Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed; Earnings in Focus

U.S. stocks fell after data showed the private sector added fewer jobs than economists expected in July, fueling concerns the rebound from the pandemic may be faltering.

The S&P 500 ticked down 0.5%, a day after the broad-market index rallied to a record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.9%. The Nasdaq Composite Index wavered between gains and losses, closing up 0.1%. A report from ADP showed that 330,000 jobs were added by the private sector in July, almost half the number that economists were expecting. Bottlenecks in hiring continue to hold back the labor market, according to ADP.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were up, as gains in steel and electronics stocks helped offset losses in energy stocks. Covid-19 infection trends, as well as earnings, were being closely watched. Nintendo and Shiseido are scheduled to report their results later in the day. The Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.5% at 27719.44.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi was 0.3% higher at 3290.38 in early trading, led by internet and biotech stocks. U.S. tech stocks' advance against overall market weakness overnight was helping boost some local tech stocks.

Hong Kong shares fell in early trade, as Chinese oil-and-gas majors weigh, likely due to earlier declines in crude prices rattling investors. The benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 0.3% to 26362.21, while the Hang Seng Tech Index was down 0.4%.

Chinese stocks were lower in early trade amid concerns over the rising Covid-19 cases in the country. Cross-city movements in the country are likely to be significantly reduced in the coming weeks and possibly months due to the outbreak, Commerzbank said. "The market expects the Caixin services PMI to be volatile for the time being," it noted. Auto stocks were among the worst performers. The Shanghai Composite Index was 0.5% lower at 3460.16 and the Shenzhen Composite Index was down 0.8% at 2445.20. The ChiNext Price Index--a measure for emerging industries and startups--fell 1.3% to 3516.96.

FOREX

Asian currencies consolidated against USD amid mixed developments. While the ADP employment report released overnight missed expectations, the ISM services report was robust. The strong ISM services reading, together with Federal Reserve Vice-Chairman Richard Clarida's signal of a tapering announcement in 2021 followed by rate increases in 2023, have given USD a solid base to work with, Westpac said, adding that the USD Index should continue finding support in the 91.5-92.0 area. The ICE USD Index was little changed at 92.28. USD/KRW fell 0.2% to 1,143.18 and AUD/USD nudged 0.1% higher to 0.7384, while USD/SGD was steady at 1.3507.

METALS

Gold was little changed in Asian trading, after rising overnight on U.S. data that showed a weaker-than-expected increase in the number of private-sector payrolls in July, but a record pace of service sector expansion. The precious metal also pared earlier gains following some hawkish comments from the U.S. Fed, ANZ said. Vice-Chair Richard Clarida said the central bank is on course to rein in its easy monetary policy later this year, with some paring of its bond purchase. "This sets up an interesting phase as the market awaits the U.S. payrolls data on Friday," it said. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1809.69 an ounce.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil inched higher in early Asian trade, after declining overnight following EIA data that showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories. Demand concerns, particularly in Asia, could weigh on oil in the near-term. China, which is one of the world's largest importers, is seeing a rise in the number of Covid-19 Delta variant cases, CBA said. Nearly half of China's 32 provinces are battling the Covid-19 outbreak that originated in Nanjing, it noted. Front-month WTI crude oil futures and Brent were each 0.2% higher at $68.29/bbl and $70.54/bbl, respectively.

