Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mixed as Earnings Reports Trickle In

GLOBAL MARKETS DJIA 35160.79 249.59 0.71% Nasdaq 13453.07 -166.59 -1.22% S&P 500 4459.45 -2.76 -0.06% FTSE 100 7629.22 27.94 0.37% Nikkei Stock 27543.83 325.98 1.20% Hang Seng 20894.19 -50.48 -0.24% Kospi 2734.90 16.21 0.60% SGX Nifty* 17246.00 99.5 0.58% *April contract USD/JPY 128.40-41 +0.41% Range 128.50 127.81 EUR/USD 1.0827-30 -0.26% Range 1.0858 1.0829 CBOT Wheat May $10.880 per bushel Spot Gold $1,955.69/oz -0.1% Nymex Crude (NY) $102.75 $0.19 US STOCKS

U.S. stocks were mixed as investors assessed the impact of higher inflation on corporate earnings and ahead of more results from major companies.

The S&P 500 pared gains and slipped 0.1%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index fell about 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7%.

Stocks have had a strong start to the week, lifted by earnings reports that showed companies have largely been able to generate growth despite tightening monetary policy and the highest inflation in four decades. Netflix's report after hours on Tuesday disappointed, while Procter & Gamble reported its biggest jump in sales in two decades, leading investors to closely scrutinize corporate performance in an environment with rising prices.

"We are living in a year of higher inflation and that will cause problems for some companies," said Luc Filip, head of investments at SYZ Private Banking. "What we are trying to assess is really the pricing power of a company, and some will see their profitability come under pressure if they don't have this."

ASIAN STOCKS

Japanese stocks were higher, led by gains in electronics and machinery stocks, as concerns eased somewhat about borrowing costs. Meanwhile, insurance stocks were lower following falls in U.S. Treasury yields overnight. Earnings were in focus as Nidec Corp. results due later kick off the season for the quarter ended March. The Nikkei Stock Average was 0.6% higher at 27369.38.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4% to 2728.97 in early trade, supported by gains in electronics and chemical stocks. Investors were assessing quarterly results starting to trickle out this week for major companies. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics was 1.0% higher and memory-chip maker SK Hynix rose 1.3% as both tech giants expect solid 1Q earnings.

Hong Kong stocks declined, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 0.3% at 20871.44, as technology companies fell, tracking losses in the tech-heavy Nasdaq overnight. China's central bank keeping its loan prime rate unchanged was also "underwhelming" to the market, said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong in a research note. The Hang Seng TECH Index fell 1.5% to 4070.00. A notable index mover was Cnooc, rising 2.3%. Its A-shares rose 44% to hit an upper limit in their trading debut in Shanghai.

Chinese stocks were broadly lower in early trade amid mixed trading among other Asian equities. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% to 3146.78 and the Shenzhen Composite Index declined 0.4% to 1977.50, while the ChiNext Price Index rose 0.2% to 2367.72. Rising concerns over a worse-than-expected economic slowdown in 2Q are likely to persist as China continues to battle Covid-19 outbreaks. China oil giant CNOOC's A-shares were halted after rising 44% in their trading debut on the Shanghai stock exchange.

FOREX

JPY weakened against most G-10 and Asian currencies amid a mild risk-on mood spurred by gains in U.S. stock futures. Focus was likely to be on the upcoming meeting between Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki and U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen. Currency coordination will be on the agenda, SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in an e-mail. However, he was skeptical that anything like a coordinated intervention will occur, "as the U.S. doesn't necessarily mind a strong dollar at this point, not to mention the JPY is weak due to BOJ policy." USD/JPY rose 0.4% to 128.40, SGD/JPY gained 0.3% to 94.11 and AUD/JPY was up 0.2% at 95.48.

METALS

Gold was lower in early Asian trading, weighed by expectations of hawkishness on the part of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said DailyFX.com analyst Richard Snow in a research note. "St. Louis Fed president Bullard is opening the door to a 75 basis point hike," compared with broader expectations of a 50 basis point rise, Snow said. Also, "Bullard mentioned his preference for interest rates to rise to 3.5% by year end, while the markets have thus far priced in around 2.5% to 2.75%," he said. These factors are negative for bullion, as it is a noninterest-bearing asset. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,955.69 a troy ounce.

OIL SUMMARY

Oil rose as investors took stock of the effect of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the loss of Russian crude supply, on oil markets, Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts said in a research note. Pressure in Europe to impose formal sanctions on Russian oil is also mounting, adding to price tailwinds. Data showing an 8 million barrel fall in U.S. crude oil stocks last week are also supporting prices, the CBA analysts added. Front-month Brent gained 0.5% to $107.38/bbl; the WTI contract rose 0.3% to $102.52/bbl.

