Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed; China, Hong Kong Stocks Extend Selloff

10/24/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Subscriber's Note: This newsletter will resume at 0300 GMT on Thursday. Markets in India are closed Wednesday, Oct. 26, for Diwali Balipratipada. 

 
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA           31499.62    417.06     1.34% 
Nasdaq         10952.61     92.90     0.86% 
S&P 500         3797.34     44.59     1.19% 
FTSE 100        7013.99     44.26     0.64% 
Nikkei Stock   27221.54    246.64     0.91% 
Hang Seng      15059.23   -121.46    -0.80% 
Kospi           2243.45      7.29     0.33% 
SGX Nifty*     17784.50    -59.5     -0.33% 
*Oct contract 
 
USD/JPY   148.92-93  -0.06% 
Range     149.10   148.73 
EUR/USD   0.9883-86  +0.10% 
Range     0.9900   0.9868 
 
CBOT Wheat Dec   $8.386 per bushel 
Spot Gold   $1,653.83/oz   0.2% 
Nymex Crude (NY) $84.67     -$0.38 
 
 
US STOCKS

U.S. stocks gained as investors focused on encouraging signs from corporate earnings and hoped for smaller interest-rate increases ahead from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.3%, to its highest level in six weeks. The S&P 500 advanced 1.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%, after starting the day in the red.

"Market participants are desperately looking for a Fed pause or pivot," said Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist at Wolfe Research.

Still, he cautioned that such hopes would likely be dashed by continuing high inflation and low unemployment, which would pressure the central bank to maintain its hawkish stance. "We think a Fed pause is a long way off," Senyek said. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher in morning trade, led by gains in electronics and auto stocks as hopes persisted that the Fed will slow its pace of tightening. Investors are focusing on earnings as well as any comments on the yen from Japanese government officials. USD/JPY was at 148.81, compared with 148.97 as of Monday's Tokyo stock-market close. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.7% at 27167.44.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi gained 0.5% to 2248.05 in mixed early trade, as corporate earnings results trickle in. Steel and chemical stocks fell while tech and battery shares rose. Foreign investors were net sellers while retail and institutional investors were net buyers. Financial stocks were mixed ahead of 3Q earnings releases later in the day.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.1% to 15190.50 after swinging between moderate gains and losses earlier in the session. Local markets likely rose in a technical rebound after the index suffered its biggest one-day decline since the global financial crisis. Meanwhile, investors appear worried that China's President Xi will now have a greater say in policy direction, with his new top leadership team packed by loyalists, said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, in an email. The Hang Seng Tech Index was up 1.1% at 2833.75.

Shares in mainland China were lower in early trading, with investors remaining wary following Monday's selloff in the wake of the Communist Party's national congress meeting. Beijing's emphasis "on the 'common prosperity' agenda leaves big corporates in the crosshairs, leading to further shunning of Chinese big tech companies on concerns that further follow-up in regulatory reforms could be" in the offing, IG analyst Yeap Jun Rong said. The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4% to 2969.74, the Shenzhen Composite Index was ??down 1.0% and the ChiNext Price Index was 1.4% lower. 

FOREX

Most Asian currencies strengthened against USD in the morning Asian session. For today, positive risk sentiment following Wall Street's gains overnight will probably have a positive spillover effect across most Asian countries and lift Asia ex-Japan currencies, said MUFG Bank currency analyst Sophia Ng in a research report. Better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings reports have been driving U.S. equity markets higher, and this trend may persist this week with more earnings reports scheduled for release to drive risk-taking, Ng added. USD/KRW fell 0.5% to 1,437.60 and USD/SGD edged 0.1% lower to 1.4205 while AUD/USD was up 0.3% at 0.6334. 

METALS

Gold prices were a tad higher in early Asian trade as traders await major central bank decisions due this week. "Gold traders are buckling in for a bumpy ride as this week's risk flows will be determined by some heavyweight earnings and from a couple massive rate decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan," Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a note. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,653.83/oz. 

OIL SUMMARY

Crude-oil prices were up in early Asian trade, with supply issues in focus. Traders' attention will likely remain on the tight physical oil market amid constraints such as EU sanctions on Russian oil, ANZ analysts said in a note. ANZ cites data showing that seaborne shipments of Russian oil fell to a five-week low in the seven days to Oct. 21. The front-month WTI contract rose 0.4% to $84.94/bbl while front-month Brent was up 0.4% at $93.59/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
Dow Closes at Highest Level in Six Weeks 
China's Xi Jinping, Secure in Power, Faces Deepening Economic Challenges 
Shares in Chinese Companies Crash After Xi Jinping Stacks Party With Allies 
USD/CNY Rises to Highest Intraday Level Since January 2008 
Global Economic Growth Is Weighed Down by Inflation, Rising Interest Rates 
For the Well-Off, the Economy Is Still in a Postpandemic Spending Boom 
China's New Guard Bodes Change for Beijing's Interaction With the West 
House Democrats Urge Biden to Speak Directly With Russia to End Ukraine War 
U.S. Says Chinese Tried to Obstruct Huawei Prosecution 
Iran Charges Hundreds Accused of Joining Protests 
Rishi Sunak Wins Vote to Become U.K.'s Next Prime Minister After Liz Truss Resigns 
Warner Bros. Discovery Flags Up to $4.3 Billion in Restructuring Costs 
Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable 
Juul Discusses a Possible Bailout With Two of Its Biggest Investors 
Upstart European Lithium Is Valued at $970 Million in Deal for U.S. Listing 
Celsius Shareholders Are Denied Committee Status to Fight Customers for Assets 
Credit Suisse Nears Sale of Securitized-Products Group 
Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient 
Meta Investor Urges CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Slash Staff and Cut Costs 
Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One Now Cost More 
Cerebral to Cut About 20% of Staff as Its Operations Shrink

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 2315ET

Latest news "Economy"
12:44aCyclone lashes Bangladesh killing nine, flooding low-lying areas
RE
12:37aINDIA BONDS-Yields down tracking easing U.S. peers; state debt sale in focus
RE
12:20aOil gains as U.S. dollar eases though demand fears linger
RE
12:19aHSBC Q3 profit slumps 42% on France sale charge, credit losses
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Face Lackluster -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Face Lackluster Start as Blue-Chip Earnings Awaited
DJ
12:16aHSBC Q3 pretax profit falls 42% on impairments
RE
12:16aEU countries try to map out path to gas price cap
RE
12:14aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh
RE
12:12aSoybeans rebound on strong Chinese demand, wheat firms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Signals Move to Ease International-Travel Requirements to Lure In..
2China raises macro prudential assessments to increase cross-border fund..
3HSBC Q3 pretax profit falls 42% on impairments
4China's Giant Biogene slashes Hong Kong IPO size - sources
5Asian stocks ease to 2-1/2-year lows, pound lifted by Sunak's victory

HOT NEWS