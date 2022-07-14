Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed; China's Economic Growth Slowed in Second Quarter

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 30630.17 -142.62 -0.46% Nasdaq 11251.19 3.60 0.03% S&P 500 3790.38 -11.40 -0.30% FTSE 100 7039.81 -116.56 -1.63% Nikkei Stock 26793.39 150.00 0.56% Hang Seng 20617.60 -133.61 -0.64% Kospi 2320.07 -2.25 -0.10% SGX Nifty* 15990.00 56.5 0.35% *July contract USD/JPY 138.89-90 -0.04% Range 139.12 138.78 EUR/USD 1.0033-36 +0.15% Range 1.0041 1.0012 CBOT Wheat July $7.942 per bushel Spot Gold $1,715.33/oz 0.3% Nymex Crude (NY) $96.04 -$0.26 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks pared early losses, but the S&P 500 still finished the session with its fifth consecutive down day as earnings reports from financial behemoths spotlighted concerns about the economic outlook.

Stocks fell sharply after the open, then gradually climbed back. The S&P 500 dropped 0.3%. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index edged up less than 0.1%.

The second-quarter earnings season ramped up with reports from JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley. More results from the country's top financial institutions are slated for Friday and Monday. With fears of a potential recession looming, investors are looking to what bank executives have to say about the state of the economy as much as their institutions' balance sheets.

"We're starting to head into the heavy-duty earnings season and people are going to be combing through those earnings reports looking for any hint of softness or how companies are dealing with what they're seeing in their own individual markets," said Cheryl Smith, economist and portfolio manager at Trillium Asset Management.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher in morning trade, led by gains in power companies after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he is seeking more nuclear-reactor restarts to ensure a stable power supply. Fast Retailing climbed 7.5% after the Uniqlo owner raised its fiscal-year revenue and net-profit views, citing strong third-quarter results and a weaker yen. Investors are closely watching earnings results for the quarter ended May. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.6% at 26807.61.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi fell 0.8% to 2302.56 in early trade, dragged by losses in financial and transport stocks. Foreign and institutional investors were leading the retreat as the greenback's strong gains against the won sapped appetite for riskier assets such as local equities. USD/KRW topped the 1,320 level for the first time since late April 2009.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.8% at 20581.32 ahead of the release of China's 2Q GDP growth figures. The country's economy likely experienced a sharp slowdown in 2Q amid virus restrictions, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in a note. Any outperformance in the 2Q GDP growth figure may provide some hopes of the economy not falling too far short of China's 5.5% growth target for 2022, he said.

Chinese stocks fell in early trade, dragged by the property sector amid fresh concerns arising from home buyers threatening to stop mortgage payments for unfinished homes. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.5% to 3263.99, the Shenzhen Composite Index gave up 0.5% and the ChiNext Price Index was 0.4% lower.

FOREX

Asian currencies consolidated in the Asian morning session ahead of Chinese economic data, including 2Q GDP. Any outperformance in the 2Q GDP figure may point to a less pessimistic economic picture and offer some hopes of the Chinese economy not falling too far short of the 5.5% growth target laid out earlier this year, said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong in an email. USD/SGD edged 0.1% higher to 1.4034, USD/CNH iwas up 0.1% at 6.7679 and AUD/USD was down 0.1% at 0.6746.

METALS

Gold was slightly higher in the early morning Asian session. However, the precious metal may be weighed down by mild USD strength driven by prospects for aggressive Fed tightening, analysts said. Gold is feeling the heat from U.S. inflation data and aggressive tightening in response, Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said. For now, a break of $1,700/oz seems very possible, with key support at $1,680/oz, the analyst added. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,715.33/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil rose in early Asia trading in a possible technical rebound after WTI oil finished at a three-month low overnight. Energy demand growth may stay positive, said TD Securities's strategists in a research report. Markets continue to discount rising energy-supply risks, shrugging off reports of a potentially very big increase in supply from Gulf nations, they said. Front-month WTI crude oil futures were 0.6% higher at $96.33/bbl; front-month Brent crude oil futures were 0.7% higher at $99.78/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES China's Economic Growth Slowed to 0.4% in Second Quarter China's New-Home Prices Fell Further in June; Real-Estate Investment Kept Sliding in First Half China Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rates Unchanged Fed Official Says 0.75-Point Rate Rise Seems Most Likely in July Euro Slips Below Dollar as Europe's Economic Fortunes Slump Producer Price Gains Accelerated in June Jobless Claims Reach Highest Level This Year U.S. Treasury: Agricultural, Medical Products Not Part of Russia Sanctions House Passes Bill Boosting Defense Spending, Help for Troops Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to Resign Senate Plans Vote Focused on Semiconductor Portion of China Bill EU Privacy Regulators Are Scrutinizing Data Flows to Russia Amazon Has Been Slashing Private-Label Selection Amid Weak Sales Rio Tinto Cautions on Economic Outlook Celsius Owes Users More Than $4.7 Billion Elliott Sets Sights on Pinterest Bank of America Fined $225 Million for Mishandling Unemployment Benefits JPMorgan Sees Economic Turmoil Brewing but Few Recession Signs Amazon Proposes Settlement of EU Antitrust Charges on Seller Data Twitter Services Restored After Widespread Outage SEC Questioned Elon Musk Tweet Over Twitter Deal

