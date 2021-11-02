Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed; FOMC Meeting Outcome Eyed

Subscribers: This newsletter will resume around 0300 GMT on Monday. Markets in India will be closed Nov. 4 in observance of Diwali and Nov. 5 for Diwali Balipratipada.

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 36052.63 138.79 0.39% Nasdaq 15649.60 53.69 0.34% S&P 500 4630.65 16.98 0.37% FTSE 100 7274.81 -13.81 -0.19% Nikkei Stock Closed Hang Seng 24961.93 -137.74 -0.55% Kospi 2986.73 -26.76 -0.89% SGX Nifty* 17953.00 32.0 0.18% *Nov contract USD/JPY 113.86-87 -0.08% Range 114.01 113.85 EUR/USD 1.1579-82 +0.01% Range 1.1585 1.1575 CBOT Wheat Dec $7.914 per bushel Spot Gold $1,786.38/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $83.51 -$0.54 US STOCKS

The market's autumn rally continued, with major U.S. stock indexes gaining another trio of new records.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all picked up traction as the session wore on, breaking out of a lifeless trading pattern that had kept the benchmarks close to the flatline earlier in the day. The latest batch of earnings reports appeared to aid the market's advance, with Pfizer, Under Armour and others rising after solid quarterly disclosures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%--its first close above 36000. The S&P 500 also added 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%. With all three indexes ending the day higher, it is third trading session in a row where they all set closing records.

"The stock market is remarkably resilient right now and has melted up despite supply chain issues, inflation concerns, rising rates and a more hawkish Federal Reserve," said Greg Marcus, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management.

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese markets are closed today in observance of Culture Day.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5% to 2997.22 in early trade, dragged by shipbuilding, travel and retail stocks. Investors remain cautious while waiting for the FOMC's two-day meeting to end later in the day. Fintech company Kakaopay rose 3.3%, paring some of its sharp early gains after beginning trade at double its IPO price.

Hong Kong shares rose, erasing opening losses, ahead of the FOMC meeting's outcome later today. The Hang Seng Index was up 0.3% at 25182.58 and the Hang Seng TECH Index rose 0.4% to 6340.13. The city's stock market is likely to consolidate today, with investor focus on the meeting's result and Fed Chairman Powell's comments, KGI Research said.

Chinese stocks were lower, tracking broad declines among other Asian equities. Sentiment may be weighed by signs of weakening growth in China, IG said. Premier Li has highlighted new downward pressure on the economy and ongoing tightening of Covid-19 measures, IG said. The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.2% to 3497.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index inched 0.1% lower to 2390.06. The ChiNext Price Index fell 0.2% to 3333.48. Bank stocks are broadly lower.

FOREX

Regional currencies were mixed against USD in the Asian morning session but may weaken on concerns about China's economic growth. Sentiment in Asia is revolving around weak growth momentum in China, IG said, noting media reports of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's comments that highlighted new downward pressure on the economy. USD/KRW rose 0.2% to 1,180.74, USD/SGD was little changed at 1.3490 and AUD/USD edged 0.1% higher to 0.7436.

METALS

Gold edged lower in morning Asian trading ahead of the FOMC two-day meeting's outcome later today. The price of the precious metal is unlikely to change much until the meeting's conclusion, at which the U.S. central bank is likely to announce that it will scale back its bond purchasing program, Commerzbank said. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,786.38/oz.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil declined in Asian trade amid growing pressure on OPEC to boost output more than planned. Oil may trade within a limited range ahead of the OPEC+ meeting Thursday, although pre-meeting rumors will likely lead to some volatility, Oanda said. It put support for Brent crude at $82.20 and resistance at $85.10. Front-month WTI crude was 1.5% lower at $82.66/bbl, while Brent declined 1.1% to $83.79/bbl.

TOP HEADLINES China Services Activity Maintained Robust Growth in October Dow Closes Above 36000 for First Time Biden Picks Wall Street Critic Saule Omarova to Oversee Large Banks SEC Chairman Says Crypto Market Won't Mature Without Oversight CDC Recommends Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine in Young Children COP26 Leaders Agree to End Deforestation by 2030 Jerome Powell's Dashboard Casts Doubt on Inflation Easing Quickly Democrats Reach Deal on Lowering Prescription Drug Prices China Binges on U.S. Gas to Manage Energy Shortage, Carbon Footprint Hospitals Face Steeper Fines for Shunning Federal Price-Disclosure Rules Biden Says Xi, Putin Cede Climate Influence by Missing Glasgow Summit Pfizer Raises Covid-19 Vaccine Forecast as Sales More Than Double Mondelez Says Snack Prices to Rise Further as Costs Grow Goldman Sachs Promotes 643 Managing Directors, Its Largest Class Ever Elon Musk Says Tesla Hasn't Signed Contract With Hertz Despite Earlier Announcement Activision Shares Tumble on Game Delays Zillow Quits Home-Flipping Business, Cites Inability to Forecast Prices Lyft Reports Higher Revenue as Ridership Returns Printer R.R. Donnelley & Sons Nears Deal to Go Private Facebook to Shut Down Facial Recognition in Photos, Videos Avis Stock Surges On Strong Results, Brightening Rental-Car Outlook Justice Department Sues to Block Penguin Random House's Acquisition of Simon & Schuster Deere Workers Cast Ballots on New Contract Offer Kakaopay Has Volatile Trading Debut in South Korea After IPO BHP Extends Noront Offer Deadline Amid Talks With Wyloo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 2315ET