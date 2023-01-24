Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed; Focus on Earnings

01/24/2023 | 10:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Subscribers Note: This newsletter will resume on Friday, Jan. 27. Markets in India are closed on Thursday for Republic Day. 

 
 
GLOBAL MARKETS 
DJIA         33733.96   104.40   0.31% 
Nasdaq       11334.27   -30.14  -0.27% 
S&P 500       4016.95    -2.86  -0.07% 
FTSE 100      7757.36   -27.31  -0.35% 
Nikkei Stock 27333.71    34.52   0.13% 
Hang Seng    CLOSED 
Kospi         2428.36    33.10   1.38% 
SGX Nifty*   18173.00   -31.5   -0.17% 
*Feb contract 
 
USD/JPY 130.27-28  +0.08% 
Range   130.47   130.05 
EUR/USD 1.0895-98  +0.08% 
Range   1.0903   1.0881 
 
CBOT Wheat March $7.344 per bushel 
Spot Gold  $1,937.00/oz  Unch 
Nymex Crude (NY) $80.17  -$1.45 
 
 
U.S. STOCKS

U.S. stock indexes finished mixed Tuesday, as a series of major companies reported earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 104.40 points, or 0.3%, to 33733.96, after sliding earlier in the morning. The S&P 500 fell 2.86 points, or 0.1%, to 4016.95, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 30.14 points, or 0.3%, to 11334.27.

The S&P 500 had gained a decisive 1.2% the day before, to close at its highest since early December. Stocks had also rallied Friday as investors bet that easing inflation would allow the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of its interest-rate rises and potentially even cut rates later this year.

Earnings season is in full swing.

"The biggest thing this week would be earnings," said John Roe, head of multiasset funds at Legal & General Investment Management. 

 
 
ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were slightly down in morning trade, dragged by falls in electronics and tech stocks amid continued uncertainty over the economic and earnings outlook. Earnings remained in focus. The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.1% at 27265.61.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 1.5% to 2431.86 as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year holiday break. Semiconductor and battery stocks were leading the advance. Foreign investors were net buyers as risk-on sentiment and a weaker U.S. dollar sent USD/KRW 0.2% lower at 1,233.00. Car maker Hyundai Motor gained 1.1% ahead of 4Q earnings later this week.

Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. 

FOREX

Most Asian currencies consolidated in the early Asian session amid trading thinned by the Lunar New Year holidays in parts of the region, although they may be weighed by faltering risk sentiment, analysts said. A cautious tone has permeated risk assets in Asia, said SPI Asset Management, noting losses in U.S. stock futures. USD/SGD edged 0.1% lower to 1.3183 and USD/MYR fell 0.3% to 4.2725 while USD/JPY was up 0.1% at 130.29. 

METALS

Gold prices were flat early Asian trade. The price of the precious metal could trade sideways ahead of the release of U.S. 4Q GDP data and the upcoming Federal Reserve interest-rate decision, Oanda said. Traders would be watching for signs of the U.S.'s future rate path, which tends to influence the direction of gold prices. Company earnings also remained in focus. Results so far have been coming in soft, and signs of a weaker economy could keep demand for gold stable due to its safe-haven status, it added. Spot gold was flat at $1,937.00/oz. 

OIL SUMMARY

Crude oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade. Oil prices fell in the previous trading day, but the selloff remained constrained by expectations of a strong rebound in demand from China, ANZ analysts said. Uncertainty around Chinese demand and a lack of clarity of the impact of sanctions on Russian crude oil supplies could remain the key issues in focus for the OPEC+ alliance, the analysts added. The front-month contract for WTI futures rose 0.1% to $80.18/bbl, while the front-month Brent crude contract added 0.2% to $86.28/bbl. 

 
 
TOP HEADLINES 
 
NYSE Glitch Causes Erroneous Prices in Hundreds of Stocks 
Janet Yellen Expects EV Subsidy Rules to Prompt New Trade Deals 
Janet Yellen Takes Measures to Ease Debt-Ceiling Woes 
Australian Inflation Fanned by Surging Travel, Electricity Costs 
New Zealand 4Q Inflation Slightly Above Expectations 
U.S. Poised to Provide Abrams Tanks to Ukraine 
U.S. Economy Slows, as Europe's Picks Up 
Bank of Canada Expected to Issue One Final Rate Rise 
Tesla Eyes $3.6 Billion Factory Expansion 
International Paper Strikes Deal to Divest Russian Pulp Business 
Rupert Murdoch Withdraws Proposal to Merge Fox Corp. and News Corp 
Microsoft Earnings Fall Amid Economic Concerns 
DOJ Sues Google, Seeking to Break Up Online Ad Business 
Verizon Adds Subscribers as Guidance Falls Short of Forecasts 
Elon Musk Testifies in Tesla Tweets Trial That He Was Trying to Inform Investors 
Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Debacle Prompts Lawmaker Scrutiny of Live Nation 
FDA Proposes Limits for Lead in Baby Food 
Turkey Postpones Talks on NATO Bid by Sweden and Finland

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 2215ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.09% 97.7 Delayed Quote.13.10%
BRENT OIL -0.10% 86.38 Delayed Quote.2.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.74869 Delayed Quote.1.27%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.31% 33733.96 Real-time Quote.1.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.08985 Delayed Quote.1.52%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
FOX CORPORATION 0.00% 32.67 Delayed Quote.7.57%
FTSE 100 -0.35% 7757.36 Delayed Quote.4.47%
GOLD -0.45% 1928.13 Delayed Quote.5.69%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.31% 16150 End-of-day quote.-0.31%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.30% 164500 End-of-day quote.8.94%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.63% 2395.26 Real-time Quote.7.10%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.22% 242.04 Delayed Quote.0.93%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.89% 1141.28 Real-time Quote.6.98%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.27% 11334.27 Real-time Quote.8.58%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) 8.62% 0.3276 End-of-day quote.-79.12%
NEWS CORPORATION -0.10% 19.53 Delayed Quote.7.31%
NIKKEI 225 1.46% 27299.19 Real-time Quote.3.11%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.23% 735.7455 Real-time Quote.2.62%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.21% 439.8223 Real-time Quote.1.72%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.43% 1575.84 Real-time Quote.4.16%
TESLA, INC. 0.10% 143.89 Delayed Quote.16.81%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.14% 1.3354 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.09% 0.917557 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.19% 130.46 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
US DOLLAR / SINGAPORE-DOLLAR (USD/SGD) -0.18% 1.31712 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH-KOREAN WON (USD/KRW) 0.04% 1233 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.02% 18.79861 Delayed Quote.0.57%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 1.99% 40.42 Delayed Quote.0.58%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.88% 733.5 End-of-day quote.-6.38%
WTI 0.10% 80.215 Delayed Quote.0.95%
HOT NEWS