Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed; China's Official PMI Fell in October

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 32861.80 828.52 2.59% Nasdaq 11102.45 309.78 2.87% S&P 500 3901.06 93.76 2.46% FTSE 100 7047.67 -26.02 -0.37% Nikkei Stock 27533.78 428.58 1.58% Hang Seng 14831.33 -31.73 -0.21% Kospi 2292.72 24.32 1.07% SGX Nifty* 18008.00 173.5 0.97% *Nov contract USD/JPY 148.09-10 +0.41% Range 148.27 147.46 EUR/USD 0.9952-55 -0.12% Range 0.9967 0.9944 CBOT Wheat Dec $8.292 per bushel Spot Gold $1,641.70/oz -0.2% Nymex Crude (NY) $88.17 -$0.91 U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stocks rose Friday, with big gains by Apple helping offset declines among consumer discretionary stocks weighed down by a sales warning from e-commerce giant Amazon.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 309.78 points, or 2.9%, to 11102.45, bouncing back after two days of declines. The S&P 500 added 93.76 points, or 2.5%, to 3901.06 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 828.52 points, or 2.6%, to 32861.80. All three indexes finished the week with gains, with the Dow industrials' recent run-up putting it down less than 10% year-to-date.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher in early trade, led by gains in electronics stocks, as hopes continue for earnings growth and the Fed's slower tightening. Earnings remained in focus, including those from Daiichi Sankyo, Shionogi and Murata Manufacturing due later in the day. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 1.5% at 27510.74.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 0.4% to 2277.67 in early trade, supported by gains in tech and electronics stocks. Retail investors were net buyers of local stocks, leading the advance. USD/KRW was 0.1% lower at 1,419.85. U.S. tech giant Apple's solid quarterly results were sending LG Innotek, which supplies camera modules and other parts to the iPhone maker, 3.5% higher. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.9%. Battery-materials and chemical company LG Chem was 0.7% lower ahead of its 3Q earnings due later in the day.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.7% to 14753.05 in early trade, dragged by Chinese property developers as investors digested a slew of earnings from the weekend. Longfor Group slumped 37% after its founder Wu Yajun resigned as chairperson. Its peer China Vanke also lost 7.6% after reporting a 2.2% rise in its nine-month profit. Sinopec is down 4.2% after 3Q profit declined 36% on year. Other laggards post earnings included China Tourism Group and Yankuang Energy, each sliding more than 4%. Covid-19 outbreaks in China would continue to be watched as they have led to widespread lockdowns.

Mainland China shares were broadly lower in early trade, tracking the heavy selling on Friday as negative sentiment continued its hold on the market and investors digest the potential implications of the political reshuffle after the Communist Party congress.? "The absence of market-friendly technocrats has left international investors worried that economic policymaking will become further politicized and lead to errors being made," Gavekal Dragonomics said. Chinese consumption sectors and property stocks drag on the market?. ?The Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.8% lower at 2893.20, the Shenzhen Composite Index was down 0.8% and the ChiNext Price Index was 1.0% lower.

FOREX

Most Asian currencies weakened against USD in the morning Asian session ahead of this week's risk events including the FOMC meeting. This meeting could produce another jumbo rate increase, but the focus was whether the members send out signals of a downshift in the rate-increase trajectory, said Saxo Capital Markets. A WSJ article has now hinted at higher-for-longer rates, which has helped a bid tone in USD to return in early Asian trading hours, it added. USD/KRW rose 0.2% to 1,423.85 and USD/SGD was up 0.1% at 1.4132 while AUD/USD edged 0.2% higher to 0.6414.

METALS

Gold prices were lower in early Asian trade. However, the bullish case for the precious metal may be improving, amid growing optimism in the financial markets that the Fed will begin the deliberation of a slower pace of tightening, Oanda said. "Gold could be on the verge of a major breakout if the FOMC decision is supported by the nonfarm payroll report at the end of the week," it added. Oanda put initial support for gold at $1,640/oz and resistance at $1,680/oz. Spot gold was 0.2% lower at $1,641.70/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade, supported by a strong gain in U.S. petroleum exports last week. However, China's widened Covid-19 measures would likely raise concerns about demand from the world's top crude importer, SPI Asset Management said. "A case of post-Congress Party blues set in for the oil market, with Covid zero seemingly entrenched in the political mandate," it added. China's strict adherence to the zero-Covid strategy may mean that its economic activity remain subdued, ANZ analysts said. Front-month WTI futures were 0.2% higher at $88.10/bbl, while Brent rose 0.1% to $95.90/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES China's Factory, Construction, Service Activity Slump in Fresh Sign of Economic Weakness Australian Retail Sales Stayed Frothy in September Stellantis, Guangzhou Automobile Group JV to File for Bankruptcy U.N., Turkey Race to Save Ukraine Grain Deal Natural-Gas Prices Have Plunged Into Autumn Twitter Is Drafting Broad Job Cuts, Days After Elon Musk's Takeover Starbucks Union Expansion Slows a Year Into Labor Drive Google Case Before High Court Could Reshape Internet Economy Steel Companies' Profits Hurt by Falling Prices TuSimple Probed by FBI, SEC Over Its Ties to a Chinese Startup JPMorgan, Macy's and Other Companies Reveal What They Pay Workers Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Wins Presidential Election Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu Aims for Comeback in November Elections Farm Groups Rally Against SEC Proposal to Report Climate Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-22 2315ET