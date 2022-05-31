Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed; China May Caixin Manufacturing PMI at 48.1

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 32990.12 -222.84 -0.67% Nasdaq 12081.39 -49.74 -0.41% S&P 500 4132.15 -26.09 -0.63% FTSE 100 7607.66 7.60 0.10% Nikkei Stock 27456.11 176.31 0.65% Hang Seng 21341.49 -73.71 -0.34% Kospi CLOSED SGX Nifty* 16531.50 -28.5 -0.17% *June contract USD/JPY 129.05-06 +0.29% Range 129.19 128.65 EUR/USD 1.0719-22 -0.13% Range 1.0744 1.0709 CBOT Wheat July $10.874 per bushel Spot Gold $1,834.70/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $115.36 $0.29 U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, ending the month on a downbeat note after last week's rally.

The S&P 500 lost 26.09 points, or 0.6%, to close at 4132.15, resuming a downward trajectory after it snapped a seven-week losing streak last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222.84 on Tuesday, or 0.7%, to 32990.12, in the first session of the week after markets reopened from the Memorial Day holiday. Both the S&P and the Dow were roughly flat for the month.

The Nasdaq Composite declined 49.74, or 0.4%, to 12081.39. The technology-heavy index dropped 2.1% in May.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher in morning trade, led by gains in financial and auto stocks as the yen weakened and U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight. Nissan Motor was up 4.8% and Dai-ichi Life Holdings was 2.4% higher. USD/JPY was at 128.88, sharply higher from 127.89 as of Tuesday's Tokyo stock-market close. Investors were focusing on developments in sanctions against Russia and movements of crude prices, bond yields and the yen. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.3% at 27355.70.

Hong Kong shares were lower in early trade, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 0.5% at 21309.44, tracking declines in U.S. equity markets. "Overall sentiments in the region may remain mixed with the downbeat mood in Wall Street," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong. However, "some positive moves in U.S. equity futures... may aid to limit losses into today's session," he added. Declines were broad-based, led by CSPC Pharmaceutical's 4.6% drop, followed by NetEase and Techtronic Industries retreating 3.9% and 2.4%, respectively. The Hang Seng TECH Index was down 1.3% to 4426.67.

Chinese stocks were lower in early trade, weakening from a recent uptrend, as losses among energy and nonferrous-metal sectors offset gains by auto stocks. PetroChina shed 1.8%, Cnooc was 1.9% lower and Sinopec declined 0.9%. Zijin Mining fell 1.2%, Ganfeng Lithium gave up 2.0% and Aluminum Corp. of China declined 1.9%. Car makers were broadly higher, with Great Wall Motor and SAIC Motor each up more than 2% and Guangzhou Automobile Group 4.5% higher. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3% to 3177.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index and the ChiNext Price Index were each 0.2% lower

Markets in South Korea are closed Wednesday for a holiday.

FOREX

JPY weakened against G-10 and Asian currencies in the morning Asian session on prospects that the BOJ would maintain its accommodative monetary policy, while central banks in some other parts of the world tighten their monetary policy. These prospects were reinforced by this morning's comments from BOJ Deputy Gov. Wakatabe, who said that there was a need to patiently continue monetary easing and that the central bank shouldn't rule out the possibility of additional easing. USD/JPY rose 0.3% to 129.12, AUD/JPY gained 0.4% to 92.71 and SGD/JPY was up 0.2% at 94.14.

METALS

Gold edged lower in early Asian trade as U.S. Treasury yields rose and the greenback strengthened. The earlier rally in bullion prices "remains vulnerable to yields heading north again after a period of respite," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note. "Gold remains choppy... and a little lower on the day despite the risk-averse trade we're seeing," he said. Spot gold was recently 0.1% lower at $1,834.70 a troy ounce.

OIL SUMMARY

Crude-oil benchmarks were higher in early Asian trade after the EU agreed to a sanction package which includes a ban on seaborne Russian oil imports. Even though pipeline oil was exempt from the ban, the sanctions would still cover more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia into Europe, ANZ analysts said in a note. That said, oil prices may face downward pressure as OPEC+ weighs exempting Russia from oil-production targets, which could lead to other members such as Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. pumping more crude, the analysts said. Front-month Brent rose 0.7% to $116.36/bbl; WTI gained 0.5% to $115.28/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES OPEC Weighs Suspending Russia From Oil-Production Deal EU Sets Harshest Russian Sanctions, Targeting Oil and Insurance China Manufacturing Sector Deteriorated at Softer Pace in May Fed's Bostic Says Idea of September Pause Not Tied to Any Looming Market Rescue BOJ Deputy Gov Calls for Fiscal Support to Ease Burden of Energy Inflation Biden, Powell Meet With Inflation at Its Highest in 40 Years Russia Extends Control Over Key Ukraine City as U.S. Plans to Boost Kyiv's Firepower Australia's Economy Grows Strongly in First Quarter, But Outlook Appears Bumpier Australian Home Prices Post First Fall Since September 2020 Wells Fargo Told by Senator to Fix Its Risk-Management Practices Salesforce Sales Jump 24% HP Lifts Earnings Outlook Despite Supply-Chain Disruptions Supreme Court Gives Tech Industry Reprieve From Texas Social-Media Law U.K. Government Looks to Limit Dominance of Big Four Audit Firms Robinhood Nearing Settlement Over Trading Outage Origin Withdraws Earnings Guidance on Energy Markets Woes Spirit Airlines Shareholders Urged to Reject Frontier Deal Deutsche Bank, DWS Offices in Frankfurt Searched Over Greenwashing Claims Cracks Show in Western Front Against Russia's War in Ukraine

