.1717 CBOT Wheat Dec $6.902 per bushel Spot Gold $1,775.37/oz 0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $70.56 $0.27 U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks ended mixed in a choppy trading session after fears about China's property sector helped fuel a broad and punishing selloff at the start of the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.63 points, or 0.1%, to 33919.84, giving up earlier gains. The S&P 500 retreated 3.54 points, or 0.1%, to 4354.19 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 32.49 points, or 0.2%, to 14746.40. Both indexes had suffered their biggest one-day pullback since May on Monday.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were lower in morning trade, dragged by falls in trading companies and auto makers amid concerns about the problems in the Chinese property sector. Central bank policy decisions in Japan and the U.S. due later in the day would be closely watched. The Nikkei Stock Average was recently 0.1% lower at 29801.82.

Chinese stocks were broadly lower, as banks and steelmaking companies decline on fears that China Evergrande's debt problems may have a knock-on effect. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% to 3595.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index slipped 0.6% to 2431.66. The ChiNext Price Index--a measure for emerging industries and startups--dropped 0.6% to 3174.09.

Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are closed Wednesday for a holiday.

FOREX

Asian currencies consolidated ahead of the FOMC meeting's outcome later in the global day. Traders were mostly on hold for the meeting, IG said. Near-term catalysts will be on whether there will be a hawkish stance from the Fed, and if developments in China Evergrande Group will drive further risk-off moves, it said, adding that the USD Index was continuing to consolidate. The ICE USD Index was little changed at 93.22; USD/SGD was steady at 1.3523, AUD/USD rose 0.2% to 0.7248, while USD/CNY was up 0.1% at 6.4717.

METALS

Gold rose slightly in early Asian trade as contagion fears stemming from China Evergrande's debt problems support demand for safe-haven assets, ANZ said. Weakness in the U.S. dollar was also supportive of the precious metal, it said. Investors were looking out for signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on any changes to its asset-purchasing activity when it meets later in the day. "While many uncertainties are still looming, investors would be looking out for cues on timing and duration of Fed tapering to build fresh longs." Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,775.37/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil gained in early Asian trade, as traders grapple with a slower-than-expected return of U.S. crude supply from the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida, Rystad Energy said. "Total production loss in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in September now seems likely to stand at about 790,000 bpd, higher than what we previously estimated," the energy consulting firm said. Prices could be weighed by China Evergrande's debt problems which may have a knock-on bearish effect on commodity prices, but traders think that oil supply news from the U.S. is more significant, Rystad added. Front-month Brent and WTI were each 0.5% higher, at $74.73/bbl and $70.87/bbl, respectively.

