  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed; China Evergrande's Debt Woes in Focus

09/21/2021 | 11:16pm EDT
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA          33919.84    -50.63    -0.15% 
Nasdaq        14746.40     32.49     0.22% 
S&P 500        4354.19     -3.54    -0.08% 
FTSE 100       6980.98     77.07     1.12% 
Nikkei Stock  29631.70   -208.01    -0.70% 
Hang Seng      Closed 
Kospi          Closed 
SGX Nifty*    17532.50     -29.0    -0.17% 
*Sep contract 
 
USD/JPY    109.41-42  +0.18 
Range      109.49   109.12 
EUR/USD    1.1725-28  -0.01 
Range      1.1732   1.1717 
 
CBOT Wheat Dec $6.902 per bushel 
Spot Gold    $1,775.37/oz   0.1% 
Nymex Crude (NY)  $70.56   $0.27 
 
 
U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks ended mixed in a choppy trading session after fears about China's property sector helped fuel a broad and punishing selloff at the start of the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.63 points, or 0.1%, to 33919.84, giving up earlier gains. The S&P 500 retreated 3.54 points, or 0.1%, to 4354.19 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 32.49 points, or 0.2%, to 14746.40. Both indexes had suffered their biggest one-day pullback since May on Monday. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were lower in morning trade, dragged by falls in trading companies and auto makers amid concerns about the problems in the Chinese property sector. Central bank policy decisions in Japan and the U.S. due later in the day would be closely watched. The Nikkei Stock Average was recently 0.1% lower at 29801.82.

Chinese stocks were broadly lower, as banks and steelmaking companies decline on fears that China Evergrande's debt problems may have a knock-on effect. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% to 3595.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index slipped 0.6% to 2431.66. The ChiNext Price Index--a measure for emerging industries and startups--dropped 0.6% to 3174.09.

Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are closed Wednesday for a holiday. 

 
FOREX

Asian currencies consolidated ahead of the FOMC meeting's outcome later in the global day. Traders were mostly on hold for the meeting, IG said. Near-term catalysts will be on whether there will be a hawkish stance from the Fed, and if developments in China Evergrande Group will drive further risk-off moves, it said, adding that the USD Index was continuing to consolidate. The ICE USD Index was little changed at 93.22; USD/SGD was steady at 1.3523, AUD/USD rose 0.2% to 0.7248, while USD/CNY was up 0.1% at 6.4717. 

 
METALS

Gold rose slightly in early Asian trade as contagion fears stemming from China Evergrande's debt problems support demand for safe-haven assets, ANZ said. Weakness in the U.S. dollar was also supportive of the precious metal, it said. Investors were looking out for signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on any changes to its asset-purchasing activity when it meets later in the day. "While many uncertainties are still looming, investors would be looking out for cues on timing and duration of Fed tapering to build fresh longs." Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,775.37/oz. 

 
OIL SUMMARY

Oil gained in early Asian trade, as traders grapple with a slower-than-expected return of U.S. crude supply from the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida, Rystad Energy said. "Total production loss in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in September now seems likely to stand at about 790,000 bpd, higher than what we previously estimated," the energy consulting firm said. Prices could be weighed by China Evergrande's debt problems which may have a knock-on bearish effect on commodity prices, but traders think that oil supply news from the U.S. is more significant, Rystad added. Front-month Brent and WTI were each 0.5% higher, at $74.73/bbl and $70.87/bbl, respectively. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
Debt-Limit Suspension Passes House, Faces Standoff in Senate 
U.S. Stocks Finish Mixed After Global Selloff 
Infrastructure Plan Faces Fresh Uncertainty as Democrats Remain Divided 
SEC's Gensler Doesn't See Cryptocurrencies Lasting Long 
At U.N., China's Xi Commits to Stop Building Coal Plants Abroad 
Zee Entertainment Board Gives In-Principle Approval to Merge With Sony Pictures Networks India 
Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows Down 
Fedex Lowers Outlook, Citing Labor Costs 
J&J Overcomes Another Bid to Block Possible Talc Bankruptcy 
Zoom's Nearly $15 Billion Deal for Five9 Probed by U.S. Government Over China Ties 
Facebook Oversight Board Launches Review of Company's XCheck System 
ConocoPhillips Bets Big on American Oil Production With $9.5 Billion Deal 
The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Jurors Hear First Patient Testimony About Theranos Blood Tests 
Imperial Capital-Backed Eye-Care Company Weighs Sale 
DraftKings Makes Bid for Gambling Company Entain 
At U.N., China's Xi Commits to Stop Building Coal Plants Abroad 
Biden Urges Global Cooperation on Covid-19, Climate Change 
Canadians Back Justin Trudeau, With Reservations 
Rohit Chopra, Biden Pick for CFPB Head, Moves Toward Senate Confirmation 
Freddie Mac Finds Home Appraisals in Black, Latino Areas More Likely to Fall Short

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 2315ET

