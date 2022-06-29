Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed; China's Economic Activity Returned to Expansion in June

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 31029.31 82.32 0.27% Nasdaq 11177.89 -3.65 -0.03% S&P 500 3818.83 -2.72 -0.07% FTSE 100 7312.32 -11.09 -0.15% Nikkei Stock 26542.23 -262.37 -0.98% Hang Seng 21932.30 -64.59 -0.29% Kospi 2356.48 -21.51 -0.90% SGX Nifty* 15743.00 -23.0 -0.15% *July contract USD/JPY 136.62-63 +0.04% Range 136.82 136.46 EUR/USD 1.0449-52 +0.09% Range 1.0458 1.0434 CBOT Wheat July $9.154 per bushel Spot Gold $1,819.43/oz 0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $109.41 -$2.35 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks were little changed as investors digested comments from central bankers at a panel in Europe and looked toward another round of quarterly earnings reports.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking at the European Central Bank's annual economic-policy conference in Portugal, said the pandemic had disrupted the economy in ways that might continue to fuel more inflation or volatility in price pressures than before.

The S&P 500 lost about 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was about flat.

After three consecutive years of double-digit gains, the market is suffering a bruising first half. The S&P 500 is down about 20% so far this year, putting it on pace for the worst first half in five decades

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were lower in morning trade, dragged by falls in financial and energy stocks following drops in U.S. government bond yields and crude-oil prices overnight. Investors were focusing on crude prices, bond yields and the yen. The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.3% at 26717.03.

South Korea's Kospi fell 1.0% to 2354.29 in early trade, dragged by internet and tech stocks. Foreign and institutional investors were net sellers, as risk-off sentiment continued following U.S. Fed Chair Powell's comments that he would risk a recession in his fight against inflation. USD/KRW was 0.1% higher at 1,300.50 amid the risk aversion.

Hong Kong stocks were little changed in volatile early trading, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index flat at 22007.84. A holding pattern may play out amid signs of market indecision in Wall Street overnight and as U.S. inflation data comes into focus, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in a note. That said, Yeap noted recent comments from Chinese President Xi reiterating the zero-Covid policy stance is leading to some "unwinding of previous optimism." The tech sector was higher, with the Hang Seng Tech Index up 0.4% to 4956.66.

Chinese stocks gained in morning trade, after China's official gauges of factory and services activity rebounded to expansion in June. Miners and liquor makers were among the gainers. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5% to 3378.22, the Shenzhen Composite Index rose 0.7% and the ChiNext Price Index was 0.6% higher.

FOREX

Asian currencies were mixed against the USD in the Asian morning session, but may weaken amid safe-haven demand for the greenback. Recession fears appear to have strengthened haven demand, said Tina Teng, markets analyst at CMC Markets, in an email. Data released overnight showed the final reading of U.S. 1Q GDP was revised lower while the GDP deflator climbed further, pointing to a sharp slowdown in U.S. economic growth, the analyst noted. USD/KRW fell 0.4% to 1,297.59, USD/THB rose 0.1% to 35.26 and AUD/USD was up 0.4% at 0.6903.

METALS

Gold was slightly higher in early Asian trading after the release of U.S. revised GDP data on Wednesday showed the first quarter's economic contraction was worse than previously thought. Consumer spending grew at a revised annual rate of 1.8% in 1Q, down from a previous estimate of 3.1%. "The gloomy economic outlook saw gold rise in early trading," analysts from ANZ said in a note. That said, a strengthening U.S. dollar could cap gains on the precious metal, they said. Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,819.43 an ounce.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil turned higher in the Asian session as tight inventories and low supply support prices. Total stocks at the U.S.'s Cushing oil hub fell by 1.35 million barrels over the last two weeks, taking inventory levels to 21.26 million barrels, the lowest level held at the WTI delivery hub since October 2014, ING's head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson said in a note. Also, there seems to be little progress in the Iranian nuclear talks, raising expectations that Iranian oil supply won't be forthcoming in the near term. Front-month August WTI rose 0.4% to $110.18/bbl. The September Brent contract, the most actively-traded month, gained 0.5% to $113.05/bbl.

