Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed; FOMC Meeting Outcome Eyed

11/02/2021 | 11:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Subscribers: This newsletter will resume around 0300 GMT on Monday. Markets in India will be closed Nov. 4 in observance of Diwali and Nov. 5 for Diwali Balipratipada. 

 
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA           36052.63    138.79     0.39% 
Nasdaq         15649.60     53.69     0.34% 
S&P 500         4630.65     16.98     0.37% 
FTSE 100        7274.81    -13.81    -0.19% 
Nikkei Stock   Closed 
Hang Seng      24961.93   -137.74    -0.55% 
Kospi           2986.73    -26.76    -0.89% 
SGX Nifty*     17953.00     32.0      0.18% 
*Nov contract 
 
USD/JPY    113.86-87    -0.08% 
Range      114.01   113.85 
EUR/USD    1.1579-82    +0.01% 
Range      1.1585   1.1575 
 
CBOT Wheat Dec   $7.914 per bushel 
Spot Gold  $1,786.38/oz  -0.1% 
Nymex Crude (NY)  $83.51     -$0.54 
 
 
US STOCKS

The market's autumn rally continued, with major U.S. stock indexes gaining another trio of new records.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all picked up traction as the session wore on, breaking out of a lifeless trading pattern that had kept the benchmarks close to the flatline earlier in the day. The latest batch of earnings reports appeared to aid the market's advance, with Pfizer, Under Armour and others rising after solid quarterly disclosures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%--its first close above 36000. The S&P 500 also added 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%. With all three indexes ending the day higher, it is third trading session in a row where they all set closing records.

"The stock market is remarkably resilient right now and has melted up despite supply chain issues, inflation concerns, rising rates and a more hawkish Federal Reserve," said Greg Marcus, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese markets are closed today in observance of Culture Day.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5% to 2997.22 in early trade, dragged by shipbuilding, travel and retail stocks. Investors remain cautious while waiting for the FOMC's two-day meeting to end later in the day. Fintech company Kakaopay rose 3.3%, paring some of its sharp early gains after beginning trade at double its IPO price.

Hong Kong shares rose, erasing opening losses, ahead of the FOMC meeting's outcome later today. The Hang Seng Index was up 0.3% at 25182.58 and the Hang Seng TECH Index rose 0.4% to 6340.13. The city's stock market is likely to consolidate today, with investor focus on the meeting's result and Fed Chairman Powell's comments, KGI Research said.

Chinese stocks were lower, tracking broad declines among other Asian equities. Sentiment may be weighed by signs of weakening growth in China, IG said. Premier Li has highlighted new downward pressure on the economy and ongoing tightening of Covid-19 measures, IG said. The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.2% to 3497.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index inched 0.1% lower to 2390.06. The ChiNext Price Index fell 0.2% to 3333.48. Bank stocks are broadly lower. 

FOREX

Regional currencies were mixed against USD in the Asian morning session but may weaken on concerns about China's economic growth. Sentiment in Asia is revolving around weak growth momentum in China, IG said, noting media reports of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's comments that highlighted new downward pressure on the economy. USD/KRW rose 0.2% to 1,180.74, USD/SGD was little changed at 1.3490 and AUD/USD edged 0.1% higher to 0.7436. 

METALS

Gold edged lower in morning Asian trading ahead of the FOMC two-day meeting's outcome later today. The price of the precious metal is unlikely to change much until the meeting's conclusion, at which the U.S. central bank is likely to announce that it will scale back its bond purchasing program, Commerzbank said. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,786.38/oz. 

OIL SUMMARY

Oil declined in Asian trade amid growing pressure on OPEC to boost output more than planned. Oil may trade within a limited range ahead of the OPEC+ meeting Thursday, although pre-meeting rumors will likely lead to some volatility, Oanda said. It put support for Brent crude at $82.20 and resistance at $85.10. Front-month WTI crude was 1.5% lower at $82.66/bbl, while Brent declined 1.1% to $83.79/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
China Services Activity Maintained Robust Growth in October 
Dow Closes Above 36000 for First Time 
Biden Picks Wall Street Critic Saule Omarova to Oversee Large Banks 
SEC Chairman Says Crypto Market Won't Mature Without Oversight 
CDC Recommends Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine in Young Children 
COP26 Leaders Agree to End Deforestation by 2030 
Jerome Powell's Dashboard Casts Doubt on Inflation Easing Quickly 
Democrats Reach Deal on Lowering Prescription Drug Prices 
China Binges on U.S. Gas to Manage Energy Shortage, Carbon Footprint 
Hospitals Face Steeper Fines for Shunning Federal Price-Disclosure Rules 
Biden Says Xi, Putin Cede Climate Influence by Missing Glasgow Summit 
Pfizer Raises Covid-19 Vaccine Forecast as Sales More Than Double 
Mondelez Says Snack Prices to Rise Further as Costs Grow 
Goldman Sachs Promotes 643 Managing Directors, Its Largest Class Ever 
Elon Musk Says Tesla Hasn't Signed Contract With Hertz Despite Earlier Announcement 
Activision Shares Tumble on Game Delays 
Zillow Quits Home-Flipping Business, Cites Inability to Forecast Prices 
Lyft Reports Higher Revenue as Ridership Returns 
Printer R.R. Donnelley & Sons Nears Deal to Go Private 
Facebook to Shut Down Facial Recognition in Photos, Videos 
Avis Stock Surges On Strong Results, Brightening Rental-Car Outlook 
Justice Department Sues to Block Penguin Random House's Acquisition of Simon & Schuster 
Deere Workers Cast Ballots on New Contract Offer 
Kakaopay Has Volatile Trading Debut in South Korea After IPO 
BHP Extends Noront Offer Deadline Amid Talks With Wyloo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 2315ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10aIndonesia's GDP growth set to slow in Q3 as COVID-19 curbs bite
RE
12:05aChina opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom licence
RE
12:05aNew Zealand ratifies regional trade pact RCEP
RE
11/02Airasia exec says in talks with airbus about interest in potential a321neo freighter
RE
11/02Wheat dips for 2nd session, strong global demand curbs losses
RE
11/02China to strengthen personal data protection in fintech sector - central bank head
RE
11/02China to strengthen personal data protection in fintech sector - c.bank head
RE
11/02Airasia exec says considering adding widebody freighters to fleet in future
RE
11/02Indonesia could phase out coal by 2040 with financial help, Finance Minister says
RE
11/02Airasia exec says teleport freight arm in final stages of $50 mln to $100 mln fundraising
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
2Avis shares soar in meme-like rally, hedge fund makes possibly billions
3Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency
4U.S. House panel subpoenas Big Oil in climate deception probe
5China Evergrande completes delivery of 184 projects in July-Oct

HOT NEWS